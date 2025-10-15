Powered by RND
The Hunter
The Hunter
The Hunter

BBC Studios
Society & Culture
The Hunter
  The Phone Call: "I'm going to make you famous"
    A taped confession should mean justice - but what if the predator disappears? As Lydia struggles to keep her family together, the weight of what’s to come is unbearable. Then, an unexpected turn leaves her questioning whether justice will ever be served. This episode contains some strong language and deals with sexual abuse. Email the team [email protected] If you are in the UK and have been affected by the issues in this series, please visit BBC Action Line to find information on organisations that can help. In the US, there are a range of services available through the Traumatic Stress Institute which provides an A – Z helpdesk and helpline. Wherever you are in the world, you can search for an appropriate service at www.findahelpline.com. Host: Anaya Echo Hawk Producer and writer: Emma Weatherill Sound designer: Melvin Rickarby Production management: Juliette Harvey Executive Producer: Joe Kent The Hunter is a BBC Studios Audio productionSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    33:33
  The Revelation: "I could kill my children's father"
    A knock at the door changes everything. A secret that shatters a family. Consumed by rage, Lydia considers vengeance. But instead, she chooses another path: justice. She calls the police and the hunt begins. The Hunter is a thrilling true crime documentary following one woman’s relentless pursuit of a criminal which turns into a high-stakes international manhunt. From the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the streets of Mexico, Lydia stops at nothing - risking her own safety to bring him to justice. This episode contains very strong language and deals with sexual abuse. Email the team [email protected] If you are in the UK and have been affected by the issues in this series, please visit BBC Action Line to find information on organisations that can help. In the US, there are a range of services available through the Traumatic Stress Institute which provides an A – Z helpdesk and helpline. Wherever you are in the world, you can search for an appropriate service at www.findahelpline.com. Host: Anaya Echo Hawk Producer and writer: Emma Weatherill Sound designer: Melvin Rickarby Production management: Juliette Harvey Executive Producer: Joe Kent The Hunter is a BBC Studios Audio productionSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    34:18
  The Hunter: Trailer
    When Lydia Lerma learns the horrifying truth about what was done to her son, she doesn’t wait for justice - she goes after it. The Hunter is a gripping true crime story about one mother’s fearless mission to track down a predator - no matter the cost. From small-town Colorado to the heart of Mexico, Lydia risks everything to get justice for her son. This isn’t just a story of crime. It’s a story of courage. Of resilience. Of a mother who refuses to back down. Because when justice won’t come to you… sometimes, you have to hunt it down.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
About The Hunter

A gripping true crime story of survival, justice, and the power of a mother’s love.A mother’s love is fierce. A mother’s fight for justice is unstoppable. When Lydia Lerma discovers the unthinkable has happened to her son, she refuses to wait for justice - she hunts for it. The Hunter is a thrilling true crime documentary following one woman’s relentless pursuit of a criminal which turns into a high-stakes international manhunt. From the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the streets of Mexico, Lydia stops at nothing - risking her own safety to bring him to justice.This series contains very strong language and deals with sexual abuse. Binge all episodes of The Hunter exclusively and ad-free, right now on Wondery+. Start your free trial in the Wondery App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or by visiting wondery.com/links/the-hunter now.Email the team [email protected]: Anaya Echo HawkProducer and writer: Emma WeatherillSound designer: Melvin RickarbyProduction management: Juliette HarveyExecutive Producer: Joe KentThe Hunter is a BBC Studios Audio production
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary

