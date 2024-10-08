Gov. Joe Lombardo's former chief of staff Ben Kieckhefer on his second State of the State speech

Welcome back to season 2 of Ballot Battleground: Nevada! We'll kick off season 2 with a deep dive on the first major political event of the odd years in Nevada politics - the Governor's State of the State address. That speech sets the stage for what's to come in the upcoming legislative session. This week, we have the perfect guest to give us some insight - former Lombardo chief of staff Ben Kieckhefer. Kieckhefer has worn many hats over his years in Nevada politics — Associated Press reporter, Reno-area Senator and Nevada Gaming Commission member, just to name a few. This week, Ben joins host Ben Margiott to chat about what the governor hoped to accomplish in his State of the State address, his 2025 legislative priorities, the structural budget errors and Lombardo's governing strategy.