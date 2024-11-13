We WILL Make It Through... But First We Nap w. Ashley Allison and Maurice Mitchell
Well, we survived the election; now we just have to… keep going. This week, host Sarah Jones pushes through the exhaustion with CNN commentator Ashley Allison and national director of the Working Families Party Maurice Mitchell to break down what really happened. And more importantly what in the (literal?) hell is next, for all of us, but especially Black folks who understood the assignment while others barely showed up for class.
You can follow Sarah Jones, see pod updates, and respond to AWHY prompts @yesimsarahjones on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Send your responses to our weekly prompts to [email protected] . This podcast was produced in collaboration with The Meteor.
48:03
No Person Is Illegal— Ask an Undocumented Citizen w. Jose Antonio Vargas
With the election a week away, polls show immigration is a top issue for voters even though most Americans have no idea how our immigration system actually works, or how much our society depends on the contributions of immigrants, both documented and not. This week, Sarah sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and founder of Define American, Jose Antonio Vargas to break down some of the legal and personal barriers facing undocumented Americans. From limits on sponsoring family’s visas to how racism informs our perception of immigration, Jose highlights just how much humanity is missing from this discourse.
41:46
Understanding Project 2025 Is the Ultimate "Black Job" w. Janai Nelson
Project 2025 may be the Heritage Foundation’s plan for next year, but its strategies are built to set equality back decades, especially for groups already dealing with America’s legacy of discrimination. This week, host Sarah Jones is joined by Janai Nelson, the President and Director Council of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, to break down Project 2025’s threat to Black communities. Whether you care about reproductive rights, justice reform, or equality in education, Janai explains how these policies will severely impact Black and brown Americans most of all.Find out if you're registered to vote here!
42:13
Renewable Energy: How to Stay in the Climate Fight w. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson
This week on #AmericaWhoHurtYou, author and climate policy expert Ayana Elizabeth Johnson (@ayanaeliza ) is ringing the alarm about the climate crisis, but in a way that offers real solutions, including how to do our small part in practical ways AND hold the biggest climate culprits (hiii fossil fuel execs and paid for politicians!) accountable. Spoiler alert: we have to VOTE both with our ballots and our dollars. Get Ayana's Book Here for 20% Off with Code AYANA20Fill out your Climate Action Venn Diagram here!And find out how to divest your retirement from fossil fuels here!Don’t miss this must-listen conversation that will give you a helpful to-do list and even an anti-apocalypse playlist! Tune in wherever you get your podcasts, and don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review!
33:24
White Women for the Win? The Politics of America’s Biggest Voting Block w. Shannon Watts
Years of exit polls tell us that the outcome of this election may come down to white women who, at 40%, make up the majority of the entire electorate. But what can be done about the fact that white women have a track record of voting more conservatively in the majority of presidential elections since 1950, even when a fellow white woman was an option? This week, host Sarah Jones talks to activist and organizer Shannon Watts about the often overlooked power white women hold in politics and why it’s so consistently leveraged against their own interests.
Our country has always been a hot mess. But now, between political rage, climate crises and social-media polarization, it’s quite literally on fire. This low-key mid-apocalyptic moment has raised a question for Tony-award-winning Sarah Jones and her many characters: America, Who Hurt You?
Bookended by the debates, dialogues, and hilarious digressions of the characters made famous by Sarah’s one-person shows and acclaimed film Sell/Buy/Date, this podcast explores our political dramas, personal traumas, and how the two are connected. Plus: we’ll have some of the smartest people we know stop by to sit with Sarah and unpack it all. America, Who Hurt You? holds up a loving but accurate mirror to our country’s range of faces as we try to save democracy—or at least stop doom-scrolling.