Waddle & Silvy

Podcast Waddle & Silvy
ESPN Chicago
Chicago Sports
News

Available Episodes

5 of 250
  • 11/18 6 PM: Aki's A-List
    Waddle and Silvy answer the hard hitting questions in Aki's A-List. Bears lose once again. Cross-talk with Bleck and Abdalla.
    --------  
    24:55
  • 11/18 5 PM: The Good, the Bad, and the Dirty
    Weekend recap of sports inside "The Good, the Bad, and the Dirty"
    --------  
    39:58
  • 11/18 4 PM: Waddle loves B.J.s!
    ...but who doesn't?!
    --------  
    46:45
  • 11/18 3 PM: 11 straight losses to Green Bay
    11 STRAIGHT!
    --------  
    44:57
  • 11/18 Crosstalk with Carmen & Jurko
    Crosstalk with Carmen & Jurko.
    --------  
    20:36

About Waddle & Silvy

Chicago Sports
