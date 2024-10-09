Ep 311 | Medicine Has to Win Back the Public Trust | Guest: Joseph Marine
The Make America Healthy Again movement is seeing a renewed interest in addressing chronic disease, obesity, and other health problems that plague Americans. But at the same time, the incompetence and dishonesty of the public health establishment during the COVID-19 pandemic have left people more skeptical of medical experts than ever. Matt Kibbe sits down with Dr. Joseph Marine, Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, to talk about what needs to be done to restore the country's faith in good science as well as what we can expect from Trump nominees like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya as they take the reins of dysfunctional and corrupt agencies like the NIH and HHS.
52:55
Ep 310 | Inflation Is Worse than Economists Realize | Guest: Lydia Newman
Rampant inflation is making it harder for Americans to put food on the table and is one of the main drivers of the political dissatisfaction that led to Donald Trump's reelection. Yet, many economists remain bemused by the average worker's concern over rising prices. This is because many ivory tower academics are narrowly focused on their areas of study and have lost touch with the concerns of ordinary people. Matt Kibbe sits down with Lydia Mashburn Newman, managing director of monetary economics at the American Institute for Economic Research. to discuss how the Federal Reserve, coupled with reckless government spending, is the main contributor to inflation, and the need for someone like Ron Paul to go in and clean house.
1:03:50
Ep 309 | Criminal Referrals from the House COVID Select Investigation! | Guest: Rep. Brad Wenstrup
The mismanagement and subsequent cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the greatest scandals in American history, and it's crucial that those responsible are held accountable for their lies and deceptions. It's also imperative that we put safeguards in place to prevent such a thing from ever happening again. That is the task of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, chaired by Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio). The subcommittee has just released a 500-page report detailing its findings, and Rep. Wenstrup sits down with Matt Kibbe to go through those results and talks about criminal referrals for the culpable parties.
55:15
Ep 308 | Trump's Foreign Policy Should Focus on Prosperity, Not Fear | Guest: Magatte Wade
Donald Trump has signaled that the foreign policy of his second administration will put America first and avoid foreign entanglements. However, he has also leaned into his persona of international tough guy, ready to limit foreign trade with tariffs and quotas. Matt Kibbe sits down with Magatte Wade, director of the Center for African Prosperity, to discuss the need for the United States to work together with other nations to help create a wealthier, more prosperous future. This is not about handing out foreign aid or funding other countries' wars but about supporting the institutions that empower entrepreneurs and innovators to bring opportunity to the whole world.
49:28
Ep 307 | What Does an ‘America First’ Foreign Policy Look Like? | Guests: Dan Caldwell & Reid Smith
Donald Trump won re-election in large part due to his promises to end the war in Ukraine and pursue an “America First” foreign policy. At the same time, some of his Cabinet picks have been troublingly hawkish. Matt Kibbe is joined by Dan Caldwell, senior adviser at Defense Priorities, and Reid Smith, vice president of foreign policy at Stand Together, to discuss what we can expect from the incoming Trump administration, how to correct some of Joe Biden’s previous mistakes, and the importance of encouraging the president-elect in the right direction when it comes to war and military adventurism.
Kibbe on Liberty is a weekly podcast with libertarian author and economist, Matt Kibbe. Kibbe believes that honest conversations, driven by intellectual curiosity and mutual respect, can ignite a new revolution of free thinking and a willingness to question the official narrative. That means talking, and listening, to a wide variety of people outside the echo chamber of officially sanctioned experts.
Kibbe on Liberty's guests include politicians, economists, musicians, comedians, writers, radio personalities, activists, journalists, and even magicians—with topics of conversation ranging from current affairs to obscure philosophy, from craft beer to the Grateful Dead. Cold one in hand, settle in for the next brain-stimulating hour of Kibbe on Liberty.
As the president of Free the People, Kibbe has decades of experience in the libertarian political sphere. He is the author of three books, including Don’t Hurt People and Don’t Take Their Stuff, a #2 NY Times Best Seller. Kibbe is a fanatical DeadHead, drinker of great whisky, and collector of obscure books on Austrian economics.