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585 episodes
- Alex Perez has the latest on the major air traffic control outage that took down the radar and radio at a facility covering 330,000 square miles across nine states, triggering hundreds of flights to be grounded; as the war with Iran stretches into its sixth month, Rachel Scot reports on Pres. Trump pushing back on reports the U.S. is low on missiles, while sources tell ABC News the president has expressed frustration; Rhiannon Ally has details on Brittany Boltinhouse being stripped of her Miss North Carolina USA title just weeks after being crowned with state contest organizers citing “recently surfaced information” and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.
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- Kayna Whitworth has the latest on the armed man arrested at Trump National Golf Club in Southern California as ABC News confirms he’s a Marine veteran; Tom Soufi Burridge has details on the drone with explosives spotted near a Ukrainian cargo jet at a busy German airport, authorities say; David Muir shares a hopeful update on the bald eagle believed to be Jackie of the famous Big Bear Valley nest cam, who’s recovering after undergoing multiple procedures, according to the Ojai Raptor Center; and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.
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- Kayna Whitworth has the latest after authorities say an armed man was arrested by federal agents at Pres. Trump's golf club in Palos Verdes, California, during a security check ahead of Trump's visit; Rachel Scott has details on the family scandal erupting on Capitol Hill after Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno called his former son-in-law Ohio Rep. Max Miller a "madman;" amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, Tom Soufi Burridge reports on the video appearing to show a Russian drone in Kherson hunting and chasing a Ukrainian street vendor around his van, before diving down and exploding; and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.
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- Alex Stone has the latest as more than 67,000 people in Washington state’s Spokane are forced to flee multiple large wildfires; Gio Benitez reports and Ginger Zee has the forecast as millions are on alert for powerful storms and flash flood threats from North Carolina to the Northeast; Trevor Ault speaks with one of the hero civilians who confronted a suspected gunman during a deadly shooting at an In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho; Mary Bruce reports after Pres. Trump criticized U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, saying "she folded like an umbrella," for dropping the case against former Olympian David Hearn – who was charged with vandalizing the newly renovated Reflecting Pool; and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.
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- Alex Stone has the latest on the wildfires tearing through Washington State prompting major evacuations with hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed; Trevor Ault has details on the chaotic scramble after a gunman opened fire at an "In-N-Out" restaurant in Idaho, the new details about the heroic officer and armed citizen who saved lives; Alex Presha reports on the Republican congressional campaign in Ohio rocked by domestic abuse allegations what Rep. Max Miller is saying tonight amid growing calls to end his re-election campaign; and more on tonight’s broadcast of World News Tonight with David Muir.
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About World News Tonight with David Muir
With unparalleled resources, "World News Tonight with David Muir" provides the latest information and analysis of major events from around the country and the world.Podcast website
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