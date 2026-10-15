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Bombshell: DHS Has No Record of Ilhan Omar’s Father’s U.S. Citizenship | Ep 30310/14/2026 | 53 mins.On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show," Liz Wheeler discusses the Department of Homeland Security’s statement regarding Ilhan Omar’s alleged fraudulent citizenship, fake birthdate, and lack of records showing her father’s naturalization.
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Confused About Pope Leo’s Death Penalty Comments? Here’s What You Need To Know | Ep 302 View test report Edit title10/13/2026 | 1h 6 mins.On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show," Liz Wheeler discusses Pope Leo XIV’s comments about the death penalty and dives into whether Catholics can support the death penalty.
Catholic Answers' Staff Apologist Joe Heschmeyer joins the show to discuss.
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- On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show," Liz dives into ICE's raid of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), her alleged immigration fraud, and her Somali warlord father.
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ALL FAMILY PHARMACY: Visit allfamilypharmacy.com/LIZ and use code LIZ10 to save 10% sitewide, or call 561-717-6794.
CENTER FOR ACADEMIC FAITHFULNESS & FLOURISHING: Folks, this is THE definitive guide to Christian higher education—and it’s completely FREE. So if you or someone you know is considering college, go to www.christiancollegeguide.com to create a free user profile and get started today.
BLAZETV: Go to BLAZETV.COM/LIZ and use promo code POLLWATCH40 to get $40 off your BlazeTV+ subscription and join us in the fight to save America.
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- On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show," Liz dives into the truth behind Israel, the events of October 7, 2023, and Israel’s relationship with Palestinians.
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Like & subscribe to make sure you don't miss a single video: https://youtube.com/lizwheeler?sub_confirmation=1
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- On this episode of “The Liz Wheeler Show," Liz is joined by Ryan Mauro, president of the Mauro Institute, to discuss the truth behind Candace Owens’ background and her ties to Russia.
SPONSORS:
ALL FAMILY PHARMACY: Visit allfamilypharmacy.com/LIZ and use code LIZ10 to save 10% sitewide, or call 561-717-6794.
Like & subscribe to make sure you don't miss a single video: https://youtube.com/lizwheeler?sub_confirmation=1
Get the full audio show on all major podcast platforms:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-liz-wheeler-show/id1567701295
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4LhlHfocr5gMnLj4l573iI
iHeart: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-liz-wheeler-show-82737301/
Subscribe to The Liz Wheeler Show newsletter: https://www.theblaze.com/newsletters/lizwheeler
Get VIP access to The Liz Wheeler Show on Locals: https://lizwheeler.locals.com/.
Stay in touch with Liz on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialLizWheeler
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About The Liz Wheeler Show
Small assumptions allow big lies. “The Liz Wheeler Show” challenges everything. On this show, it’s be based or our country dies.Podcast website
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