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The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

Brittany Broski & Audioboom Studios
ComedyImprov
The Broski Report with Brittany Broski
Latest episode

137 episodes

  • The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

    136: BIG SUMMER BLOWOUT

    04/21/2026 | 47 mins.
    This week on The Broski Report announces her summer break, discusses her fascination with Victorian accessories, and holds a book club session.
    Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
    ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
    Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
    ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
    Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
    Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
    Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
    Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
    National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
    MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
    Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
    MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
    Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
    International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
    ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
    Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
    The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:
    https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
    👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
    Follow The Broski Report:
    https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
    https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
    https://instagram.com/broskireport
    Follow Royal Court:
    https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
    https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
    https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
    https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
    Follow Brittany:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
    https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
    https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
    CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
    Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
    UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
    Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
    World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
    World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
    Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
    LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
    https://Translifeline.org
    https://Glaad.org
    https://Pflag.org
    https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
    REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
    https://aidaccess.org
    https://plancpills.org
    https://Ineedana.com
    https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
    https://heyjane.com
    Brought to You By:
    Lola Blankets – Get 40% off at https://lolablankets.com with code BROSKI
    Rocket Money – Reach your financial goals faster at https://rocketmoney.com/broskireport
    Mint Mobile – Get premium wireless for only $15/mo at https://mintmobile.com/broski
    Songs of the Week:
    West Coast Prayer by Nessa Barrett
    Crank by Slayyyter
    $t. Loser by Slayyyter
    Chittlin’ Cookin’ Time In Cheatham County by Sierra Ferrell
    Fox Hunt by Sierra Ferrell
    Rosemary by Sierra Ferrell
    American Dreaming by Sierra Ferrell
    Years by Sierra Ferrell
    In Dreams by Sierra Ferrell
    Bells of Every Chapel by Sierra Ferrell
    CHAPTERS:
    0:00 - Intro / Hiatus
    14:35 - Victorian Accessories
    16:18 - JW Anderson
    18:10 - Rise of Minimalism
    25:00 - Victorian Bustle
    27:35 - What I’m Watching
    35:45 - Ballet
    38:46 - What I’m Watching Cont.
    41:54 - Book Club
    48:58 - Gnome Garden
    49:34 - Songs of the Week
    51:10 - Outro
    #brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #macabre, #death, #goth, #gothicliterature, #history, #creepypasta, #thelampdream, #immortality, #superstition, #ghosts, #texas
  • The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

    135: Why I’m Obsessed With The Macabre

    04/17/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    This week on The Broski Report, take a trip down a very gloomy memory lane with some Broski Nation highlights in the macabre including the Paris Catacombes, a Texan Ghost Story, and more.
    Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
    ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
    Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
    ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
    Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
    Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
    Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
    Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
    National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
    MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
    Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
    MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
    Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
    International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
    ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
    Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
    The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:
    https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
    👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
    Follow The Broski Report:
    https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
    https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
    https://instagram.com/broskireport
    Follow Royal Court:
    https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
    https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
    https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
    https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
    Follow Brittany:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
    https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
    https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
    CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
    Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
    UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
    Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
    World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
    World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
    Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
    LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
    https://Translifeline.org
    https://Glaad.org
    https://Pflag.org
    https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
    REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
    https://aidaccess.org
    https://plancpills.org
    https://Ineedana.com
    https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
    https://heyjane.com
    Brought to You By:
    Hungry Root - 
    Cash App
    Seat Geek
    CHAPTERS:
    0:00 – Uncle Fester
    0:32 – Gothic
    1:58 – Catacombs
    13:10 – The Lamp Dream
    20:03 – Purgatory vs. Hell
    25:00 – Death & Immortality
    33:08 – Superstitions
    40:47 – Texan Ghost
    51:43 – Victorian London
    58:48 – Fan Ghost Stories
    #brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #macabre, #death, #goth, #gothicliterature, #history, #creepypasta, #thelampdream, #immortality, #superstition, #ghosts, #texas
  • The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

