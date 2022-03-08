Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Colin Slade & Reed Gann
Welcome to CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast where we explore the training and development of America's leaders in the application of airpower and the... More
Welcome to CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast where we explore the training and development of America's leaders in the application of airpower and the... More

  • 132 - Final episode of CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast
    Colin and Reed explain their reasons for ending the podcast and what they plan to do next.
    9/14/2022
    28:25
  • 131 - Performance Report: Year Three
    Colin and Reed pull back the curtain on three years of podcasting episodes, data, lessons learned, and what's coming up next.
    8/31/2022
    40:17
  • 130 - 17X Cyberspace Warfare Officer with Maj Brian Thorn, Part 2
    While it won't replace the annual Cyber Awareness Challenge, Jeff approves of Maj Brian Thorn's continued discussion of the Cyberspace Warfare Officer career field. Contact Brian at [email protected]
    8/17/2022
    46:45
  • 129 - 17X Cyberspace Warfare Officer with Maj Brian Thorn, Part 1
    Cyberspace doesn't follow the same rules as the other war fighting domains; in fact Maj Brian Thorn argues it is the Wild West. Thankfully, he wrote the curriculum for how to operate and lead operators in the cyber domain. Contact Brian at [email protected]
    8/3/2022
    1:10:05
  • 128 - Top Gun: Maverick. Good, bad, and ugly
    Goodness gracious great balls of fire! Colin and Reed react to Top Gun: Maverick. Resources:- Fighter Pilot Podcast: https://www.fighterpilotpodcast.com/- Real flying: https://www.gq.com/story/top-gun-maverick-aerial-stunts- Lockheed Martin SR-72 "Darkstar"; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_SR-72- Chuck Yeager speed test and crash; http://www.chuckyeager.org/nf-104-crash/- Bird strikes Canadian F/A-18; https://theaviationist.com/2022/06/09/rcaf-cf18-bird-strike/- National Defense Strategy: https://media.defense.gov/2022/Mar/28/2002964702/-1/-1/1/NDS-FACT-SHEET.PDF- The enemy knows our equipment inside and out; https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/09/chinas-new-stealth-fighter-built-from-stolen-f-22-and-f-35-technology/- Do they know YOU inside and out? https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/29/technology/apple-google-tiktok.html
    7/20/2022
    47:30

About CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

Welcome to CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast where we explore the training and development of America’s leaders in the application of airpower and the Profession of Arms.
