The Wargame
The Wargame

Sky News
NewsSociety & Culture
The Wargame
  • Armed Attack | The Wargame Ep 2
    Hostilities with Russia erupt into an unprecedented attack. The Prime Minister and his team scramble to respond. Will the UK’s allies choose to help them? -Russia knows our weaknesses. But do you?   A major five-part series from Sky News and Tortoise which imagines how a Russian attack on the UK could play out – and invites real-life former ministers, military chiefs and other experts to figure out how to defend the country.   Written and presented by Sky News' security and defence editor, Deborah Haynes. Episodes 3 and 4 out on Tuesday 17th June. 
    54:08
  • False Flag | The Wargame Ep 1
    Tensions with Russia escalate, and an imaginary week in the near future takes a turn for the unexpected. The Prime Minister calls an emergency Cobra meeting.-Russia knows our weaknesses. But do you?   A major five-part series from Sky News and Tortoise which imagines how a Russian attack on the UK could play out – and invites real-life former ministers, military chiefs and other experts to figure out how to defend the country.   Written and presented by Sky News' security and defence editor, Deborah Haynes.Episodes 3 and 4 out on Tuesday 17th June. 
    59:04
  • Introducing... The Wargame
    A bunker. A scenario. A group of former senior ministers, military chiefs and other experts. Russia knows our weaknesses – but do you?   Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes presents The Wargame – a major new five-part series from Sky News and Tortoise, set in the near future. Launching 10th June.
    2:53
  • Living in the Grey Zone - MI5 and the Russia threat | Grey Zone Ep 9
    In this final episode, we have the first ever interview with serving MI5 officers who work in counter intelligence.Tom and Kate talk about the challenge of grey zone threats from Russia and reveal their shock at the Salisbury spy poisonings.They also reveal that the Security Service has bolstered protection for people in the UK deemed at risk from Russia and is doing “everything we can” to prevent another Salisbury-style attack, but there are no “absolute guarantees” – in the grey zone.Guests:Tom, senior MI5 intelligence officer working on RussiaKate, MI5 intelligence officer investigating the activities of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRULord Mark Sedwill, former UK national security adviserDominic Grieve, former senior Conservative MP, former chair of Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, former attorney generalCredits:Written and narrated by Deborah Haynes Edited and produced by Chris ScottProduction support from Sophia McBide and Michael GreenfieldThe Head of Sky News Radio is Dave Terris
    50:56
  • When The Grey Zone Becomes A War Zone | Grey Zone Ep 8
    What happens when the grey zone becomes a war zone and what might future wars look like, with hypersonic missiles, artificial intelligence and cyber changing calculations?These are questions Sky News journalist Deborah Haynes explores in this episode, in part, by looking at Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the conflict in eastern Ukraine.She also talks to General Sir Nick Carter, the head of Britain’s armed forces, about what he thinks is the gravest threat to the UK and about how the military is adapting to operate in the grey zone.Guests:General Sir Nick Carter, Chief of the Defence StaffGeneral Sir Richard Barrons, former head of Joint Command, now Strategic CommandEmine Dzhaparova , First Deputy Foreign Minister of UkraineSergei Markov, political scientist and former member of the Russian parliamentKeir Giles, senior consulting fellow at Chatham HouseOrysia Lutsevych, head and research fellow, Ukraine Forum, Russia and Eurasia Programme, Chatham HouseCredits:Written and narrated by Deborah Haynes Edited and produced by Chris ScottProduction support from Sophia McBide and Michael GreenfieldThe Head of Sky News Radio is Dave Terris
    43:28

About The Wargame

Russia knows our weaknesses. But do you?   A major five-part series from Sky News and Tortoise which imagines how a Russian attack on the UK could play out – and invites real-life former ministers, military chiefs and other experts to figure out how to defend the country.   Written and presented by Sky News' security and defence editor, Deborah Haynes.
