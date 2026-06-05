The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

This week on The Broski Report announces her summer break, discusses her fascination with Victorian accessories, and holds a book club session.

Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips

ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:

Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org

ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights

Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit

Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources

Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights

Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/

National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/

MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:

Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/

MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid

Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/

International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/

ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid

Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport

The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01

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CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:

Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/

UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma

Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org

World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/

World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/

Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/

LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:

https://Translifeline.org

https://Glaad.org

https://Pflag.org

https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:

https://aidaccess.org

https://plancpills.org

https://Ineedana.com

https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/

https://heyjane.com

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Songs of the Week:

West Coast Prayer by Nessa Barrett

Crank by Slayyyter

$t. Loser by Slayyyter

Chittlin’ Cookin’ Time In Cheatham County by Sierra Ferrell

Fox Hunt by Sierra Ferrell

Rosemary by Sierra Ferrell

American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell

Years by Sierra Ferrell

In Dreams by Sierra Ferrell

Bells of Every Chapel by Sierra Ferrell

CHAPTERS:

0:00 - Intro / Hiatus

14:35 - Victorian Accessories

16:18 - JW Anderson

18:10 - Rise of Minimalism

25:00 - Victorian Bustle

27:35 - What I’m Watching

35:45 - Ballet

38:46 - What I’m Watching Cont.

41:54 - Book Club

48:58 - Gnome Garden

49:34 - Songs of the Week

51:10 - Outro

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