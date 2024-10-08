Gov. Joe Lombardo's former chief of staff Ben Kieckhefer on his second State of the State speech
Welcome back to season 2 of Ballot Battleground: Nevada! We'll kick off season 2 with a deep dive on the first major political event of the odd years in Nevada politics - the Governor's State of the State address.
That speech sets the stage for what's to come in the upcoming legislative session. This week, we have the perfect guest to give us some insight - former Lombardo chief of staff Ben Kieckhefer.
Kieckhefer has worn many hats over his years in Nevada politics — Associated Press reporter, Reno-area Senator and Nevada Gaming Commission member, just to name a few.
This week, Ben joins host Ben Margiott to chat about what the governor hoped to accomplish in his State of the State address, his 2025 legislative priorities, the structural budget errors and Lombardo's governing strategy.
32:34
Ballot Battleground: Nevada Season 2 Trailer
We're back! Season 2 of Ballot Battleground: Nevada returns on January 29 with a renewed focus on getting regular people more informed and involved in their government. With the 2024 election behind us, host Ben Margiott will now focus on how the newly elected officials are using their power. Will they fulfill the lofty promises made on the campaign trail? Or will they find those goals not feasible in reality? Will the policies they enact truly make Nevada a better place? Or could they backfire with unintended consequences?
Ben will interview the biggest lawmakers, advocates and power players of Nevada politics - as well as the voters that are affected by policies. Together, they'll examine and explain the Nevada legislature, federal policies, the practical effect of passed ballot measures and yes — eventually the 2026 midterms.
New episodes will drop every other Wednesday - starting January 29.
2:12
Election results certified, AG Aaron Ford on the incoming Trump administration and the continued push for open primaries in Nevada
All 17 of Nevada's counties have certified the results of the 2024 election, bringing this unprecedented cycle officially to a close. This week on Ballot Battleground: Nevada, host Ben Margiott recaps the dramatic canvass meeting in Washoe County and looks ahead to 2025.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joins to explain how his office intends to stand up to efforts to infringe on Nevadans' rights and be a 'bulwark' against the incoming Trump administration.
Plus, Vote Nevada executive director Sondra Cosgrove - a big supporter of open primaries and ranked choice voting - says the fight for open primaries is not over even after statewide ballot Question 3 failed.
Programming note: This was the final episode of season 1 of Ballot Battleground: Nevada. We will be taking a holiday hiatus and returning with all-new episodes in early 2025.
Advocates continue push for open primaries in Nevada after Question 3 defeated
Top Nevada Democrat says he won't introduce open primary bill despite advocate push
29:53
Top 2024 election takeaways: Early voting matters, coattails, Reid Machine, ballot deadlines and much more with reporters Tabitha Mueller and Lucia Starbuck
What really happened in the 2024 election is now coming into focus with all the results now in. What are the biggest takeaways? What lessons did we learn about the electorate? What will candidates and campaigns take away and use in future elections? Tabitha Mueller, reporter with The Nevada Independent, and Lucia Starbuck, KUNR political reporter, join host Ben Margiott to talk takeaways. The three chatted about the importance of early voting, the Reid Machine's strength, the changing Clark County, how Nevadan you are, ballot deadlines, election denialism and much more.
Nevada state election results
Northern Nevada local election results
44:42
Election Day recap: Nevada turns red for first presidential election in 20 years, Senate race too close to call
For the first time since 2004, a Republican presidential candidate won the Silver State. Former President Donald Trump won Nevada's 6 electoral votes, but how did he beat his 2016 and 2020 margins?
The Cook Political Report's Matthew Klein joins the podcast to explain the gains Trump made with key demographic groups to secure Nevada and the remaining 6 battleground states.
Plus, election night reporters Kim Burrows and Sophie Lincoln join to explain what it was like reporting from the county's mail ballot processing room and the UNR polling place, respectively.
And finally, an update on several key races and ballot measures we covered previously on Ballot Battleground: Nevada.
Nevada state election results
Northern Nevada local election results
Ballot Battleground: Nevada is a show where we take deep dives into the issues, people, policies and debates shaping Nevada politics in our critical swing state. Many voters find themselves confused or overwhelmed when they walk into the voting booth. Our goal is to explain the issues that matter most to everyday Nevadans so they're fully informed before casting their ballot.
