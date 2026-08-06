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1818 episodes
- Almost every night in the White House, President Donald Trump calls his fundraiser, Meredith O’Rourke, for an update. Together, they have raised more than $800 million since Trump’s second inauguration. WSJ’s Josh Dawsey and Dana Mattioli unspool their investigation into the president’s unprecedented fundraising and the political operative behind it. Jessica Mendoza hosts.
Further Listening:
- The Crypto President: Part 1
- The Crypto President: Part 2
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Early this year, Hyundai unveiled its newest employee: a humanoid robot named Atlas. Now, Hyundai’s unionized workers in South Korea are on a partial strike, arguing that humanoids shouldn’t join the assembly line without their approval. WSJ’s Tim Martin explains how the rest of the world is watching to see who wins the battle over the future. Ryan Knutson hosts.
Further Listening:
Move Over, Humans. China's Robots Are Taking Over
How 1 Million Robots Are Taking Over Amazon Warehouses
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Leopold Aschenbrenner, age 24, was hailed as the ‘Nostradamus of AI.’ With that reputation, the wunderkind built a multi-billion dollar hedge fund called Situational Awareness, taking on an enormous amount of debt. WSJ’s Gregory Zuckerman explains how the fund crashed while Aschebrenner was preparing for his wedding. Ryan Knutson hosts.
Further Listening:
- Republican Megadonor Ken Griffin on Trump’s Economy
- Is the AI Boom… a Bubble?
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- Six months after Savannah Guthrie's mother Nancy was kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Ariz., investigators have little to show beyond a trail of tragic missteps and bad luck. WSJ’s Valerie Bauerlein reports on how early errors, attention from amateur sleuths and public feuding have complicated the case. Jessica Mendoza hosts.
Further Listening:
- Camp Swamp Road
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- Laura Mayer was born a tryhard, addicted to work. A quality that supercharged her career and earned her executive jobs at major media companies. But as Mayer writes in her new memoir, “Tryhard: A Cautionary Tale of Clocking In and Spinning Out,” being a tryhard comes with a cost. Jessica Mendoza hosts.Further Listening:
- How an Influencer Built His Business, One Dog at a Time
- How to Keep Up with AI At Work (Without Losing Your Mind)
- The Data Is In On Work From Home
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About The Journal.
The most important stories about money, business and power. Hosted by Ryan Knutson and Jessica Mendoza. The Journal is a co-production of Spotify and The Wall Street Journal. Get show merch here: https://wsjshop.com/collections/clothingPodcast website
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