    134: Broski Nation Pawn Stars

    04/07/2026 | 53 mins.
    This week on The Broski Report, Fearless Leader Brittany Broski introduces a new character to Broski Nation, holds Book Club, and researches the history of carousels.
    Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips
    ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
    Script to Contact Your Representatives – 5calls.org
    ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights
    Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit
    Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
    Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights
    Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/
    National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/
    MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
    Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/
    MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid
    Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/
    International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/
    ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid
    Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport
    The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist:
    https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01
    👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/
    Follow The Broski Report:
    https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
    https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
    https://instagram.com/broskireport
    Follow Royal Court:
    https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt
    https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
    https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
    https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt
    Follow Brittany:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski
    https://instagram.com/brittany_broski
    https://youtube.com/brittany_broski
    CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
    Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
    UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
    Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
    World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
    World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
    Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
    LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
    https://Translifeline.org
    https://Glaad.org
    https://Pflag.org
    https://www.thetrevorproject.org/
    REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
    https://aidaccess.org
    https://plancpills.org
    https://Ineedana.com
    https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/
    https://heyjane.com
    Brought to You By:
    Shopify – Sign up for your $1/mo trial today at https://shopify.com/BROSKI
    Liquid IV – Get 20% off at https://liquidiv.com with code BROSKI

    CHAPTERS:
    0:00 – Intro
    8:38 – Taurus Season
    9:48 – Metaphysical Shop
    12:00 – Taurus Season Cont.
    14:40 – A New Era
    16:55 – Book Club
    35:46 – Research
    38:05 – Six Flags
    42:04 – Carousels
    49:56 – Escalators
    51:55 – New Character
    52:40 – Shadow & Bone
    56:40 – Outro
    #brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #taurus, #astrology, #tarot, #fangirl, #tiktok, #books, #bookclub, #carousels, #sixflags, #inventions, #steampunk
  • The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

    133: Can Forgiveness Be Bought?

    03/31/2026 | 1h 15 mins.
    This week on The Broski Report, Fearless Leader Brittany Broski discusses chia seed pudding, discovers meditation, unpacks Robert Eggers’s filmography, and holds an extended book club. 
    Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips 
    ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
    Script to Contact Your Representatives –  5calls.org 
    ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights 
    Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit 
    Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
    Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights 
    Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/ 
    National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/ 
    MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
    Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/ 
    MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid 
    Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/ 
    International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/ 
    ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid  
    Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport 
    The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01 
    👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/ 

    Follow The Broski Report:
    https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
    https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
    https://instagram.com/broskireport 
    Follow Royal Court:
    https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt 
    https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
    https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
    https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt 
    Follow Brittany:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski 
    https://instagram.com/brittany_broski 
    https://youtube.com/brittany_broski 
    CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
    Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
    UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
    Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
    World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
    World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
    Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
    LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
    https://Translifeline.org 
    https://Glaad.org  
    https://Pflag.org 
    https://www.thetrevorproject.org/ 
    REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
    https://aidaccess.org 
    https://plancpills.org 
    https://Ineedana.com 
    https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/ 
    https://heyjane.com 
    Brought to You By: 
    Lola Blankets – Get 40% off at https://lolablankets.com with code BROSKI
    Mint Mobile – Get premium wireless for only $15/mo at https://mintmobile.com/broski 
    Seat Geek – Get 10% off tickets – Download Seat Geek and use code BROSKI2026
    CHAPTERS:
    0:00 – Intro
    2:47 – Meal Prepping
    12:36 – Mental Update
    15:59 – Meditating
    32:18 – Tarot
    34:38 – Royal Court Tease
    36:04 – Mermaids
    40:06 – Mindfulness
    41:21 – The Pope
    42:15 – Robert Eggers
    44:09 – Fragrance 
    47:20 – Robert Eggers Cont. 
    52:55 – Book Club
    #brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #chiaseedpudding, #mealprepping, #meditation, #tarot, #mermaids, #roberteggers, #thelighthouse, #bookclub
  • The Broski Report with Brittany Broski

