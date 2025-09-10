Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsNewsMiss Understood with Rachel Uchitel
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel

Rachel Uchitel
NewsEntertainment News
Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 297
  • Honoring 9/11 with FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker
    September 11th is a day that forever changed the world — and for me, it is deeply personal. I lost my fiancé on that day, and each year I reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the FDNY, who lost 343 of their own in the line of duty.In this special episode of Miss Understood, I sit down with FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker, the 35th Fire Commissioner of New York City. Commissioner Tucker’s story is unique — he never served as a firefighter, but his lifelong connection to the department and his new role leading the FDNY give him a profound perspective on legacy, culture, and the future of public safety.Together, we talk about what it means to inherit the weight of the FDNY’s history, the department’s priorities moving forward, and how the legacy of 9/11 continues to shape its mission today. After our conversation, Commissioner Tucker gave me the honor of visiting one of New York’s firehouses — a moment that left me humbled, emotional, and more connected than ever to the sacrifice made by these heroes.What You’ll Hear in This Episode: • The personal and professional journey that led Robert Tucker to become Fire Commissioner • How the FDNY continues to honor and carry forward the legacy of 9/11 • Challenges and changes facing the department under new leadership • The human side of the FDNY — brotherhood, resilience, and generational service • My personal reflections on visiting a firehouse where nearly every member was lost on 9/11This episode is both a tribute and a reminder: remembering isn’t passive — it’s about carrying forward the lessons, courage, and humanity of that day.If this conversation moved you, please subscribe, rate, and share this episode to honor the memory of 9/11 and the ongoing resilience of the FDNY.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/miss-understood-with-rachel-uchitel/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    1:11:35
  • Fetishized: The Truth About Asian Stereotypes and Sexualization
    What happens when the way the world sees you isn’t who you really are?Kaila Yu has lived many lives in the public eye: as a singer in the Asian American rock band Nylon Pink, a model gracing magazines like Maxim and FHM, and a journalist writing for Rolling Stone and The New York Times. But through it all, she’s wrestled with one truth — as an Asian woman, she was often fetishized, reduced to a stereotype, and misunderstood.Now, in her debut memoir Fetishized: A Reckoning with Yellow Fever, Feminism, and Beauty, Kaila tells her story with unflinching honesty. From the pressures of modeling and music to the deeper cultural forces that sexualize and silence Asian women, her book is both a raw personal account and a powerful cultural critique.In this episode, Kaila opens up about why she wrote the book now, what it was like to revisit painful chapters of her past, and how she reclaimed her identity on her own terms.In this episode, you’ll hear:• What it feels like to be fetishized — and how those stereotypes show up in daily life• The impact of modeling and music on Kaila’s self-image• Why she says representation of Asian women in media still has a long way to go• The hardest chapters of her memoir to write — and why she included them• The healing, self-love, and cultural change she hopes Fetishized inspiresConnect with Kaila Yu:Instagram: @kailayuMemoir: Fetishized: A Reckoning with Yellow Fever, Feminism, and Beauty — Available now wherever books are soldHit play — and step behind the headlines with Kaila Yu, a woman reclaiming her story in her own voice.--- --- ---PLEASE LIKE, SHARE, SUBSCRIBE, AND GIVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW!:  ratethispodcast.com/missunderstood Become a Patreon Member: https://www.patreon.com/c/MissUnderstoodwithRachelUchitelShop Miss Understood Merch https://missumerch.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Rachel on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/racheluchitelnyc/?hl=enFollow Rachel on TikTok! https://www.tiktok.com/@itsracheluchitelExecutive Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠George Carmona Do you have show ideas, media requests or sponsorship opportunities? Email the show at: [email protected] on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw13NrSKD-nD_8E0vBHt5hARumble: ⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/RachelUchitel⁠⁠Website: https://missunderstoodpodcast.com/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/miss-understood-with-rachel-uchitel/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    29:55
  • Your Body Already Knows: Ayurveda, Healing, and Reclaiming Energy
    We spend so much of our lives searching for answers outside ourselves — diets, supplements, quick fixes. But what if your body already knew what it needed?In this episode of Miss Understood, I sit down with Ayurvedic practitioner, writer, and speaker Nidhi Pandya, whose debut book Your Body Already Knows: A 21-Day Plan to Decode Your Cravings, Reclaim Your Energy, and Feel at Home in Your Body is transforming the way people see health. Nidhi grew up immersed in Ayurveda as a living language, and now she’s on a mission to make this ancient wisdom accessible in a modern world that’s desperate for balance.What you’ll take away from this episode:    •    What Ayurveda really is — beyond the stereotypes and misunderstandings    •    How to understand your body’s signals and cravings as intelligent communication    •    Simple daily practices that bring energy, clarity, and resilience    •    How emotional health and digestion are deeply connected in Ayurvedic tradition    •    A look inside Nidhi’s 21-day plan and what results you can expectWhether you’re struggling with low energy, gut issues, or just a sense of disconnection from yourself, this conversation is an invitation to slow down, tune in, and remember that your body already knows the way.