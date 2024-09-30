George Conway Explains It All (To Sarah Longwell)

Trump's Endless Corruption, Giuliani’s Final Humiliation!

JVL fills in for Sarah today as George explains latest legal challenges facing Donald Trump, including his views on the Department of Justice and the potential conflicts surrounding Judge Eileen Cannon. They also discuss Rudy Giuliani's financial troubles, the state of the conservative legal movement, and the future of the Federalist Society. Start your new morning ritual & get up to 43% off your @MUDWTR order by going to https://mudwtr.com/askgeorge! #mudwtrpod #sponsored Head to FACTORMEALS.com/askgeorge50 and use code askgeorge50 to get 50% off your first box and 20% off your next month