Dopamine Detox: Ending Isolation, Together w/ Alex Banayan
Rainn Wilson sits down with Alex Banayan, author of The Third Door, to explore the intersection of grief, spiritual growth, and the mental health epidemic plaguing younger generations. Alex shares his transformative journey from despair to resilience, revealing how moments of pain can lead to profound self-discovery. The conversation delves into the effects of isolating technologies, dopamine addiction, and societal narratives of doom, offering insights into how to navigate a path toward hope and connection. Packed with wisdom, humor, and heart, this episode is a must-listen for anyone seeking to grow through life's most challenging moments.
Alex Banayan is the bestselling author of The Third Door, a groundbreaking book that chronicles his quest to uncover the unconventional paths of the world’s most successful individuals. A sought-after speaker, Alex inspires audiences with his insights on persistence, creativity, and the power of embracing life's challenges.
54:58
Justice Denied: How Jerome Dixon Survived a Wrongful Conviction
A man wrongfully incarcerated for over two decades due to a coerced confession, Jerome Dixon shares his harrowing story of enduring 25 hours of police interrogation without legal representation, resulting in a life-altering prison sentence at just 17. Despite his wrongful conviction, Jerome's journey of self-discovery, resilience, and advocacy shines through as he recounts how he survived 21 years behind bars and now champions juvenile justice reform. This conversation dives into the flaws of the criminal justice system, the power of personal transformation, and the urgent need for legislative change.
Jerome Dixon is a justice reform advocate and vice-chairman of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Wrongfully imprisoned for 21 years, Jerome now dedicates his life to ensuring juveniles' rights in police interrogations.
[Rerun] Serj Tankian, How Can Music Change the World?
In this already-classic early episode of Soul Boom, the iconic Serj Tankian (lead singer of System of a Down) joined us for a profound exploration of music's transformative power. Serj delves into how music can change hearts, minds, and potentially the world. He shares personal stories and insights on the unique relationship between music, spirituality, and activism, revealing how his own experiences have shaped his views. Don't miss this deep dive into the intersections of art, identity, and global change with one of rock's most distinctive voices.
Andrew Yang: Let's Ditch Our Political Parties
Andrew Yang joins Rainn Wilson on Soul Boom to delve into America’s political quagmire, questioning the deeply entrenched two-party system and exploring whether systemic change can lead us toward a more united, fair society. They discuss alternative models for democracy, like ranked-choice voting and community-driven leadership, while dissecting how corporate money and partisan competition fuel divisive politics. Together, Rainn and Andrew contemplate an optimistic path forward, comparing today’s world to sci-fi futures and pondering how digital democracy and grassroots movements could reshape our government. Tune in as they tackle whether U.S. politics could be re-imagined for a fairer, inclusive America.
Andrew Yang is a former presidential candidate, entrepreneur, and founder of the Forward Party, an initiative advocating for political reform and breaking through America’s two-party divide. With the 2024 election heating up, and candidates like Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the center of the debate, Yang’s ideas offer a fresh perspective on achieving unity in a polarized nation.
Penn Badgley & Dr. Nura, Are We Confusing 'YOU' With Real Love? Healthy Connections vs. TV Fantasies
Actor Penn Badgley (YOU, Gossip Girl) and therapist Dr. Nura Mowzoon join Rainn Wilson to explore how media and modern television distorts our understanding of love, relationships, and passion. Together, they dive into why people mistake conflict for passion, how media reinforces unhealthy romantic ideals, and the deeper psychological impacts of romantic media on young people. Penn also opens up about the unintended consequences of portraying toxic love on-screen and the complexities of attachment and commitment in real life. This conversation challenges popular narratives of love, highlighting the dangers of media-fueled misconceptions.
Penn Badgley is an actor known for his roles in Gossip Girl and You, where he portrays characters that grapple with complex and often unhealthy romantic dynamics. Off-screen, he explores the intersection of spirituality, relationships, and media influence.
Penn and Nura are touring colleges and universities to provide their Can We Talk? series of discussions with students. To have them come lead a discussion at your school, reach out below!
Soul Boom is a series of intimate conversations hosted by Rainn Wilson exploring meaningful and inspiring topics that tickle the mind, heart and soul. Never too precious, yet unafraid to touch on the profound, Soul Boom digs into the core of the human experience: creativity, spirituality and psychology. Bringing to the conversation some of the most brilliant and heart-felt artists, thinkers and doers, Soul Boom guides the listener toward transformation on both a personal and societal level. Also, laughs.
