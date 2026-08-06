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The Symbolic World

Jonathan Pageau
EducationReligion & Spirituality
The Symbolic World
Latest episode

470 episodes

  • The Symbolic World

    470 - What Mockery of Masculinity Really Looks Like: Masters of the Universe VS The Odyssey

    08/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    In this video, I compare The Odyssey and Masters of the Universe to explore two very different visions of masculinity and heroism. While one reduces masculine strength to fantasy, insecurity, and mockery, the other confronts its dangers while still moving toward repentance, reconciliation, and the return home. The difference is not simply political. It is the difference between a story that despises the hero and one that seeks to restore him.

    Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/

    Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
    Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)
    Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours
    Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026

    🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
    💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
    🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
    🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
    -Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
    -Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488

    Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
    My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
  • The Symbolic World

    469 - Luke Burgis - The One and the Many

    08/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    It's not hard to find your tribe. The real challenge today is not losing yourself within one. Luke Burgis and I discuss why we struggle as modern people to belong without losing ourselves, how technology fragments our desires, why family, friendship, and real communion are essential to becoming a person, and also the opposite, that to really connect with others you must be true to yourself.

    YouTube version: https://youtu.be/bZfRs9TWSIg

    Luke's book, The One and the Ninety-Nine: https://www.amazon.com/One-Ninety-Nine-Forging-Identity-Contagion-ebook/dp/B0FLYVP6WD

    Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/

    Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
    Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)
    Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours
    Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026

    Timestamps:
    00:00 – Coming up
    02:38 – Introduction
    02:52 – Luke Burgess and The One and the Ninety-Nine
    03:19 – The tension between individuality and belonging
    04:10 – The lost sheep, the one, and the many
    06:30 – Why the modern self has become fragile
    08:57 – When celebrating difference turns into isolation
    10:50 – Why “selling out” no longer carries the same stigma
    12:01 – Differentiation, imitation, and false individuality
    12:55 – Choosing a vocation beyond market niches
    15:18 – Symbolic World Summit in Oxford
    17:31 – How technology reshapes the human person
    18:02 – Social media as a source of mimetic desire
    20:02 – Why online models become so powerful
    20:48 – Technology, distraction, and the loss of strong desire
    23:09 – Parasocial relationships and vicarious participation
    24:42 – Can religious identity become another performance?
    25:22 – Thin religion, online faith, and performative belonging
    27:39 – Receiving an identity rather than inventing one
    29:22 – Suffering, friction, and the consequences of the Fall
    31:56 – Is it acceptable to “fake it until you make it” spiritually?
    33:38 – False piety and performative religion
    34:51 – The danger of the online “Orthobro”
    36:16 – The family as a school of communion
    38:32 – Differentiating yourself from your family
    40:57 – Homogenization versus communion
    41:09 – Teenage rebellion as hostile individuation
    42:00 – Rebellion as a substitute rite of passage
    43:51 – Why identity must serve something higher
    45:43 – The family should not become an isolated unit
    47:26 – Does it take a village to raise a child?
    48:47 – When political identity is built through opposition
    49:34 – Internal family systems and the divided self
    52:23 – How algorithms feed fragmented parts of ourselves
    53:21 – Monetizing anger and online performance
    54:56 – What hope is there for young people?
    55:47 – Give young people a name, not a niche
    58:05 – Communities we cannot easily abandon
    01:00:04 – Choosing deliberately what previous generations inherited naturally
    01:02:25 – Friendship, commitment, and cultural renewal
    01:04:03 – Final thoughts on individuation and communion

    🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
    💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
    🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
    🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
    -Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
    -Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488

    Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
    My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
  • The Symbolic World

    468 - Universal History: Rohlin vs Pageau: The Problems With Nolan’s Odyssey

    07/30/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    Deacon Seraphim Rohlin joins me for an emergency Universal History episode to debate Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. We discuss what the film gets right and where it misunderstands the ancient world.

