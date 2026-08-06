It's not hard to find your tribe. The real challenge today is not losing yourself within one. Luke Burgis and I discuss why we struggle as modern people to belong without losing ourselves, how technology fragments our desires, why family, friendship, and real communion are essential to becoming a person, and also the opposite, that to really connect with others you must be true to yourself.



YouTube version: https://youtu.be/bZfRs9TWSIg



Luke's book, The One and the Ninety-Nine: https://www.amazon.com/One-Ninety-Nine-Forging-Identity-Contagion-ebook/dp/B0FLYVP6WD



Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/



Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass

Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)

Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours

Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026



Timestamps:

00:00 – Coming up

02:38 – Introduction

02:52 – Luke Burgess and The One and the Ninety-Nine

03:19 – The tension between individuality and belonging

04:10 – The lost sheep, the one, and the many

06:30 – Why the modern self has become fragile

08:57 – When celebrating difference turns into isolation

10:50 – Why “selling out” no longer carries the same stigma

12:01 – Differentiation, imitation, and false individuality

12:55 – Choosing a vocation beyond market niches

15:18 – Symbolic World Summit in Oxford

17:31 – How technology reshapes the human person

18:02 – Social media as a source of mimetic desire

20:02 – Why online models become so powerful

20:48 – Technology, distraction, and the loss of strong desire

23:09 – Parasocial relationships and vicarious participation

24:42 – Can religious identity become another performance?

25:22 – Thin religion, online faith, and performative belonging

27:39 – Receiving an identity rather than inventing one

29:22 – Suffering, friction, and the consequences of the Fall

31:56 – Is it acceptable to “fake it until you make it” spiritually?

33:38 – False piety and performative religion

34:51 – The danger of the online “Orthobro”

36:16 – The family as a school of communion

38:32 – Differentiating yourself from your family

40:57 – Homogenization versus communion

41:09 – Teenage rebellion as hostile individuation

42:00 – Rebellion as a substitute rite of passage

43:51 – Why identity must serve something higher

45:43 – The family should not become an isolated unit

47:26 – Does it take a village to raise a child?

48:47 – When political identity is built through opposition

49:34 – Internal family systems and the divided self

52:23 – How algorithms feed fragmented parts of ourselves

53:21 – Monetizing anger and online performance

54:56 – What hope is there for young people?

55:47 – Give young people a name, not a niche

58:05 – Communities we cannot easily abandon

01:00:04 – Choosing deliberately what previous generations inherited naturally

01:02:25 – Friendship, commitment, and cultural renewal

01:04:03 – Final thoughts on individuation and communion



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