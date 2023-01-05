TALKING FEDS is a roundtable discussion that brings together prominent former government officials, journalists, and special guests for a dynamic and in-de... More
Et tu, Mike Pence?
It was a week when the gloves came off in several high-stakes and historic battles, and a great set of Washington insiders—Jon Alter, Carol Lee, and Norm Ornstein—break it all down. Trump took it twice straight on the chin with the historic testimony of Mike Pence in the Grand Jury and the E. Jean Carroll trial. The House Rs passed a debt-reduction bill that put the White House on the defensive. And Biden announced his 2024 candidacy, framing it as a battle for democracy. We also have a sidebar from Torrey DeVitto.
5/1/2023
57:06
DOJ Insider: Indictments, Agents, Friends with Benefits
It's our periodic DOJ Report Card episode, in which 3 stalwart DOJ-experts provide an insider's perspective on the goings-on at the Department. NY Times Reporter Katie Benner joins deeply experienced former DOJ alumns Paul Fishman, Andrew Weissmann, and Harry to suss out questions such as will Jack Smith decide to indict Trump and what exactly would happen next; what is the current state of play b/t DOJ and FBI; and can and will the Department become involved in the Clarence Thomas embroglio.
4/24/2023
53:51
It's the Economy, Genius!
It's our periodic deep dive into the economy, with a killer group of commentators—Dean Baker, Paul Krugman, & Stephanie Ruhle. Two recent reports seem to set out a remarkable state of economic affairs of cooling inflation combined with low unemployment and recession for now held at bay. Are the current landscape & immediate horizon as encouraging as they appear, or are we overlooking big warning signs? We also tie the economy into the political scene and broader crazy era we're living through.
4/17/2023
54:49
Forecast Update: Stormy and Arraign-y
The week was dominated a dramatic and somewhat surreal arraignment of former President Donald. A glum & glowering Trump pleaded not guilty then returned to Florida to trash the prosecution and judge. Meanwhile, other civil & criminal cases continued to close in around him. A terrific group of guest –Alisyn Camerota, Jason Kander, & Sam Stein–join Harry to analyze the political repercussions before moving on to the upcoming Fox defamation trial and the bare-knuckle tactics of the TN legislature.
4/10/2023
58:38
💥Boom💥
Where were you when you learned Donald Trump had been indicted? A landmark in history, but even as it marked the crossing of a vital line for the rule of law, it brought both the legal and political system into new and very challenging territory. Congressman Eric Swalwell, Greg Sargent, & Ali Vitali join Harry to break down the political and legal seismic implications, including the portents for other potential prosecutions, before turning to the dangerous end game in the debt ceiling standoff.
TALKING FEDS is a roundtable discussion that brings together prominent former government officials, journalists, and special guests for a dynamic and in-depth analysis of the most pressing questions in law and politics.