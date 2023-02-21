Welcome to Lawfare No Bull. We have been doing no bull podcasts, mostly for congressional hearings for a long time on the Lawfare podcast feed, we decided to do... More
Available Episodes
5 of 52
House Energy and Commerce Committee Talks TikTok
On March 23, the House Energy and Commerce Committee held a hearing to discuss TikTok and the social media company’s association with the Chinese government. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified about the Chinese Communist Party’s access to American user data, misinformation on the platform, TikTok’s “Project Texas,” and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/30/2023
57:57
Senate Judiciary Committee Talks Justice Department Oversight
On March 1, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing to examine Oversight of the Department of Justice. The committee heard from attorney general Merrick Garland, who discussed topics ranging from Section 230 reform to climate change to FISA’s Section 702 and more. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
3/23/2023
1:26:58
D.C. Circuit Hears Oral Arguments in Scott Perry Case
On Feb. 23, the U.S. District Court for the D.C. Circuit heard oral arguments in a case concerning the Justice Department’s efforts to access Representative Scott Perry’s phone. This is part of the department’s investigation into efforts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. The government is trying to access the phone amid congressional probes that claim Perry was an important ally to Trump in the weeks leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The arguments abruptly ended as the court switched into sealed arguments. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/27/2023
28:16
Supreme Court Hears Oral Argument in Twitter Inc. v. Taamneh
On Feb. 22, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Twitter v. Taamneh, a case that deals with the liability of platforms that host or promote terrorist material. This case addresses the scope of the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act, arguing that Twitter aided and abetted ISIS by hosting and promoting its content on its platform. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
2/23/2023
2:31:50
Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in Gonzalez, et al. v. Google
On Feb. 21, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Gonzalez v. Google, a case challenging the scope of protections provided by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The Gonzalez complaint argues that YouTube’s recommendation algorithm provides assistance to ISIS by amplifying its content as well as allowing it to recruit new members by sharing materials on the platform. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Welcome to Lawfare No Bull. We have been doing no bull podcasts, mostly for congressional hearings for a long time on the Lawfare podcast feed, we decided to do more of them incorporating a wider range of the public sound of the world of National Security
So we spun it off as its own podcast. No Bull Lawfare. It will feature primary source audio from a range of sources, speeches, congressional hearings, court proceedings, think tank events, things that we think are interesting and that we think you'll think are interesting. Sometimes edited, sometimes not.