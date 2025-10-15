A knock at the door changes everything. A secret that shatters a family. Consumed by rage, Lydia considers vengeance. But instead, she chooses another path: justice. She calls the police and the hunt begins. The Hunter is a thrilling true crime documentary following one woman’s relentless pursuit of a criminal which turns into a high-stakes international manhunt. From the Rocky Mountains of Colorado to the streets of Mexico, Lydia stops at nothing - risking her own safety to bring him to justice. This episode contains very strong language and deals with sexual abuse. Email the team [email protected]
If you are in the UK and have been affected by the issues in this series, please visit BBC Action Line to find information on organisations that can help. In the US, there are a range of services available through the Traumatic Stress Institute which provides an A – Z helpdesk and helpline. Wherever you are in the world, you can search for an appropriate service at www.findahelpline.com. Host: Anaya Echo Hawk Producer and writer: Emma Weatherill Sound designer: Melvin Rickarby Production management: Juliette Harvey Executive Producer: Joe Kent The Hunter is a BBC Studios Audio production