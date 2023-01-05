The most important stories, explained through the lens of business. A podcast about money, business and power. Hosted by Kate Linebaugh and Ryan Knutson. The Jo... More
One Hollywood Writer on the Industry’s ‘Dire’ Situation
Thousands of Hollywood writers went on strike this week after failing to reach a new contract with studios. The dispute was caused, in part, by the industry’s shift to streaming, which writers say has left them shortchanged. Michael Schur is co-creator of “Parks and Recreation” and was a writer for “The Office” and “Saturday Night Live.” He tells us what’s behind the first writers strike in over 15 years.
Further Reading and Watching:
- Hollywood Writers Strike Might Give Studios Chance to Slash Costs
- Late-Night Shows Go Dark Amid Writers Strike
Further Listening:
- Does the Future of Streaming Look More Like Cable?
- Netflix Turns to Ads
PepsiCo’s New Healthy Diet: More Potato Chips and Soda
For years, big food and beverage companies like PepsiCo leaned hard into launching new, healthy food products. But recently, PepsiCo has decided to double down on its flagship chips and soda and is looking to make those products healthier. WSJ's Jennifer Maloney explains what it means for both the company and public health.
Further Reading:
- Pepsi’s New Healthy Diet: More Potato Chips and Soda
America's Biggest Bank Just Got Bigger
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon stepped in on Monday to acquire the failing First Republic Bank after it was seized by government regulators. While the deal will put an end to the recent series of bank failures, it also makes the banking industry's leader even more powerful. WSJ's Charles Forelle explains how Dimon's bid came together.
Further Reading:
-Why First Republic Bank Collapsed
-Jamie Dimon Wins Again in First Republic Bank Deal
Further Listening:
-Banking Troubles Are Not Over
-Two Executives On What It's Like to Stop a Bank Run
The Grim Story of a Russian Prisoner Turned Recruit
Yevgeny Nuzhin was serving time for murder in a high-security Russian prison when the Wagner Group— a paramilitary organization employed by Russia to wage war on Ukraine— offered him freedom in exchange for six months of paid military service fighting for Russia in Ukraine. WSJ’s James Marson details how Nuzhin’s bid for freedom went gruesomely wrong.
Further Reading:
- The Grim Life and Brutal Death of a Wagner Recruit
Further Listening:
- ‘Putin's Chef’' Now Serving Up Gains for Russia in Ukraine
Why Disney Is Suing DeSantis
This week, Disney sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis accusing him of retaliating against the company, in part for speaking out against the state’s so-called “don’t say gay” law. It’s the latest twist in the fight between the two. WSJ’s Arian Campo-Flores explains what it means for both sides.
Further Reading:
- DeSantis’s Miscalculation: ‘Disney Is Playing the Long Game’
- Disney Sues Ron DeSantis After Oversight Board Voids Theme-Park Agreements
Further Listening:
- How Disney’s CEO Got Caught in Florida’s Fight Over Gay Rights
- Why Florida Is Fighting With Walt Disney World
