In the inaugural episode of FYPod, Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky react to idolization of weirdos like Andrew Tate amongst Gen Z males, while Cam explains why Democrats can’t be cool and crash the Daytona 500 like Donald Trump just did.
Then, digital activist and artist Dylan Geick joins Tim and Cam to discuss the pivot among the young male demographic towards Trumpism and authoritarians, when “radicalization” really occurs for politically engaged new adults, and why the Democrats need good looking male advocates to win elections.
1:11:59
Welcome to FYPod
Wondering what the hell this podcast is? Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky are here to give you the inside scoop on why they created this show, the topics they'll explore and the guests they'll have on in future episodes.
32:27
FYPod Trailer
Hey everyone, it’s Cameron Kasky, disgruntled child activist. Gen Z went completely off the rails and I’m here with my buddy Tim Miller trying to figure out what the hell is going on.
