Donald Trump seems determined to make things hard for everyone: Americans, Republican senators, and even himself. Glenn Kirschner, Josh Marshall, and Ali Vitali join Harry to talk through a week packed with unforced errors by the administration that are derailing Trump's presidency in the run-up to the midterms. The panel discusses Trump’s no-holds-barred effort to save the slush fund, the embarrassing end to the prosecution of a former Olympian scapegoated for the disastrous Reflecting Pool flop, and Anthony Fauci’s unsettling return to the headlines.



Update: Late on Saturday night, Senator John Cornyn and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a deal that seemed to finally kill off the so-called weaponization fund. Observers noted that the agreement could potentially be walked back in the future and that it did not fully foreclose Trump's tax amnesty. Nonetheless, it seemed to clear the way for Blanche's confirmation.



Mentioned in this episode:

Glenn's Substack

Glenn's YouTube

Josh's analysis

Ali's show Way Too Early



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