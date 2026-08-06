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Talking Feds

Harry Litman
GovernmentNews
Talking Feds
Latest episode

526 episodes

  • Talking Feds

    Anne Applebaum on Iran, Ukraine, and Trump’s Kleptocracy

    08/06/2026 | 33 mins.
    “Sometimes the smaller power has advantages that you don't expect.” That’s the lesson Anne Applebaum says Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are learning as their weaker foes keeping handing them setbacks. Applebaum explains to Harry how Ukraine's drone campaign is bringing the war home to Russians and why Iran looks poised to gain unprecedented control over the Strait of Hormuz. And, as Trump amasses wealth despite his failures, Applebaum makes the case that U.S. is becoming a place where “political decisions are taken not because they're good for the country, but because they're good for the president's son.”

    Mentioned in this episode:

    Applebaum's writing for the Atlantic

    Applebaum's Substack

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  • Talking Feds

    Trump’s Botch Job

    08/03/2026 | 50 mins.
    Donald Trump seems determined to make things hard for everyone: Americans, Republican senators, and even himself. Glenn Kirschner, Josh Marshall, and Ali Vitali join Harry to talk through a week packed with unforced errors by the administration that are derailing Trump's presidency in the run-up to the midterms. The panel discusses Trump’s no-holds-barred effort to save the slush fund, the embarrassing end to the prosecution of a former Olympian scapegoated for the disastrous Reflecting Pool flop, and Anthony Fauci’s unsettling return to the headlines.

    Update: Late on Saturday night, Senator John Cornyn and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a deal that seemed to finally kill off the so-called weaponization fund. Observers noted that the agreement could potentially be walked back in the future and that it did not fully foreclose Trump's tax amnesty. Nonetheless, it seemed to clear the way for Blanche's confirmation.

    Mentioned in this episode:
    Glenn's Substack
    Glenn's YouTube
    Josh's analysis
    Ali's show Way Too Early

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  • Talking Feds

    Raphael Warnock Makes the Moral Case Against Trump

    07/30/2026 | 32 mins.
    Like the prophets he quotes at the pulpit, Senator Raphael Warnock feels he’s watching his country descend into greed, injustice, and tyranny. He sees a MAGA movement “corrupting” his Christian faith and a president who seems to think charity begins (and mostly ends) at home. With his new book—The Crooked Places Made Straight—Senator Warnock lays out what Democrats must do to meet this moral moment: get money out of politics, resume the battle against poverty, reform the Supreme Court, end mass incarceration, and—crucially—defeat Donald Trump.

    Mentioned in this episode:

    Senator Warnock's book: https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/780969/the-crooked-places-made-straight-by-raphael-g-warnock/
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  • Talking Feds

    How To Lose a War in Six Months

    07/27/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    As casualties mount and gas prices rise, the White House knows it may be losing its chance to resolve its war with Iran in time to prevent a midterms wipe-out for Republicans. To plumb the depth of the political damage and assess the decisive races, Harry talks with Susan Glasser, Astead Herndon, and Juliette Kayyem. The group breaks down Trump’s decision to go back to war, Hegseth’s worrying obfuscations about American casualties, the transformed Maine Senate race, and the no-holds-barred fight for the future of the Democratic party playing out in Michigan.

    Mentioned in this episode:Susan’s analysis. Astead’s show America, Actually.Juliette’s Substack. Astead’s interview with Abdul El-Sayed. New Yorker reporting on former Biden administration officials and Gaza.
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  • Talking Feds

    Maggie Haberman on a Year of “Pure Trump”

    07/23/2026 | 48 mins.
    Maggie Haberman has been on the Trump beat for decades. Now she has written—with co-author Jonathan Swan—a tour de force on how the president is remaking our government in his image. Haberman gives Harry an inside look at a White House in thrall to a president who’s never been so uninhibited. She shares a swath of insights about Trump’s health, his reluctance to help Republicans in the midterms, just how close he came to invoking the Insurrection Act, and more.

    Mentioned in this episode:

    Haberman and Swan’s book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Regime-Change/Maggie-Haberman/9781668067246Haberman’s reporting: https://www.nytimes.com/by/maggie-haberman#latest
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About Talking Feds
Talking Feds is a roundtable discussion that brings together prominent former government officials, journalists, and special guests for a dynamic and in-depth analysis of the most pressing questions in law and politics.
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