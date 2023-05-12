With unparalleled resources, World News Tonight with David Muir provides the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the wor... More
Available Episodes
5 of 5
Full Episode: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
3 dead, 6 injured in 'random' New Mexico shooting; Man charged with hate crime for alleged attack on congressional staffers; DeSantis challenges Trump on abortion
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/17/2023
23:49
Full Episode: Monday, May 15, 2023
3 civilians dead, 2 cops hurt in New Mexico shooting: Police; Report slams FBI for actions in 2016 Russia investigation; Congressman's staffers attacked by suspect with bat
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/16/2023
23:49
Full Episode: Sunday, May 14, 2023
New storm threats across parts of the South; GM SUVs recalled due to faulty airbag inflators; Mother-daughter team fly to new heights
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/15/2023
23:43
Full Episode: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Severe weather sweeps across the US; Talks ongoing as debt ceiling deadline looms; And a missing Cleveland EMT found alive.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/14/2023
23:57
Full Episode: Friday, May 12, 2023
Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in murder of her 2 children; Subway chokehold suspect charged with manslaughter; Border towns brace for influx of migrants
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices