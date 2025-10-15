The Hunter: Trailer

When Lydia Lerma learns the horrifying truth about what was done to her son, she doesn't wait for justice - she goes after it. The Hunter is a gripping true crime story about one mother's fearless mission to track down a predator - no matter the cost. From small-town Colorado to the heart of Mexico, Lydia risks everything to get justice for her son. This isn't just a story of crime. It's a story of courage. Of resilience. Of a mother who refuses to back down. Because when justice won't come to you… sometimes, you have to hunt it down.