    132: Official 2026 Oscars Experience Debrief

    03/18/2026 | 1h
    This week on The Broski Report, Fearless Leader Brittany Broski recounts her time at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, goes through her Oscars predictions and results, and admires Rosalia’s new tour. 
    Official Broski Clips – https://www.youtube.com/@BrittanyBroskiClips 
    ICE OUT OF OUR CITY / PROTEST RESOURCES:
    Script to Contact Your Representatives –  5calls.org 
    ACLU – https://www.aclu.org/know-your-rights/protesters-rights 
    Immigrant Defense Project – https://www.immigrantdefenseproject.org/raids-toolkit 
    Freedom for Immigrants – https://www.freedomforimmigrants.org/resources
    Immigrants Legal Resource Center – https://www.ilrc.org/community-resources/know-your-rights 
    Immigration Justice Campaign – https://immigrationjustice.us/ 
    National Immigrant Justice Center – https://immigrantjustice.org/ 
    MINNESOTA SPECIFIC RESOURCES:
    Stand With Minnesota Vetted Resource Hub – https://www.standwithminnesota.com/ 
    MPLS Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/mplsmutualaid 
    Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – https://www.ilcm.org/ 
    International Institute of Minnesota – https://iimn.org/ 
    ICE OUT / Mutual Aid – https://linktr.ee/ICEOUTmutualaid  
    Watch The Broski Report AD FREE: https://patreon.com/broskireport 
    The OFFICIAL Songs of The Week Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3ULrcEqO2JafGZPeonyuje?si=061c5c0dd4664f01 
    👕 Get your merch here: https://broski.shop/ 
    Follow The Broski Report:
    https://www.linktr.ee/broskireport
    https://www.tiktok.com/@broskireport
    https://instagram.com/broskireport 
    Follow Royal Court:
    https://www.youtube.com/@royalcourt 
    https://www.tiktok.com/@bbroyalcourt
    https://www.instagram.com/royalcourt
    https://www.twitter.com/bbroyalcourt 
    Follow Brittany:
    https://www.tiktok.com/@brittany_broski 
    https://instagram.com/brittany_broski 
    https://youtube.com/brittany_broski 
    CREDIBLE RESOURCES TO HELP FREE PALESTINE:
    Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund - https://www.pcrf.net/
    UNICEF - https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/helping-gazas-children-cope-trauma
    Doctors Without Borders - https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org
    World Central Kitchen - https://wck.org/
    World Health Organization - https://www.who.int/
    Headcount - https://www.headcount.org/
    LGBTQ+ RESOURCES:
    https://Translifeline.org 
    https://Glaad.org  
    https://Pflag.org 
    https://www.thetrevorproject.org/ 
    REPRODUCTIVE RESOURCES:
    https://aidaccess.org 
    https://plancpills.org 
    https://Ineedana.com 
    https://www.reprolegalhelpline.org/ 
    https://heyjane.com 
    Brought to You By: 
    Hungryroot – Get 40% off + a free item for life at https://hungryroot.com/broski with code BROSKI
    Rocket Money – Track your spending and reach your goals faster at https://rocketmoney.com/broskireport 
    Songs of the Week:
    Untitled by Mk.gee 
    Fairlies by Grian Chatten
    CHAPTERS:
    0:00 – Intro
    1:08 – Vanity Fair Oscar Party
    27:35 – Oscars Predictions
    36:34 – Train Dreams
    38:30 – Oscars Predictions Cont. 
    44:32 – Director Fashion
    46:39 – Rosalia
    1:01:18 – Outro
    #brittanybroski, #broski, #broskination, #broskireport, #oscars, #academyawards, #vanityfair, #conan, #conanobrien, #paulmescal, #jackoconnell, #traindreams, #sinners, #michaelbjordan, #hamnet, #rosalia, #cinema
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About The Broski Report with Brittany Broski
PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Broski Nation’s fearless & tyrannical leader has officially established a nationwide broadcast network—meaning you can now get national news blasts in the comfort of your own living room! Stay up to date with what Supreme Leader Brittany Broski is currently obsessing over, learning about, crying about, etc. Also expect important updates on Broski Nation law changes & people of interest. If you’re a loyal subject or follower of @brittany_broski or her top secret second account @lostmymarblesagain, this podcast is for you. Yes, you! Stay tuned for weekly Broski Report news blasts, and be sure to leave a comment if you feel something (or someone) should be brought to Broski’s attention. Thank you for your loyalty & service!
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