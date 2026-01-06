“Making Merry with Andrew and Greg”The goal of this episode was to make merry. And who to help us do that but Andrew Gumm and Greg Henninger. I hired them both as teaching artists for children’s theater back in the day, and they went to college with Shaun. Our connections run deep. Even if I haven’t seen or talked to them in a while, all bets are off when we connect, and it’s like no time has gone by. I cherish them both. To make more merry, they were quizzed on some Christmas movie quotes, and then some questions around Christmas.We actually ran out of time. Maybe you could tell we could have kept going for many hours to come. Hopefully you are as entertained as we clearly were. Whether we’re talking about the merits, or lack of them for My Favorite Things as a Christmas song, or whether The Twelve Days of Christmas has too many birds, we covered as much as we could. For those things we will be pondering, we’ve got our work cut out for us to look into them and then we’ll come back and share our findings. Collaborating is fulfilling. When you can come together and be more than you could have been on your own, it’s simply the best. Just like these two. Thanks for being part of the UY conversation.The Unabashed You website has a page for each guest of photos, quotes and a blog with embedded audio at unabashedyou.com. You can find the show on other podcast platforms.Want to lend your support and encouragement? We invite you to follow, rate, review and share.Social media (direct links):FacebookInstagramYouTubeIf you have questions or comments email us at: [email protected] build upon on website visits, social media and word of mouth to share these episodes. We appreciate growth knowing these conversations help you think, celebrate who you are, and move you in some way.So be encouraged and continue to listen, read and be inspired. 🍐