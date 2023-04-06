Doze off to classic stories with Sleepy. Each week, baritone host Otis Gray reads old books in a low, rhythmic tone to lull you into a deep slumber so you can h... More
258 – Pride Month Special – Emily Dickinson's Poetry
Zzz . . . Happy Pride Month! Doze off to this melodic collection of poems by Emily Dickinson zzz
6/11/2023
1:03:30
257 – The Man Who Was Thursday
Zzz . . . conk out to this rhythmic reading of "The Man Who Was Thursday" by G.K. Chesterton zzz
6/4/2023
1:06:00
256 – The Lost World
Zzz . . . Doze off to the novel that inspired Jurassic Park – "The Lost World" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle zzz
5/28/2023
42:00
255 – The Golden Bowl
Zzz . . . Conk out to this super boring reading of "The Golden Bowl" by Henry James zzz
5/21/2023
1:00:00
254 – The Voice of the Turtle
Zzz . . . . Drift off to a snoozy reading of "The Voice of the Turtle" by W. Somerset Maugham zzz
