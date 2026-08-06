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Early this year, Hyundai unveiled its newest employee: a humanoid robot named Atlas. Now, Hyundai’s unionized workers in South Korea are on a partial strike, arguing that humanoids shouldn’t join the assembly line without their approval. WSJ’s Tim Martin explains how the rest of the world is watching to see who wins the battle over the future. Ryan Knutson hosts.



Further Listening:



Move Over, Humans. China's Robots Are Taking Over



How 1 Million Robots Are Taking Over Amazon Warehouses



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