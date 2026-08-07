Alex Stone has the latest as more than 67,000 people in Washington state’s Spokane are forced to flee multiple large wildfires; Gio Benitez reports and Ginger Zee has the forecast as millions are on alert for powerful storms and flash flood threats from North Carolina to the Northeast; Trevor Ault speaks with one of the hero civilians who confronted a suspected gunman during a deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho; Mary Bruce reports after Pres. Trump criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, saying "she folded like an umbrella," for dropping the case against former Olympian David Hearn – who was charged with vandalizing the newly renovated Reflecting Pool; and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.

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