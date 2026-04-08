CommissionED: The Air Force Officer Podcast

Cyberspace doesn’t follow the same rules as the other war fighting domains; in fact Maj Brian Thorn argues it is the Wild West. Thankfully, he wrote the curriculum for how to operate and lead operators in the cyber domain.



Contact Brian at airforceofficerpodcast@gmail.com.



Music provided by Carlos Rivera.

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Audio production by Stephan Sanchez.

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