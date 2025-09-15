Powered by RND
The Pediatrician Next Door - Simple Advice on Parenting and Family Health
The Pediatrician Next Door - Simple Advice on Parenting and Family Health

The Pediatrician Next Door - Simple Advice on Parenting and Family Health
  Ep. 132: What Does Gut Health Have to Do with Eczema, and Allergies? Missing Microbes and Baby Immunity – with Persephone Biosciences
    Is it the C-section? The formula? The antibiotics? Parents often wonder if they've messed up their baby's gut health. In this episode, Dr. Wendy talks with Stephanie Culler PhD, co-founder of Persephone Biosciences, about groundbreaking research on the infant microbiome. You'll learn why most American babies are missing Bifidobacterium infantis—the bacteria that digest special sugars in breast milk and help build the immune system—and how new science is bringing those microbes back through a product called a "synbiotic."
    28:12
  Ep. 131: Can We Stop Sibling Rivalry? Parent Tips to Handle Fighting
    Why do brothers and sisters who love each other one minute turn into sworn enemies the next? Dr. Wendy unpacks the mystery of sibling rivalry—why kids fight, what's really going on beneath the bickering, and the surprising moments when stepping in actually makes things worse. Learn the hidden dynamics that fuel rivalry and the key strategies parents can use to shift kids from competition to connection. If you've ever felt stuck refereeing endless squabbles, this episode holds the surprising answer that can bring more peace—and even kindness—into your home.
    20:06
  Ep. 130: What Grieving Parents Wish You Knew: How to Help a Friend Through Loss of a Child—and Cherish Your Own Parenting Journey
    When a friend loses a child, many of us are left wondering what to say—or how to help. In this deeply moving episode, Dr. Wendy talks with Hans Kullberg, a father who lost his 10-month-old daughter, Aviva, and learned to navigate life after loss. Hans shares what grieving parents wish others understood, how friends and family can show up in meaningful ways, and how his experience has reshaped the way he parents. This conversation will leave you with a deeper understanding of grief, practical ways to support others, and a renewed appreciation for the everyday moments with your own kids.
    30:55
  Ep. 129 Can Food Allergies Be Prevented? Early Peanut and Nut Introduction Made Easy with Mission Mighty Me
    Food allergies now affect 1 in 13 children in the U.S., turning mealtime into a daily source of anxiety for families. But groundbreaking research — including the LEAP study — shows that introducing allergenic foods like peanuts early and often can prevent most peanut allergies before they start.  Catherine Jaxon, co-founder of Mission Mighty Me and mom to a child with a nut allergy shares the story of her daughter's first allergic reaction, what she learned from leading allergy researcher Dr. Gideon Lack, and how she helped create a safe, easy puff snack to help parents maintain early exposure from infancy through childhood.  You'll learn:  Why early introduction of peanut and tree nut products can prevent allergies  How to safely start allergenic foods with your baby  Practical tips for keeping these foods in your child's diet
    28:58
  Ep. 128: Back to School Tips: Sleep, Anxiety & Avoiding Sick Days
    Is your kid suddenly clingy at drop-off? Refusing to sleep before 10 p.m.? Bringing home a full, untouched water bottle every day?  You're not alone — and it's not just your kid.  In this back-to-school Q&A episode, pediatrician Dr. Wendy Hunter answers the real questions parents are asking right now. From separation anxiety to sleep resets, immune-boosting tips, social struggles, and hydration battles, Dr. Wendy breaks down what's normal, what's helpful, and what to let go of — all with her signature mix of science, humor, and real-life parenting wisdom.
    30:28

About The Pediatrician Next Door - Simple Advice on Parenting and Family Health

Pediatrician Wendy Hunter, MD answers the questions you forgot or were too embarrassed to ask at the doctor’s office. She mixes the science of medicine with the realities of parenting to give satisfying answers to questions about kids’ health.
The Pediatrician Next Door - Simple Advice on Parenting and Family Health: Podcasts in Family