🔗 Follow Nidhi Pandya and get her book Your Body Already Knows https://www.nidhi.me/✨ If this episode resonated with you, please subscribe, rate, and share Miss Understood with a friend.--- --- ---PLEASE LIKE, SHARE, SUBSCRIBE, AND GIVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW!:  ratethispodcast.com/missunderstood Become a Patreon Member: https://www.patreon.com/c/MissUnderstoodwithRachelUchitelShop Miss Understood Merch https://missumerch.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Rachel on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/racheluchitelnyc/?hl=enFollow Rachel on TikTok! https://www.tiktok.com/@itsracheluchitelExecutive Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠George Carmona Do you have show ideas, media requests or sponsorship opportunities? Email the show at: [email protected] on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw13NrSKD-nD_8E0vBHt5hARumble: ⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/RachelUchitel⁠⁠Website: https://missunderstoodpodcast.com/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/miss-understood-with-rachel-uchitel/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    53:13
  • Darcey & Stacey Silva: Happily Ever After
    They built a fashion brand from the ground up, they turned heartbreak into headline-making TV, and now Darcey & Stacey Silva are back on your screens in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After.From Darcey’s tearful journey on Before the 90 Days to the spinoff that made the twins household names, the Silva sisters have become icons of reinvention—glamorous, dramatic, and endlessly resilient. But beyond the makeovers and the memes, theirs is a story of sisterhood, survival, and building something real with their brand, House of Eleven, created in honor of their late brother.Connect with Darcey & Stacey:Instagram: @darceysilva | @staceysilvatvShop House of Eleven: houseofeleven.com✨ Don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and share Miss Understood so more misunderstood voices can tell their stories.--- --- ---PLEASE LIKE, SHARE, SUBSCRIBE, AND GIVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW!: ratethispodcast.com/missunderstood Become a Patreon Member: https://www.patreon.com/c/MissUnderstoodwithRachelUchitelShop Miss Understood Merch https://missumerch.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Rachel on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/racheluchitelnyc/?hl=enFollow Rachel on TikTok! https://www.tiktok.com/@itsracheluchitelExecutive Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠George Carmona Do you have show ideas, media requests or sponsorship opportunities? Email the show at: [email protected] on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw13NrSKD-nD_8E0vBHt5hARumble: ⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/RachelUchitel⁠⁠Website: https://missunderstoodpodcast.com/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/miss-understood-with-rachel-uchitel/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    37:05
  • Turning Clearance Finds Into Cash: The Truth About Retail Arbitrage
    Most people walk through a Target clearance aisle and see cheap leftovers. Summer Trenkle saw a seven-figure business.She’s turned retail arbitrage — buying discounted items in stores and reselling them on Amazon — into a career most people don’t even realize exists. To some, it sounds too simple to be real. To others, it sounds like a scam. But Summer proves it’s neither. With strategy, discipline, and smart systems, she’s built a thriving business that’s changing the way women think about financial freedom.In this conversation, Summer breaks down what retail arbitrage actually is, why so many people misunderstand it, and the simple steps anyone can take to start. From the misconceptions to the pitfalls to the exact tips she uses herself, she opens up about how she went from shopping trips to seven figures — and how you could too.In this episode, you’ll hear:The surprising truth about retail arbitrage and why it worksThe biggest myths and misconceptions about Amazon resellingStep-by-step tips to start small and scale smartThe hardest lessons Summer learned along the wayConnect with Summer Trenkle:Instagram: @summertrenkleTikTok: @summertrenkleHit play — and discover how a clearance rack could change your life.--- --- ---PLEASE LIKE, SHARE, SUBSCRIBE, AND GIVE US A 5-STAR REVIEW!:  ratethispodcast.com/missunderstood Become a Patreon Member: https://www.patreon.com/c/MissUnderstoodwithRachelUchitelShop Miss Understood Merch https://missumerch.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Follow Rachel on Instagram!⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ https://www.instagram.com/racheluchitelnyc/?hl=enFollow Rachel on TikTok! https://www.tiktok.com/@itsracheluchitelExecutive Producer: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠George Carmona Do you have show ideas, media requests or sponsorship opportunities? Email the show at: [email protected] on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠YouTube: ⁠⁠https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw13NrSKD-nD_8E0vBHt5hARumble: ⁠⁠https://rumble.com/c/RachelUchitel⁠⁠Website: https://missunderstoodpodcast.com/Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/miss-understood-with-rachel-uchitel/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    45:38

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel

This podcast delves into the lives of those who have been reduced to a single headline. Each episode will take a closer look at the stories of those who are on a mission to change their narrative. Through raw and honest conversations, we will reveal the human behind the headline. Join me, as we uncover the truth behind the misconceptions, shed light on the stories of those who have perhaps been wrongfully portrayed, explore the complexities of the human experience, and celebrate the power of second chances.
Podcast website
NewsEntertainment News

Listen to Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.23.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 9/12/2025 - 12:08:44 AM