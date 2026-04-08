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CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast
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CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

Colin Slade & Reed Gann
BusinessCareers
CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast
Latest episode

136 episodes

  • CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

    132 - Final episode of CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

    09/14/2022 | 28 mins.
    Colin and Reed explain their reasons for ending the podcast and what they plan to do next.

    Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
    Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com

    Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
    Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com

    Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
    Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
  • CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

    131 - Performance Report: Year Three

    08/31/2022 | 40 mins.
    Colin and Reed pull back the curtain on three years of podcasting episodes, data, lessons learned, and what's coming up next.

    Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
    Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com

    Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
    Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com

    Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
    Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
  • CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

    130 - 17X Cyberspace Warfare Officer with Maj Brian Thorn, Part 2

    08/17/2022 | 46 mins.
    While it won't replace the annual Cyber Awareness Challenge, Jeff approves of Maj Brian Thorn's continued discussion of the Cyberspace Warfare Officer career field.

    Contact Brian at airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com.

    Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
    Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com

    Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
    Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com

    Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
    Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
  • CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

    129 - 17X Cyberspace Warfare Officer with Maj Brian Thorn, Part 1

    08/03/2022 | 1h 10 mins.
    Cyberspace doesn’t follow the same rules as the other war fighting domains; in fact Maj Brian Thorn argues it is the Wild West. Thankfully, he wrote the curriculum for how to operate and lead operators in the cyber domain.

    Contact Brian at airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com.

    Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
    Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com

    Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
    Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com

    Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
    Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
  • CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

    128 - Top Gun: Maverick. Good, bad, and ugly

    07/20/2022 | 47 mins.
    Goodness gracious great balls of fire! Colin and Reed react to Top Gun: Maverick.

    Resources:
    - Fighter Pilot Podcast: https://www.fighterpilotpodcast.com/
    - Real flying: https://www.gq.com/story/top-gun-maverick-aerial-stunts
    - Lockheed Martin SR-72 “Darkstar”; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_SR-72
    - Chuck Yeager speed test and crash; http://www.chuckyeager.org/nf-104-crash/
    - Bird strikes Canadian F/A-18; https://theaviationist.com/2022/06/09/rcaf-cf18-bird-strike/
    - National Defense Strategy: https://media.defense.gov/2022/Mar/28/2002964702/-1/-1/1/NDS-FACT-SHEET.PDF
    - The enemy knows our equipment inside and out; https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/09/chinas-new-stealth-fighter-built-from-stolen-f-22-and-f-35-technology/
    - Do they know YOU inside and out? https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/29/technology/apple-google-tiktok.html

    Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
    Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
    Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com

    Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
    Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com

    Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
    Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
    Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
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About CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast
Welcome to CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast where we explore the training and development of America’s leaders in the application of airpower and the Profession of Arms.
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