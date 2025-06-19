NY POSTcast | Wednesday, June 18th, 2025: An Israeli Surprise, the Gross Job of Accused MN Assassin and Keep Your Dog Living Longer

In this episode of the NYPOSTcast: Israel's ambassador to the United States says they have a surprise up their sleeve for Iran that could make last year's beeper attack look "simple," plus Vance Boelter's roommate reveals some gross details about his friend's latest line of work, and science may help your four-legged friends live longer. Subscribe to the NY POSTcast on your favorite podcast service and follow us on YouTube: youtube.com/@NYPOSTCast NYC mayoral candidate Brad Lander released after chaotic arrest by ICE agents at immigration court https://nypost.com/2025/06/17/us-news/comptroller-brad-lander-arrested-by-ice-at-federal-plaza-in-nyc/