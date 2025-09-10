Miss Understood with Rachel Uchitel

Honoring 9/11 with FDNY Commissioner Robert Tucker

September 11th is a day that forever changed the world — and for me, it is deeply personal. I lost my fiancé on that day, and each year I reflect on the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of the FDNY, who lost 343 of their own in the line of duty.In this special episode of Miss Understood, I sit down with FDNY Commissioner Robert S. Tucker, the 35th Fire Commissioner of New York City. Commissioner Tucker's story is unique — he never served as a firefighter, but his lifelong connection to the department and his new role leading the FDNY give him a profound perspective on legacy, culture, and the future of public safety.Together, we talk about what it means to inherit the weight of the FDNY's history, the department's priorities moving forward, and how the legacy of 9/11 continues to shape its mission today. After our conversation, Commissioner Tucker gave me the honor of visiting one of New York's firehouses — a moment that left me humbled, emotional, and more connected than ever to the sacrifice made by these heroes.What You'll Hear in This Episode: • The personal and professional journey that led Robert Tucker to become Fire Commissioner • How the FDNY continues to honor and carry forward the legacy of 9/11 • Challenges and changes facing the department under new leadership • The human side of the FDNY — brotherhood, resilience, and generational service • My personal reflections on visiting a firehouse where nearly every member was lost on 9/11This episode is both a tribute and a reminder: remembering isn't passive — it's about carrying forward the lessons, courage, and humanity of that day.If this conversation moved you, please subscribe, rate, and share this episode to honor the memory of 9/11 and the ongoing resilience of the FDNY.