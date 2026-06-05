The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

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137 episodes
- This week on The Broski Report announces her summer break, discusses her fascination with Victorian accessories, and holds a book club session.
Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
Follow The Broski Report:
https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
https://instagram.com/broskireport
Follow Royal Court:
https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
Follow Brittany:
https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
https://Translifeline.org
https://Glaad.org
https://Pflag.org
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
https://aidaccess.org
https://plancpills.org
https://Ineedana.com
https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
https://heyjane.com
Brought to You By:
Lola Blankets – Get 40% off at https://lolablankets.com with code BROSKI
Rocket Money – Reach your financial goals faster at https://rocketmoney.com/broskireport
Mint Mobile – Get premium wireless for only $15/mo at https://mintmobile.com/broski
Songs of the Week:
West Coast Prayer by Nessa Barrett
Crank by Slayyyter
$t. Loser by Slayyyter
Chittlin’ Cookin’ Time In Cheatham County by Sierra Ferrell
Fox Hunt by Sierra Ferrell
Rosemary by Sierra Ferrell
American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell
Years by Sierra Ferrell
In Dreams by Sierra Ferrell
Bells of Every Chapel by Sierra Ferrell
CHAPTERS:
0:00 - Intro / Hiatus
14:35 - Victorian Accessories
16:18 - JW Anderson
18:10 - Rise of Minimalism
25:00 - Victorian Bustle
27:35 - What I’m Watching
35:45 - Ballet
38:46 - What I’m Watching Cont.
41:54 - Book Club
48:58 - Gnome Garden
49:34 - Songs of the Week
51:10 - Outro
#brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #macabre, #death, #goth, #gothicliterature, #history, #creepypasta, #thelampdream, #immortality, #superstition, #ghosts, #texas
- This week on The Broski Report, take a trip down a very gloomy memory lane with some Broski Nation highlights in the macabre including the Paris Catacombes, a Texan Ghost Story, and more.
Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
Follow The Broski Report:
https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
https://instagram.com/broskireport
Follow Royal Court:
https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
Follow Brittany:
https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
https://Translifeline.org
https://Glaad.org
https://Pflag.org
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
https://aidaccess.org
https://plancpills.org
https://Ineedana.com
https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
https://heyjane.com
Brought to You By:
Hungry Root -
Cash App
Seat Geek
CHAPTERS:
0:00 – Uncle Fester
0:32 – Gothic
1:58 – Catacombs
13:10 – The Lamp Dream
20:03 – Purgatory vs. Hell
25:00 – Death & Immortality
33:08 – Superstitions
40:47 – Texan Ghost
51:43 – Victorian London
58:48 – Fan Ghost Stories
#brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #macabre, #death, #goth, #gothicliterature, #history, #creepypasta, #thelampdream, #immortality, #superstition, #ghosts, #texas
- This week on The Broski Report, Fearless Leader Brittany Broski introduces a new character to Broski Nation, holds Book Club, and researches the history of carousels.
Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
Follow The Broski Report:
https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
https://instagram.com/broskireport
Follow Royal Court:
https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
Follow Brittany:
https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
https://Translifeline.org
https://Glaad.org
https://Pflag.org
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
https://aidaccess.org
https://plancpills.org
https://Ineedana.com
https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
https://heyjane.com
Brought to You By:
Shopify – Sign up for your $1/mo trial today at https://shopify.com/BROSKI
Liquid IV – Get 20% off at https://liquidiv.com with code BROSKI
CHAPTERS:
0:00 – Intro
8:38 – Taurus Season
9:48 – Metaphysical Shop
12:00 – Taurus Season Cont.
14:40 – A New Era
16:55 – Book Club
35:46 – Research
38:05 – Six Flags
42:04 – Carousels
49:56 – Escalators
51:55 – New Character
52:40 – Shadow & Bone
56:40 – Outro
#brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #taurus, #astrology, #tarot, #fangirl, #tiktok, #books, #bookclub, #carousels, #sixflags, #inventions, #steampunk
- This week on The Broski Report, Fearless Leader Brittany Broski discusses chia seed pudding, discovers meditation, unpacks Robert Eggers’s filmography, and holds an extended book club.
Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
Follow The Broski Report:
https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
https://instagram.com/broskireport
Follow Royal Court:
https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
Follow Brittany:
https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
https://Translifeline.org
https://Glaad.org
https://Pflag.org
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
https://aidaccess.org
https://plancpills.org
https://Ineedana.com
https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
https://heyjane.com
Brought to You By:
Lola Blankets – Get 40% off at https://lolablankets.com with code BROSKI
Mint Mobile – Get premium wireless for only $15/mo at https://mintmobile.com/broski
Seat Geek – Get 10% off tickets – Download Seat Geek and use code BROSKI2026
CHAPTERS:
0:00 – Intro
2:47 – Meal Prepping
12:36 – Mental Update
15:59 – Meditating
32:18 – Tarot
34:38 – Royal Court Tease
36:04 – Mermaids
40:06 – Mindfulness
41:21 – The Pope
42:15 – Robert Eggers
44:09 – Fragrance
47:20 – Robert Eggers Cont.
52:55 – Book Club
#brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #chiaseedpudding, #mealprepping, #meditation, #tarot, #mermaids, #roberteggers, #thelighthouse, #bookclub
- This week on The Broski Report, Fearless Leader Brittany Broski recounts her time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, goes through her Oscars predictions and results, and admires Rosalia’s new tour.
Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
Follow The Broski Report:
https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
https://instagram.com/broskireport
Follow Royal Court:
https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
Follow Brittany:
https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
https://Translifeline.org
https://Glaad.org
https://Pflag.org
https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
https://aidaccess.org
https://plancpills.org
https://Ineedana.com
https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
https://heyjane.com
Brought to You By:
Hungryroot – Get 40% off + a free item for life at https://hungryroot.com/broski with code BROSKI
Rocket Money – Track your spending and reach your goals faster at https://rocketmoney.com/broskireport
Songs of the Week:
Untitled by Mk.gee
Fairlies by Grian Chatten
CHAPTERS:
0:00 – Intro
1:08 – Vanity Fair Oscar Party
27:35 – Oscars Predictions
36:34 – Train Dreams
38:30 – Oscars Predictions Cont.
44:32 – Director Fashion
46:39 – Rosalia
1:01:18 – Outro
#brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #oscars, #academyawards, #vanityfair, #conan, #conanobrien, #paulmescal, #jackoconnell, #traindreams, #sinners, #michaelbjordan, #hamnet, #rosalia, #cinema
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About The Broski Report with Brittany Broski
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Broski Nation’s fearless & tyrannical leader has officially established a nationwide broadcast network—meaning you can now get national news blasts in the comfort of your own living room! Stay up to date with what Supreme Leader Brittany Broski is currently obsessing over, learning about, crying about, etc. Also expect important updates on Broski Nation law changes & people of interest. If you’re a loyal subject or follower of @brittany_broski or her top secret second account @lostmymarblesagain, this podcast is for you. Yes, you! Stay tuned for weekly Broski Report news blasts, and be sure to leave a comment if you feel something (or someone) should be brought to Broski’s attention. Thank you for your loyalty & service!Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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