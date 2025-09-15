The Pediatrician Next Door - Simple Advice on Parenting and Family Health

Ep. 128: Back to School Tips: Sleep, Anxiety & Avoiding Sick Days
Is your kid suddenly clingy at drop-off? Refusing to sleep before 10 p.m.? Bringing home a full, untouched water bottle every day?
You’re not alone — and it’s not just your kid.
In this back-to-school Q&A episode, pediatrician Dr. Wendy Hunter answers the real questions parents are asking right now. From separation anxiety to sleep resets, immune-boosting tips, social struggles, and hydration battles, Dr. Wendy breaks down what’s normal, what’s helpful, and what to let go of — all with her signature mix of science, humor, and real-life parenting wisdom.
Send your questions to [email protected]
or message me online here.
Find products from the show on the shop page.
