George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell)

This week Sarah and George talk about Trump’s crazy cabinet nominations, the recess confirmation process, and the sentencing in Trump’s New York conviction.
F*%k your khakis and get The Perfect Jean 15% off with the code ASKGEORGE15 at https://theperfectjean.nyc/ASKGEORGE15 #theperfectjeanpod #sponsored
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code ASKGEORGE at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod #sponsored
🔥 Get 30 days of Bulwark+ absolutely free: https://thebulwark.com/freetrial
--------
49:58
Felon in Chief
George and Sarah dissect how a convicted felon and active national security threat got elected to the White House, plus what will happen now to his many ongoing prosecutions.
Sponsor Info:
Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR order by going to mudwtr.com/askgeorge! #mudwtrpod #sponsored
Get 10 FREE meals at HelloFresh.com/freeaskgeorge
--------
50:10
George Conway Explains: The Risk of Next Week
George and Sarah record their last episode before the election. They talk politics, election certification, and the latest from the Supreme Court.
Show notes
Sarah Longwell, "Speak Out Now Republicans, Or You’ll Regret It": https://www.thebulwark.com/p/speak-out-now-republicans-or-youll
Don Ayer, "Jack Smith Should Be Investigating Trump’s Current Election Conduct": https://www.thebulwark.com/p/jack-smith-should-be-investigating-trump-2024-election-conduct?utm_campaign=posts-open-in-app&triedRedirect=true
Find your forever cookware @hexclad and get 10% off at hexclad.com/ASKGEORGE! #hexcladpartner #sponsoredstreamer
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code ASKGEORGE at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod #sponsored
--------
53:47
Trump's Endless Corruption, Giuliani’s Final Humiliation!
JVL fills in for Sarah today as George explains latest legal challenges facing Donald Trump, including his views on the Department of Justice and the potential conflicts surrounding Judge Eileen Cannon. They also discuss Rudy Giuliani's financial troubles, the state of the conservative legal movement, and the future of the Federalist Society.
Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR order by going to https://mudwtr.com/askgeorge! #mudwtrpod #sponsored
Head to FACTORMEALS.com/askgeorge50 and use code askgeorge50 to get 50% off your first box and 20% off your next month
--------
48:52
Conway Explains LIVE: Kamala Wins = Trump in Jail
Sarah Longwell and George Conway get into the latest legal developments surrounding Donald Trump, including his multiple indictments and ongoing court cases. They discuss the potential outcomes of these cases, the role of key figures like Mike Pence, and the implications for Trump's future, including the possibility of jail time.
Get 15% off OneSkin with the code ASKGEORGE at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
Get 20% off at https://CBDistillery.com with code ASKGEORGE
About George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell)
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump's legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.