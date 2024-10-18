MSNBC CONFIRMED CUT OFF After Ratings Collapse Amid Trump Victory w/Hotep Jesus
Tim, Phil, & Ian are joined by Hotep Jesus to discuss Comcast planning to cut off MSNBC after ratings collapse, Cenk Uygur slams Allan Lichtman for getting 2024 prediction wrong, Trump confirming plans to use military for mass deportations, and how Dead Internet Theory might be real.
Hotep Jesus is an entrepreneur, author, and social commentator known for his provocative takes on culture, politics, and social issues, often blending humor and unconventional insights.
2:05:43
DOJ & FBI LAWYERING UP In Fear Of Trump And Gaetz Prosecutions w/Andrew Wilson
Tim, Phil, & Raymond are joined by Andrew Wilson to discuss the DOJ & FBI lawyering up out of fear of prosecution from Matt Gaetz & Trump, The View furious over Morning Joe visiting Trump, CNN planning layoffs and telling employees to stop obsessing over Trump, and the arrival of the Twitch ad apocalypse.
Andrew Wilson is a political commentator and host of The Crucible, a debate-focused platform known for discussing controversial and philosophical topics.
2:08:38
John Doyle Uncensored: Whoopi Goldberg Threatens To Withhold Sex From Men Over Trump
Tim & Co join John Doyle for a spicy bonus segment usually only available on Timcast.com.
54:58
Democrats ADMIT To Illegal Ballot Counting To STEAL PA Election w/Maureen Bannon
Tim, Phil, & Shane are joined by Maureen Bannon to discuss Democrats admitting to illegal ballot counting in PA, Democrat influencers adopting extreme & radical policies, Democrats having a mental health crisis after Trump's 2024 election victory, and new reports claiming that Alien craft have crashed on Earth.
Maureen Bannon is a former U.S. Army captain and the daughter of Steve Bannon, known for her involvement in veteran advocacy and conservative media circles.
2:05:25
Trump Nominates RFK Jr. For HHS Secretary And Democrats Are LOSING IT w/John Doyle
Tim, Phil, & Raymond are joined by John Doyle to discuss Trump tapping RFK Jr for HHS, John Bolton wanting to weaponize the DOJ against Tulsi Gabbard & Matt Gaetz, a NYT writer slamming people who are blaming Fox News for Trump's 2024 victory, and Eva Longoria says she fled the US because it's become too dystopian.
John Doyle is a conservative political commentator and YouTuber known for his commentary on social and political issues.
Timcast IRL is hosted by Tim Pool and delivers hard-hitting news and analysis on politics, culture, and current events. Featuring a wide range of guests, the show tackles topics like government overreach, tech censorship, and political division from an independent perspective. Expect uncensored discussions and sharp insights into today’s most controversial issues.