Ave and Scotty chat about the last couple weeks including an embarrassing story from the wicked premiere, online drama she got pulled in to and so much more.
--------
58:48
EP 51 | 17 diapers: the good, the bad, the ugly
Ave invites Hannah, mom of two, to share her experience of her viral 17 diapers TikTok. They chat about the backlash she experienced after it blew up and how she’s flipped it into a positive trend for moms.
Hannah Hiatt ⬇️
Instagram: @hannah_bhiatt
YouTube: @hannah_bhiatt
TikTok: @hannah_bhiatt
--------
45:12
EP 50 | big sis advice
Ave does a big sister advice episode answering questions submitted by her listeners. She chats about boundaries with friendships and relationships, financial tips, awkward conversations and much more.
--------
51:07
EP 49 | pop culture + life updates
Ave is solo today chatting about current pop culture events. From the passing of Liam Payne to the Menéndez Brothers, she deep dives into a few life updates and the importance of how your words can affect people.
--------
52:12
EP 48 | aspyn ovard
Ave sits down to have an honest conversation with OG YouTube creator, Aspyn Ovard. She recently broke the internet surrounding her divorce after a very public, long-term relationship. Opening up about mental health, how she deals with outside opinions and juggling single motherhood- she spills it all.