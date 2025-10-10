Carmen Lagala - Abandoned Places

We hope you're in your happy place now because this week, we're going to the dark side! Comedian Carmen Lagala (from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) joins Dan and Zach in the abandoned mine they call their podcast studio to discuss the art of wandering into places you're not supposed to go. We're talking cemeteries, old amusement parks, the woods, and more! Anywhere you'd go to scare yourself a little. We also talk about old bumper stickers, how to protect yourself when you're alone, and the dangers of squatting. It's a fun one! My New Thing is a comedy podcast featuring interviews with the funniest people on the planet discussing their latest obsessions! We're talking hobbies, sports, video games, and obscure films you can only find on VHS. It's a podcast where comedians talk about anything but how they got started in the biz! What a relief. Hosted by comedians Dan Wilbur (The Onion, Sirius XM) and Zach Sims (Comedy Central) Join us, hobbyholers! Follow us on Instagram! Music by Corn Mo. Art by Jordan Doll. Want to see us live? We host a weekly stand-up show in Park Slope, Brooklyn every Wednesday at Young Ethel's!