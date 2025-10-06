I Would Love To Be Nonchalant But Unfortunately I Am Insane (Sorry I'm Not Low Maintenance)

summaryIn this episode, Grace Bithell celebrates her birthday with a giveaway and discusses the roles shame plays in relationships, particularly the expectation to be low maintenance. She explores the impact of shame on expressing needs and the transactional nature of relationships, emphasizing the importance of advocating for oneself and redefining love beyond caregiving and expectations.takeawaysIt's okay to have needs in a relationship.Shame can prevent us from asking for what we need.Transactional relationships can lead to resentment.Love is not about what you do for someone else.Being low maintenance can harm relationships.It's important to communicate needs clearly.Women often feel guilty for having needs.Relationships should be a partnership, not a transaction.Self-advocacy is crucial for healthy relationships.You are worthy of love and support without conditions.Giveaway Shirt: Used as an episode artworkChapters00:00Birthday Celebration and Giveaway08:47Transactional Relationships and Unmet Needs14:21The Role of Shame in Relationships19:26Advocating for Your Needs