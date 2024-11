Penn Badgley & Dr. Nura, Are We Confusing 'YOU' With Real Love? Healthy Connections vs. TV Fantasies

Actor Penn Badgley (YOU, Gossip Girl) and therapist Dr. Nura Mowzoon join Rainn Wilson to explore how media and modern television distorts our understanding of love, relationships, and passion. Together, they dive into why people mistake conflict for passion, how media reinforces unhealthy romantic ideals, and the deeper psychological impacts of romantic media on young people. Penn also opens up about the unintended consequences of portraying toxic love on-screen and the complexities of attachment and commitment in real life. This conversation challenges popular narratives of love, highlighting the dangers of media-fueled misconceptions. Penn Badgley is an actor known for his roles in Gossip Girl and You, where he portrays characters that grapple with complex and often unhealthy romantic dynamics. Off-screen, he explores the intersection of spirituality, relationships, and media influence. Penn and Nura are touring colleges and universities to provide their Can We Talk? series of discussions with students.