Chris Ball: Living Your Aim Across Borders
11/08/2025 | 46 mins.
Today we welcome Chris Ball! Chris shares his journey from the UK to the UAE, where he founded a successful international financial planning business, Hoxton Wealth. He discusses the challenges and opportunities of managing a global firm, emphasizing the importance of aiming high and taking consistent action towards ambitious goals. Chris also reflects on the value of surrounding yourself with supportive and like-minded individuals to achieve success. The Science of Scaling This episode is sponsored by My Modern Wealth, a financial firm that helps you Tie Your Money With Your Mission™. Hosted by Dillon Kazemi and Montel Hawkins. Interested in working with Dillon and/or Montel? Book a no-obligation Clarity Call to see if our values are aligned. Click here to get started. About Live Your Aim: The podcast where ambition meets action. Stories, insights, and inspiration to help you align your life with your boldest aspirations and purpose.
Amy Wilson: Letting Go Of What's Holding You Back
10/30/2025 | 50 mins.
Today we welcome Amy Wilson! Amy is an Introspective Breathwork Therapy Practitioner, Master Sound Healer, and Neuroscience Coach. She shares her journey of recognizing and overcoming trauma, and how that helped her embrace who she was meant to be. Resources: Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess The Body Keeps The Score Earthing This episode is sponsored by My Modern Wealth, a financial firm that helps you Tie Your Money With Your Mission™. Hosted by Dillon Kazemi and Montel Hawkins. Interested in working with Dillon and/or Montel? Book a no-obligation Clarity Call to see if our values are aligned. Click here to get started. About Live Your Aim: The podcast where ambition meets action. Stories, insights, and inspiration to help you align your life with your boldest aspirations and purpose.
Steffan Stewart: Embracing Who You Are To Live Your Aim
10/16/2025 | 1h 11 mins.
Today we welcome Steffan Stewart! Steffan is the introspective co-owner of Bridge, a globally recognized creative and branding agency. Steffan talks in detail about understanding oneself so you can both double down on your strengths and find ways to challenge yourself to grow. This episode is sponsored by My Modern Wealth, a financial firm that helps you Tie Your Money With Your Mission™. Hosted by Dillon Kazemi and Montel Hawkins. Interested in working with Dillon and/or Montel? Book a no-obligation Clarity Call to see if our values are aligned. Click here to get started. About Live Your Aim: The podcast where ambition meets action. Stories, insights, and inspiration to help you align your life with your boldest aspirations and purpose.
Lacey Shrum: Making Your Own Luck
10/02/2025 | 1h 14 mins.
Today we welcome Lacey Shrum! Lacey is an attorney, tech enthusiast, and founder of Smart Kx, a firm that helps financial advisory firms with their billing and contracts. Lacey talks about stepping outside of your comfort zone and how wildly different experiences combine to make us uniquely qualified. Listen closely as she describes what makes a person "lucky". This episode is sponsored by My Modern Wealth, a financial firm that helps you Tie Your Money With Your Mission™. Hosted by Dillon Kazemi and Montel Hawkins. Interested in working with Dillon and/or Montel? Book a no-obligation Clarity Call to see if our values are aligned. Click here to get started. About Live Your Aim: The podcast where ambition meets action. Stories, insights, and inspiration to help you align your life with your boldest aspirations and purpose.
Tools & Tricks: Daily Tracker
9/19/2025 | 18 mins.
In our first Tools & Tricks episode, Dillon breaks down a tool that has helped him live more intentionally. Inspired by Teddy Roosevelt, Dillon decided to strengthen his body, soul, and mind each day as a way to live his aim. Click here to download the Daily Tracker! This episode is sponsored by My Modern Wealth, a financial firm that helps you Tie Your Money With Your Mission™. Hosted by Dillon Kazemi and Montel Hawkins. Interested in working with Dillon and/or Montel? Book a no-obligation Clarity Call to see if our values are aligned. Click here to get started.
Live Your Aim