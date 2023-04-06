Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Otis Gray
Doze off to classic stories with Sleepy. Each week, baritone host Otis Gray reads old books in a low, rhythmic tone to lull you into a deep slumber so you can h... More
Health & FitnessAlternative Health
Available Episodes

5 of 258
  • 258 – Pride Month Special – Emily Dickinson's Poetry
    Zzz . . . Happy Pride Month! Doze off to this melodic collection of poems by Emily Dickinson zzz Want to listen to an ad-free version of Sleepy? Just go to patreon.com/sleepy radio and pledge $2! Thanks, sweet dreams zzz Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/11/2023
    1:03:30
  • 257 – The Man Who Was Thursday
    Zzz . . . conk out to this rhythmic reading of "The Man Who Was Thursday" by G.K. Chesterton zzz Want to listen to the ad-free version of Sleepy? Go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and pledge $2! Thanks, sweet dreams zz Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/4/2023
    1:06:00
  • 256 – The Lost World
    Zzz . . . Doze off to the novel that inspired Jurassic Park – "The Lost World" by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle zzz Want to listen to an ad-free version of Sleepy? Just go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Thanks, sweet dreams zzz Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/28/2023
    42:00
  • 255 – The Golden Bowl
    Zzz . . . Conk out to this super boring reading of "The Golden Bowl" by Henry James zzz Want to listen to an ad-free version of Sleepy and be part of making the show? Just go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Thanks, sweet dreams zzz Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/21/2023
    1:00:00
  • 254 – The Voice of the Turtle
    Zzz . . . . Drift off to a snoozy reading of "The Voice of the Turtle" by W. Somerset Maugham zzz Want to hear an ad free version of Sleepy and be a part of making the show? Just go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Thanks, sweet dreams zzz Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/14/2023
    1:12:35

About Sleepy

Doze off to classic stories with Sleepy. Each week, baritone host Otis Gray reads old books in a low, rhythmic tone to lull you into a deep slumber so you can have a fresh start the next day. Sweet dreams. Zzzzzz
Podcast website

