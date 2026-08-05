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547 episodes
- Zzz . . . Drift off to this snoozy short story reading – "Of the Sky and Some Rosemary" by Zona Gale zzz
For an ad-free version of Sleepy, go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Or click the blue Sleepy logo on the banner of this Spotify page.
Awesome Sleepy sponsor deals:
GreenChef: GreenChef.com/50sleepy and use code "50sleepy" to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Avocado: AvacadoGreenMattress.com/SLEEPY for 15% off.
Quince: Go to Quince.com/sleepy for free shipping and 365-day returns
BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/SLEEPY today to get 10% off your first month.
ButcherBox: Sign up at butcherbox.com/sleepy and use code "sleepy"
OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SLEEPY at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
GhostBed: Go to GhostBed.com/sleepy and use promo code “SLEEPY” at checkout for 50% off!
Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at Shopify.com/otis
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Zzz . . . Sleep soundly to this lovely novel – "The Riddle of the Sands" by Erskine Childers zzz
For an ad-free version of Sleepy, go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Or click the blue Sleepy logo on the banner of this Spotify page.
Awesome Sleepy sponsor deals:
GreenChef: GreenChef.com/50sleepy and use code "50sleepy" to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Avocado: AvacadoGreenMattress.com/SLEEPY for 15% off.
Quince: Go to Quince.com/sleepy for free shipping and 365-day returns
BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/SLEEPY today to get 10% off your first month.
ButcherBox: Sign up at butcherbox.com/sleepy and use code "sleepy"
OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SLEEPY at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
GhostBed: Go to GhostBed.com/sleepy and use promo code “SLEEPY” at checkout for 50% off!
Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at Shopify.com/otis
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Zzz . . . Catch some z's to this snoozy reading of "The Persecution of Bob Pretty" zzz
For an ad-free version of Sleepy, go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Or click the blue Sleepy logo on the banner of this Spotify page.
Awesome Sleepy sponsor deals:
GreenChef: GreenChef.com/50sleepy and use code "50sleepy" to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Avocado: AvacadoGreenMattress.com/SLEEPY for 15% off.
Quince: Go to Quince.com/sleepy for free shipping and 365-day returns
BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/SLEEPY today to get 10% off your first month.
ButcherBox: Sign up at butcherbox.com/sleepy and use code "sleepy"
OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SLEEPY at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
GhostBed: Go to GhostBed.com/sleepy and use promo code “SLEEPY” at checkout for 50% off!
Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at Shopify.com/otis
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Zzz . . . Drift off to this snoozy reading of "In the South Seas" by Robert Louis Stevenson zzz
For an ad-free version of Sleepy, go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Or click the blue Sleepy logo on the banner of this Spotify page.
Awesome Sleepy sponsor deals:
GreenChef: GreenChef.com/50sleepy and use code "50sleepy" to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Avocado: AvacadoGreenMattress.com/SLEEPY for 15% off.
Quince: Go to Quince.com/sleepy for free shipping and 365-day returns
BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/SLEEPY today to get 10% off your first month.
ButcherBox: Sign up at butcherbox.com/sleepy and use code "sleepy"
OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SLEEPY at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
GhostBed: Go to GhostBed.com/sleepy and use promo code “SLEEPY” at checkout for 50% off!
Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at Shopify.com/otis
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Zzz . . . Sleep soundly to this midweek short story – "The Lady of the Barge" by W. W. Jacobs zzz
For an ad-free version of Sleepy, go to patreon.com/sleepyradio and donate $2! Or click the blue Sleepy logo on the banner of this Spotify page.
Awesome Sleepy sponsor deals:
GreenChef: GreenChef.com/50sleepy and use code "50sleepy" to get fifty percent off your first month, then twenty percent off for two months.
Avocado: AvacadoGreenMattress.com/SLEEPY for 15% off.
Quince: Go to Quince.com/sleepy for free shipping and 365-day returns
BetterHelp: Visit BetterHelp.com/SLEEPY today to get 10% off your first month.
ButcherBox: Sign up at butcherbox.com/sleepy and use code "sleepy"
OneSkin: Get 15% off OneSkin with the code SLEEPY at https://www.oneskin.co/ #oneskinpod
GhostBed: Go to GhostBed.com/sleepy and use promo code “SLEEPY” at checkout for 50% off!
Shopify: Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at Shopify.com/otis
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Sleepy
Doze off to classic stories with Sleepy. Each week, baritone host Otis Gray reads old books in a low, rhythmic tone to lull you into a deep slumber so you can have a fresh start the next day. Sweet dreams. ZzzzzzPodcast website
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Sleepy
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