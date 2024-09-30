Check fraud rose nearly 400% in the U.S. last year, according to a Financial Crimes Enforcement Network report. And scammers are now using social media to promote a low-tech check scheme and post tips for other fraudsters. Wall Street Journal reporters Oyin Adedoyin and Justin Baer join host J.R. Whalen to discuss how it works and what you can do to protect your money.
Sign up for the WSJ's free Markets A.M. newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
10:06
How Softer Crypto Regulations Under Trump Could Impact Bitcoin
Bitcoin has added nearly $500 billion to its total value since Election Day. Wall Street Journal columnist James Mackintosh joins host J.R. Whalen to discuss several Trump campaign proposals related to the cryptocurrency, including a potential government stockpile of the virtual coin.
Sign up for the WSJ's free Markets A.M. newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
9:58
How to Get What You Want Out of Work and Life
In her final appearance as WSJ’s “Work & Life” columnist, Rachel Feintzeig joins host J.R. Whalen to discuss the biggest takeaways she’s learned from covering careers for more than a decade. They discuss who’s winning the balance of power between workers and bosses, how Covid and Gen Z have disrupted the workplace, and when to know it's time to look for a new job.
Sign up for the WSJ's free Markets A.M. newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
10:29
WSJ’s Take On the Week: The AI Trade’s Next Phase Is Here. Are You Ready?
For YMB listeners, here’s a special presentation of WSJ’s Take On the Week: Co-hosts Gunjan Banerji, lead writer for Live Markets, and Telis Demos, Heard on the Street’s banking and money columnist, cut through the noise and dive into markets, the economy, and finance—the big trades, key players and business news ahead.
This week, Telis and Gunjan dig into the latest on the Trump trade, the crypto rally and what upcoming retail earnings reports from Target and Walmart could signal about American consumers.
Later, Dominic Rizzo, portfolio manager of T. Rowe Price’s Global Technology Equity Strategy, joins the show to talk about artificial intelligence investment and tech stocks, including companies such as AMD and Synopsys and those in the Magnificent Seven like Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft. And of course the sector’s shining star, Nvidia.
Have an idea for a future guest or episode? How can we better help you take on the week? We’d love to hear from you. Email [email protected] or the hosts at [email protected] and [email protected].
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
24:10
What’s News in Markets: Tesla Seesaw, Pharma Selloff, Streaming Shines
How has Elon Musk’s deepening relationship with President-elect Donald Trump affected Tesla stock? And why did Big Pharma stocks sell off? Plus, what did Disney and Spotify have to say about trends in streaming? Host Francesca Fontana discusses the biggest stock moves of the week and the news that drove them.
Sign up for the WSJ's free Markets A.M. newsletter.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Your Money Briefing is your personal-finance and career checklist, with the news that affects your money and what you do with it. From spending and saving to investing and taxes, the Wall Street Journal’s finance reporters and experts break down complicated money questions every weekday to help you make better decisions about managing your money. Hosted by J.R. Whalen.