    YouTube version: https://youtu.be/lKIxTvWNDNw

    Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/

    Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
    Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)
    Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours
    Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026

    🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
    💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
    🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau

    🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
    -Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
    -Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488

    Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
    My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
  • The Symbolic World

    467 - Nolan’s The Odyssey Full Breakdown: The Post World War 2 Consensus Movie We Need

    07/21/2026 | 1h 9 mins.
    Spoiler alert. In this video, I offer a full symbolic breakdown of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, going through the entire film sequence by sequence to examine its use of trickery, guilt, hospitality, memory, and the return of the father. I explain that I think Nolan is deliberately unsettling both the left and the right, and why the story he tells is definitely a contemporary retelling, but ultimately more traditional than many viewers realize – and that’s exactly why it’s needed in our world right now.

    YouTube version: https://youtu.be/ESIzQNfmAo4

    Register for Universal History Masterclass during the month of July and get 15% off: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass

    🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
    💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
    🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
    🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
    -Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
    -Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488

    Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
    My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
  • The Symbolic World

    466 - Malcolm Guite - Old Stories Know Secrets That We Have Forgotten

    07/18/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Malcolm Guite is a poet and Anglican priest. He is a Life Fellow of Girton College, Cambridge and lives in Norfolk, England. He lectures widely in England and North America on Theology and Literature. His books include Sounding the Seasons; Seventy Sonnets for the Christian Year (Canterbury 2012). The Singing Bowl; Collected Poems (Canterbury 2013) and Parable and Paradox (Canterbury Press 2016) and Mariner: A Voyage with Samuel Taylor Coleridge (Hodder 2017) After Prayer (Canterbury Press 2019) and The Word Within the Words (DLT 2021) and Lifting The Veil, Square Halo, 2021.
    In 2023 he was awarded the Archbishop Lanfranc Medal for Education and Scholarship by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
    He is presently working on Merlin’s Isle: an Arthuriad a four volume epic poem on The Arthurian legends
    He has a Youtube series called ‘A Spell in the Library’ at https://www.youtube.com/c/MalcolmGuitespell

    YouTube version of this episode: https://youtu.be/E5En6DZTYFk

    Galahad and the Holy Grail: https://store.rabbitroom.com/products/merlins-isle

    Patrons of The Symbolic World can watch the 30 minute documentary here: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/premium-content/merlins-isle
    Subscribe here if you’re not already a patron: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe

    Register for Universal History Masterclass during the month of July and get 15% off: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass

    🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
    💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com

    Timestamps:
    00:00 – Coming up
    01:29 – Introduction
    03:05 – Malcolm Guite’s Calling as Priest and Poet
    06:39 – Can the Imagination Be Dangerous?
    09:27 – Imagination as the Organ of Meaning
    11:58 – Fantasy, Escapism, and Enchantment
    15:46 – Why Arthurian Stories Resist Modernization
    19:57 – Galahad and the Grail
    21:20 – What Arthurian Stories Reveal About Human Brokenness
    23:27 – The Scope of Malcolm’s Arthurian Project
    26:05 – The Dolorous Stroke and the Origin of the Wasteland
    30:54 – “You Live in Just Such a World”
    33:20 – The Wasteland as a Pattern of Reality
    37:51 – Recovering the Christian Meaning of the Grail
    40:44 – Universal History Masterclass
    42:42 – Why Malcolm Chose the Ballad Form
    44:59 – The Collapse of the Materialist Worldview
    49:41 – Remembering Without Falling into Unreason
    51:46 – Tradition as Active Remembrance
    53:19 – Tradition as the Roots of a Living Tree
    54:40 – How Irony Destroys Old Stories
    57:56 – Daring to Be Naive Again
    58:28 – The Four-Volume Arthurian Series
    59:54 – Why the Beauty of the Book Matters
    01:01:10 – Chivalry, Masculinity, and the Civilized Warrior
    01:02:23 – Fellow Travelers in the Recovery of Meaning

    Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
    My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
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About The Symbolic World
Jonathan Pageau looks at symbolism in all its forms, from its source in sacred stories and images to contemporary culture and ultimately how it shapes the world we encounter.
Podcast website
EducationReligion & SpiritualitySociety & Culture

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