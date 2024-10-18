Trump Nominates RFK Jr. For HHS Secretary And Democrats Are LOSING IT w/John Doyle

Tim, Phil, & Raymond are joined by John Doyle to discuss Trump tapping RFK Jr for HHS, John Bolton wanting to weaponize the DOJ against Tulsi Gabbard & Matt Gaetz, a NYT writer slamming people who are blaming Fox News for Trump's 2024 victory, and Eva Longoria says she fled the US because it's become too dystopian. John Doyle is a conservative political commentator and YouTuber known for his commentary on social and political issues. Hosts: Tim @Timcast (everywhere) Phil @PhilThatRemains (X) Raymond @RaymondGStanley (X) Serge @SergeDotCom (everywhere) Guest: John Doyle @ComradeDoyIe (X) Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices