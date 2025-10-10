Today, Dan and Zach present their very first bonus episode! We're talking about the important and enduring film All The President's Men (1976). We talk about jobs we'd have if we quit comedy, if Watergate would even matter if it happened in 2025, and Robert Redford. We also discuss The Kuleshov Effect, phone anxiety, subtle acting, and why we're both obsessed with this movie!
Our bonus episodes feature deep dives about our current obsessions as well as trial runs of what previous guests have asked us to get into! This episode is brought to you by guest Gabe Pacheco's episode about films from the 1970s.
We hope you're ready to hear us talk about sports, reality TV, old movies, and cults, probably.
Is there something you think we should try for a bonus episode? Have more feedback? Email us at [email protected]
My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief.
Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central)
Join us, hobbyholers!
Follow us on Instagram!
Music by Corn Mo.
Art by Jordan Doll.
Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's!
