Stare Down the Bull with Susan Hunt

In this episode of Stare Down the Bull, I sit down with Joseph Hackman, founder and CEO of Permanence, former machine learning leader at Intel, and one of the sharpest engineering minds I know. We talked about his early start in coding at age six, his path through Intel and ASAP, how he built one of the strongest AI engineering teams in the industry, and why enterprise AI adoption keeps failing. Joseph shares where AI is headed, what’s hype vs. reality, and how Permanence is redefining what “quality” means in an AI-powered engineering world. Connect with Joseph: LinkedIn Website Connect with Susan: LinkedIn Surge Growth Consulting