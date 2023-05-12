Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC News
ABC News
  • Full Episode: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
    3 dead, 6 injured in 'random' New Mexico shooting; Man charged with hate crime for alleged attack on congressional staffers; DeSantis challenges Trump on abortion Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2023
    23:49
  • Full Episode: Monday, May 15, 2023
    3 civilians dead, 2 cops hurt in New Mexico shooting: Police; Report slams FBI for actions in 2016 Russia investigation; Congressman's staffers attacked by suspect with bat Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/16/2023
    23:49
  • Full Episode: Sunday, May 14, 2023
    New storm threats across parts of the South; GM SUVs recalled due to faulty airbag inflators; Mother-daughter team fly to new heights Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/15/2023
    23:43
  • Full Episode: Saturday, May 13, 2023
    Severe weather sweeps across the US; Talks ongoing as debt ceiling deadline looms; And a missing Cleveland EMT found alive. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/14/2023
    23:57
  • Full Episode: Friday, May 12, 2023
    Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty in murder of her 2 children; Subway chokehold suspect charged with manslaughter; Border towns brace for influx of migrants Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/13/2023
    23:55

About World News Tonight with David Muir

With unparalleled resources, World News Tonight with David Muir provides the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.
