Ep. 330: Jordan Neely & the “Subway Chokehold” Is the New George Floyd
Homeless man Jordan Neely lost his life during an altercation with a Marine Corps veteran on the New York City subway. Now, the Left is telling you it’s a case of "white harming black," but is this true? Liz breaks down everything you need to know about what actually happened, including how the media is deliberately fomenting racial divide in our nation. George Floyd 2.0, anyone? This is The Liz Wheeler Show.
5/4/2023
45:03
Ep. 329: Tucker Carlson Videos LEAKED, & Hollywood Writers Go on Strike for a Silly, Woke Reason
Media Matters "obtained" behind-the-scenes videos of Tucker Carlson from set, and they’re going viral across the internet. Liz breaks down why they were given to Media Matters in the first place and what the intention is behind the release of the videos. Plus, the Hollywood writers strike has a cultural impact that expands far beyond the woke elite, and Bud Light’s latest sales numbers plummeted once again. This is The Liz Wheeler Show.
5/3/2023
46:47
Ep. 328: Met Gala HIDES Karl Lagerfeld’s “Fatphobic” Comments & Lizzo Looks Like a Giant Referee
Last night’s Met Gala was "in honor of Karl," celebrating the life of Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most famous fashion designers of all time. But as woke as the Met Gala usually is, it seems as though they turned a blind eye to some very anti-woke elements of Lagerfeld’s life. Liz breaks down all of the politics the Met Gala decided to conveniently ignore this year. Plus, Lizzo claims she’s the new beauty standard in her latest effort to convince people that obesity is healthy. This is The Liz Wheeler Show.
5/2/2023
42:55
Ep. 327: How To React to Steven Crowder’s Horrendous Public Divorce, Plus New Epstein Revelations
Steven Crowder announces that he’s going through a divorce, and his wife’s family responds via a statement saying that Crowder has been emotionally abusing his wife for years. Conservatives everywhere are responding and today, Liz breaks down why it’s important for us to care about these situations and what the proper response is. Plus, does a new Wall Street Journal article prove that several high-profile people conspired to conceal the actions of Jeffrey Epstein? This is The Liz Wheeler Show.
5/1/2023
42:12
SPECIAL EPISODE: The Scary Reality of Surrogacy, IVF, and the Fertility Industry, With Allie Stuckey
Digging into some of the most controversial topics among conservatives, Allie Stuckey joins Liz to assess how we can construct our society and legal systems to support traditional values and the families. Should surrogacy be banned in the United States? What is the impact of gay marriage on the nuclear family? This is The Liz Wheeler Show.
The Liz Wheeler Show is an unapologetic exposé on the corruption that underpins the administrative state and the so-called “experts.” Distilling the most complex issues of the day and elucidating the Left’s murky motives, Liz Wheeler looks beyond policy to find solutions to our underlying problems. In each and every episode, The Liz Wheeler Show is your guide to the frontlines of the culture wars, defining the battles that will shape our nation for the next century.