Renewable Energy: How to Stay in the Climate Fight w. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson

This week on #AmericaWhoHurtYou, author and climate policy expert Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (@ayanaeliza ) is ringing the alarm about the climate crisis, but in a way that offers real solutions, including how to do our small part in practical ways AND hold the biggest climate culprits (hiii fossil fuel execs and paid for politicians!) accountable. Spoiler alert: we have to VOTE both with our ballots and our dollars. Get Ayana's Book Here for 20% Off with Code AYANA20Fill out your Climate Action Venn Diagram here!And find out how to divest your retirement from fossil fuels here!Don’t miss this must-listen conversation that will give you a helpful to-do list and even an anti-apocalypse playlist! Tune in wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review! You can follow Sarah Jones, see pod updates, and respond to AWHY prompts @yesimsarahjones on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Send your responses to our weekly prompts to [email protected] . This podcast was produced in collaboration with The Meteor.