The Casual Criminalist

Podcast The Casual Criminalist
Cloud10
True crime... casually done. Fact boy gives you new episodes on Mondays and Fridays. Also available on YouTube!
True Crime

Available Episodes

5 of 311
  • Brandon Clark: Instagram's Obsession Killer
    Discover how Brandon Clark's case unraveled the dark side of Instagram obsessions. A chilling story of love, betrayal, and tragedy that shook social media. Listen now to uncover the truth! Sponsors: shopify.com/casual - for a $1 per month trial period rocketmoney.com/casual - cancel your unwanted subscriptions Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:52
  • The Disturbing Disappearance You've Never Heard Of (Goran Lundblad)
    Uncover the chilling mystery of Goran Lundblad's disappearance. Twists, secrets, and an unsettling truth await in this case you’ve likely never heard of—until now. Dive into the full story. Sponsor: shopify.com/casual - start your $1 per month trial period today Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27:30
  • Sabrina Zunich: The Insane Reason She Murdered Her Mom
    Discover the shocking story of Sabrina Zunich, a teen whose dark motives led to her mother’s murder. Uncover the chilling twists behind this horrifying crime. Listen now for the full story! Sponsor: shopify.com/casual - start your $1 per month trial period today Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:16:51
  • The Tilly Conspiracy: The Conman who Enslaved a Family
    Uncover the shocking tale of Tilly, a master manipulator who turned deception into control. Dive into the dark world of lies, betrayal, and one family's fight for freedom. Sponsor: shopify.com/casual - start your $1 per month trial today Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    52:40
  • The Jesus Killer: Jimmy Maketta
    A notorious serial killer terrorized a South African community for over a year. Uncover the dark history of Cape Flats and the haunting legacy that led to the 'Jesus Killer.' Sponsors: rocketmoney.com/CASUAL - cancel your unwanted subscriptions today quince.com/CASUAL - for free shipping and 365 day returns Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:00:34

About The Casual Criminalist

True crime... casually done. Fact boy gives you new episodes on Mondays and Fridays. Also available on YouTube!

