Today we welcome Chris Ball! Chris shares his journey from the UK to the UAE, where he founded a successful international financial planning business, Hoxton Wealth. He discusses the challenges and opportunities of managing a global firm, emphasizing the importance of aiming high and taking consistent action towards ambitious goals. Chris also reflects on the value of surrounding yourself with supportive and like-minded individuals to achieve success.