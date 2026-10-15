On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show," Liz Wheeler discusses Pope Leo XIV’s comments about the death penalty and dives into whether Catholics can support the death penalty.



Catholic Answers' Staff Apologist Joe Heschmeyer joins the show to discuss.



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