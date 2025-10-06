I Would Love To Be Nonchalant But Unfortunately I Am Insane (Sorry I'm Not Low Maintenance)
summaryIn this episode, Grace Bithell celebrates her birthday with a giveaway and discusses the roles shame plays in relationships, particularly the expectation to be low maintenance. She explores the impact of shame on expressing needs and the transactional nature of relationships, emphasizing the importance of advocating for oneself and redefining love beyond caregiving and expectations.takeawaysIt's okay to have needs in a relationship.Shame can prevent us from asking for what we need.Transactional relationships can lead to resentment.Love is not about what you do for someone else.Being low maintenance can harm relationships.It's important to communicate needs clearly.Women often feel guilty for having needs.Relationships should be a partnership, not a transaction.Self-advocacy is crucial for healthy relationships.You are worthy of love and support without conditions.Giveaway Shirt: Used as an episode artworkChapters00:00Birthday Celebration and Giveaway08:47Transactional Relationships and Unmet Needs14:21The Role of Shame in Relationships19:26Advocating for Your Needs
Your House is Gross and that Doesn't Mean You're Lazy
In this episode, Grace Bithell discusses the realities of living in a messy house, particularly as a parent. She explores the feelings of shame and societal expectations surrounding cleanliness, emphasizing that a messy home does not define one's identity. Grace highlights the importance of mental health and reframing the perception of messiness, advocating for a balance between a clean and happy home. She also addresses the difference between guilt and shame, and how effort does not always correlate with results. Ultimately, she encourages listeners to embrace their messy homes as a reflection of their lives and values.Shout out to today's guilty pleasure Gilass Soap who can be found at https://gilaasskin.com/ use the code Theguiltgirl for 10% off storewidetakeawaysMy house is messy and it's like gross messy.Your house is not something full of meaning.A clean house is better for your mental health.I want my house to be clean enough to be safe.Your house serves you, not you it.Effort does not equal a clean house.Your house is not your identity.It's okay to not do hard things just for the sake of doing hard things.Beauty is an imperfection.Let's all embrace our messy houses.
Everybody Hates You: Shame and Social Anxiety
SummaryIn this episode, Grace Bithell explores the intricate relationship between shame and social anxiety, discussing how these emotions affect our interactions and self-perception. She shares personal anecdotes and insights on the importance of acceptance, vulnerability, and being true to oneself in social situations. Grace emphasizes that while the fear of being disliked is common, it is essential to recognize that not everyone will like us, and that’s perfectly okay. The conversation encourages listeners to embrace their true selves and practice vulnerability to combat feelings of shame.TakeawaysShame is a socially based emotion that affects our self-perception.The fear of being disliked is a universal experience.Shame can create an illusion of control over social acceptance.Not everyone will like you, and that's okay.Secrecy about our true selves breeds shame.Being yourself in social situations is crucial for overcoming anxiety.Vulnerability can help banish feelings of shame.It's important to stand for your beliefs, even if it means being disliked.Liking others can foster acceptance and connection.Embracing who you are is key to reducing social anxiety.Keywordsshame, social anxiety, acceptance, vulnerability, self-identity, human connection, social skills, egocentrism, personal growth, mental healthChapters00:00 Introduction and Life Update07:53 Illusion of Control in Social Situations17:32 The Need for Acceptance23:35 Vulnerability and Social Anxiety
Obsessive Compulsively Guilty! Whether or Not You Have OCD Listen To This Episode Because It's Interesting AF
In this episode of "The Guild Girl," host Grace Bithell delves into the complex interplay between OCD and shame. Grace, a therapist and recovering guiltaholic, shares her personal journey and professional insights on how guilt and shame manifest in OCD. She challenges common misconceptions, explores the neurobiological roots of OCD, and discusses the profound impact of shame on those living with the disorder. Tune in for an enlightening conversation that aims to de-stigmatize OCD and offer hope for a life beyond shame. Disclaimer: Grace is a therapist, but she isn't your therapist and this podcast does not constitute therapy #OCD #MentalHealth #Shame
Scrupulolsity and Sex: Just this Once God Isn't Watching
Join Grace Bithell as she delves into the complex intersection of scrupulosity, religious guilt, and sexuality. In this episode, Grace shares personal insights and societal observations on how religious teachings impact our perceptions of sex, the importance of developing personal value systems, and the challenges of overcoming shame.Key Points:The impact of religious teachings on perceptions of sex. The importance of developing a personal value system around sexuality. Common misconceptions and challenges related to sexual desire and shame. The role of communication and learning in sexual relationships.Guilty Pleasure of the Week: Grace shares her love for Melissa Peraga's art, highlighting its creativity and charm. Check her art out here! https://www.instagram.com/melissaparragaart/?hl=enHashtags: #Scrupulosity #Sexuality #ReligiousGuilt #GraceBithell
"The Guilt Girl" with Grace Bithell, LCSW is the only FUN podcast devoted entirely to inappropriate guilt, toxic shame, and learning to heal from it. Every week Grace and a guest will discuss what to do to break shame cycles in motherhood, divorce, religion, body image, and every other aspect of life you can think of. Sometimes you'll also hear Taylor Swift quotes and Grace's take on pop culture. Prepare to stop feeling like you're always in trouble and to have some humor while you heal.