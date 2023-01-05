Trending topics for freethinkers and daily commentary on news, culture, and politics with PragerU personality Amala Ekpunobi. More
Are Red-Pilled Men Just A Psyop For The Feminist Agenda?
Are “redpilled” men and woke feminists two sides of the same coin? Plus some hot mic moments from Tucker Carlson are suddenly leaked after his departure from Fox News, the Met Gala happened, and we’ll finish with an interactive segment about first date red flags.
5/4/2023
1:34:55
She Filmed Herself Confronting Her “Racist” Uber Driver. It Backfired.
Today I’m reacting to a viral TikTok of a woman filming herself confronting her Uber driver over comments he made about Asians. Was she right to stop the ride, call him out, and post the video online? Or is this just another case of over-sensitivity to perceived racism? Let’s watch.
5/3/2023
13:56
Is This White Guy The REAL African UFC Champ?
South African UFC fighter Dricus Du Plessis has been accused of racism for pointing out that he’s the only African fighter who “breathes African air” and who would bring a championship belt back to African soil. Nigerian fighters Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya have responded with some choice words, but who’s really in the right here? Let’s get into it.
5/2/2023
43:59
Reacting To TikTok Insanity
Today I’m reacting to the most insane TikToks I’ve come across this week, from a girl who’s apparently doing OnlyFans to honor her dead grandfather to a “mental health professional” who says intentionally losing weight is “fatphobic” in 99.9% of cases.
5/1/2023
1:41:38
She Demanded Reparations from Target. It Didn’t End Well.
Today I’m reacting to a viral video of a Target shopper who demanded $1,000 worth of groceries from her cashier at the store for “reparations.” This led to further confrontations with the manager and finally the store’s security guard that let’s just say didn’t end well for her. Let’s react.
