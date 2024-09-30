Discover how Brandon Clark's case unraveled the dark side of Instagram obsessions. A chilling story of love, betrayal, and tragedy that shook social media. Listen now to uncover the truth!
1:16:52
The Disturbing Disappearance You've Never Heard Of (Goran Lundblad)
Uncover the chilling mystery of Goran Lundblad's disappearance. Twists, secrets, and an unsettling truth await in this case you’ve likely never heard of—until now. Dive into the full story.
1:27:30
Sabrina Zunich: The Insane Reason She Murdered Her Mom
Discover the shocking story of Sabrina Zunich, a teen whose dark motives led to her mother’s murder. Uncover the chilling twists behind this horrifying crime. Listen now for the full story!
1:16:51
The Tilly Conspiracy: The Conman who Enslaved a Family
Uncover the shocking tale of Tilly, a master manipulator who turned deception into control. Dive into the dark world of lies, betrayal, and one family's fight for freedom.
52:40
The Jesus Killer: Jimmy Maketta
A notorious serial killer terrorized a South African community for over a year. Uncover the dark history of Cape Flats and the haunting legacy that led to the 'Jesus Killer.'
