290 - John Vervaeke - How to See the End of the World
A discussion between me and John Vervaeke at The Quest for a Spiritual Home conference in Chino, California in May 2023. A big part of our discussion was about eschatological imagery, talking about death and sacrifice, the past, and the future, inventio, and resurrection.
6/2/2023
1:14:47
289 - My Most Anti-Symbolic Talk - The Quest For A Spiritual Home Conference
My talk at The Quest for a Spiritual Home conference in Chino, California in May 2023 with Paul VanderKlay, John Vervaeke, and John Van Donk.
Title: The Importance of Disappointment
This was the second talk after Paul VanderKlay.
5/30/2023
35:19
288 - AI, Moloch and the Genie's Lamp
In this video, previously released as a patron-only video, I talk about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it relates to both the deity Moloch and the genie's lamp.
Original video: https://youtu.be/ssGKniyIUGk
Timestamps:
00:00:00 - Coming up next...
00:00:28 - Intro music
00:00:53 - Introduction
00:01:35 - Can't stop, won't stop
00:05:12 - A desire to die
00:07:01 - Working to its own birth
00:09:21 - The genie's lamp
00:14:01 - Identification
5/24/2023
18:02
287 - Richard Rohlin - Universal History: The Symbolism Of Nationalism
In one of our most important Universal History episodes yet, Richard Rohlin takes us through the origin of nationalism, what nations are, what they need to exist, and where they come from. How do these narratives about identity fit into what we have been calling Universal History? And how can we properly participate in the world around us?
-AMBORIA KICKSTARTER: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/strangeowlgames/amboria-roleplaying-in-the-world-under-starlight
-Support the Patreon for Richard Rohlin's project: https://www.patreon.com/strangeowlgames
5/16/2023
1:16:38
286 - Music and Pattern (Royal Northern College of Music Q&A)
Many of you might have seen this Q&A on YouTube already. It's been on YouTube for a whole 6 months and we have made many clips from it, but since it's such a good discussion, I thought it would be a shame not to have it on the podcast too. Thank you to the Royal Northern College of Music for hosting the discussion.
YouTube video: https://youtu.be/OutbtwqxZn0
