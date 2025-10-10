Powered by RND
PodcastsComedyMy New Thing with Dan and Zach
  • Natasha Vaynblat - Lucid Dreaming
    We must be the new Taylor Swifts because here we are appearing in your wildest dreams! Today in the Hobby Hole, Zach and Dan talk to the very funny Natasha Vaynblat (from The Tonight Show and Comedy Central) about her experiences with lucid dreaming. It's a fascinating discussion about an alternative form of therapy that leaves you well-rested instead of doing whatever recreational substances might do to your body. We also discuss if we'd ever skydive, bucket lists, and what lamps taste like. It's a good time! My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central) Join us, hobbyholers! Follow us on Instagram! Music by Corn Mo. Art by Jordan Doll. Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's! Send us an email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • BONUS - All The President's Men
    Today, Dan and Zach present their very first bonus episode! We're talking about the important and enduring film All The President's Men (1976). We talk about jobs we'd have if we quit comedy, if Watergate would even matter if it happened in 2025, and Robert Redford. We also discuss The Kuleshov Effect, phone anxiety, subtle acting, and why we're both obsessed with this movie! Our bonus episodes feature deep dives about our current obsessions as well as trial runs of what previous guests have asked us to get into! This episode is brought to you by guest Gabe Pacheco's episode about films from the 1970s. We hope you're ready to hear us talk about sports, reality TV, old movies, and cults, probably. Is there something you think we should try for a bonus episode? Have more feedback? Email us at [email protected] My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central) Join us, hobbyholers! Follow us on Instagram! Music by Corn Mo. Art by Jordan Doll. Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Carmen Lagala - Abandoned Places
    We hope you're in your happy place now because this week, we're going to the dark side! Comedian Carmen Lagala (from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) joins Dan and Zach in the abandoned mine they call their podcast studio to discuss the art of wandering into places you're not supposed to go. We're talking cemeteries, old amusement parks, the woods, and more! Anywhere you'd go to scare yourself a little. We also talk about old bumper stickers, how to protect yourself when you're alone, and the dangers of squatting. It's a fun one! My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central) Join us, hobbyholers! Follow us on Instagram! Music by Corn Mo. Art by Jordan Doll. Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • James Hamilton - Cat TV
    Meeeow! Get those kitties out and take a listen to this! Today in the Cat Cafe, Zach and Dan talk to Emmy-award winning writer and comedian James Hamilton (VICE, NBC Sports) about his newfound love of Cat TV, videos specifically created to entertain felines. It's funny and quite sad. We also talk about the movie Weapons, midlife crisis hobbies, and what it would take to start making films specifically for pets.  My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central) Join us, hobbyholers! Follow us on Instagram! Music by Corn Mo. Art by Jordan Doll. Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's!   Send us feedback! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Sam Wiles - Beach Reads
    Look out, nerds! It's an episode about reading! Today in the Hobby Hole, we welcome the very funny Sam Wiles to talk about his love of bad books. Sam is an avid reader, stand-up comedian, and fellow JD Vance impersonator you may have seen in The New York Times, USA Today, or The Daily Beast. We talk about lowbrow books, Stephen King, what the ladies are reading these days, and where to go to find out how to act like a man. It's a fun one! My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central) Join us, hobbyholers! Follow us on Instagram! Music by Corn Mo. Art by Jordan Doll. Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's! Send us feedback! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About My New Thing with Dan and Zach

My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central).
ComedyComedy InterviewsStand-Up Comedy

