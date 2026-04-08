CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
136 episodes
- Colin and Reed explain their reasons for ending the podcast and what they plan to do next.
Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com
Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com
Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
- Colin and Reed pull back the curtain on three years of podcasting episodes, data, lessons learned, and what's coming up next.
Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com
Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com
Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
- While it won't replace the annual Cyber Awareness Challenge, Jeff approves of Maj Brian Thorn's continued discussion of the Cyberspace Warfare Officer career field.
Contact Brian at airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com.
Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com
Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com
Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
- Cyberspace doesn’t follow the same rules as the other war fighting domains; in fact Maj Brian Thorn argues it is the Wild West. Thankfully, he wrote the curriculum for how to operate and lead operators in the cyber domain.
Contact Brian at airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com.
Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com
Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com
Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
- Goodness gracious great balls of fire! Colin and Reed react to Top Gun: Maverick.
Resources:
- Fighter Pilot Podcast: https://www.fighterpilotpodcast.com/
- Real flying: https://www.gq.com/story/top-gun-maverick-aerial-stunts
- Lockheed Martin SR-72 “Darkstar”; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_SR-72
- Chuck Yeager speed test and crash; http://www.chuckyeager.org/nf-104-crash/
- Bird strikes Canadian F/A-18; https://theaviationist.com/2022/06/09/rcaf-cf18-bird-strike/
- National Defense Strategy: https://media.defense.gov/2022/Mar/28/2002964702/-1/-1/1/NDS-FACT-SHEET.PDF
- The enemy knows our equipment inside and out; https://www.19fortyfive.com/2021/09/chinas-new-stealth-fighter-built-from-stolen-f-22-and-f-35-technology/
- Do they know YOU inside and out? https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/29/technology/apple-google-tiktok.html
Music provided by Carlos Rivera.
Follow on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlos_r15/
Send inquiries to: carlos.a.rivera15@gmail.com
Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.
Send inquiries to: steve@transductionpost.com
Email your questions and comments to airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com. Join the discussion about the podcast, the Air Force, officership, and the Profession of Arms at https://www.airforceofficerpodcast.com/.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AirForceOfficerPodcast/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/airforceofficerpodcast/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/afofficerpod
Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/afofficerpod
Share your officer stories of all flavors using #shootthewatch.
More Business podcasts
- Coffeez with Joe ShalabyBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
- The Ramsey ShowBusiness, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
- Proven PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Habits and HustleBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- The Vault UnlockedBusiness, Marketing
- The Learning Leader Show With Ryan HawkBusiness, Careers, Management
- The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul AlexBusiness, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
- Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)Business, Entrepreneurship
- Bred To Lead | With Dr. Jake Tayler JacobsBusiness, Education, Self-Improvement
- The Diary Of A CEO with Steven BartlettBusiness, Education, Society & Culture
Trending Business podcasts
- Craig Groeschel Leadership PodcastBusiness, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management, Religion & Spirituality
- The Real Eisman PlaybookBusiness, Investing
- Decisions That Built a BusinessBusiness
- Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George KamelBusiness
- The Retirement and IRA ShowBusiness, Investing
- The Economics of Everyday ThingsBusiness
- David SenraBusiness
- White Coat Investor PodcastBusiness, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
- FoundersBusiness, Entrepreneurship, History, Technology
- Startups DecodedBusiness, Entrepreneurship, Investing, Management
- Working Hard with Grace BeverleyBusiness, Education, Health & Wellness, Marketing, Self-Improvement
- Odd LotsBusiness, Investing, News, News Commentary
- Rich Habits PodcastBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- The Investor's Podcast (We Study Billionaires) - The Investor’s Podcast NetworkBusiness, Education, Investing
- 21st Century EntrepreneurshipBusiness, Business News, Education, Entrepreneurship, News, Self-Improvement
- Networth and Chill with Your Rich BFFBusiness, Business News, Entrepreneurship, News
- The CJ Moneyway ShowAlternative Health, Arts, Business, Christianity, Drama, Education, Education for Kids, Entrepreneurship, Fiction, Film Interviews, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Music, Music Commentary, Performing Arts, Personal Journals, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- The Tim Ferriss ShowBusiness, Entrepreneurship
- Total Disruption PodcastBusiness, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Technology
About CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast
Welcome to CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast where we explore the training and development of America’s leaders in the application of airpower and the Profession of Arms.Podcast website
Listen to CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast, Coffeez with Joe Shalaby and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.