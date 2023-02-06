Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Symbolic World

Jonathan Pageau
Jonathan Pageau looks at symbolism in all its forms, from its source in sacred stories and images to contemporary culture and ultimately how it shapes the world... More
  • 290 - John Vervaeke - How to See the End of the World
    A discussion between me and John Vervaeke at The Quest for a Spiritual Home conference in Chino, California in May 2023. A big part of our discussion was about eschatological imagery, talking about death and sacrifice, the past, and the future, inventio, and resurrection. -Original YouTube video: https://youtu.be/s5Y73Vig_ec -My talk at the same event: https://youtu.be/jPgV2yNEkcM -Event info: https://thesymbolicworld.com/news/estuary-chino-2023-event-with-jonathan-pageau-john-vervaeke-and-paul-vanderklay ------------ 💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com 🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau 🗣 Join The Symbolic World Community for discussions about symbolism: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe 🔒 BECOME A PATRON Website: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/pageauvideos 📱 SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheSymbolicWorld Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pageaujonathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.pageau Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/ My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson.
    6/2/2023
    1:14:47
  • 289 - My Most Anti-Symbolic Talk - The Quest For A Spiritual Home Conference
    My talk at The Quest for a Spiritual Home conference in Chino, California in May 2023 with Paul VanderKlay, John Vervaeke, and John Van Donk. Title: The Importance of Disappointment This was the second talk after Paul VanderKlay. Event info: https://thesymbolicworld.com/news/estuary-chino-2023-event-with-jonathan-pageau-john-vervaeke-and-paul-vanderklay -------------- 💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com 🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau 🗣 Join The Symbolic World Community for discussions about symbolism: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe 🔒 BECOME A PATRON Website: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/pageauvideos 📱 SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheSymbolicWorld Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pageaujonathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.pageau Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/ My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson.
    5/30/2023
    35:19
  • 288 - AI, Moloch and the Genie's Lamp
    In this video, previously released as a patron-only video, I talk about artificial intelligence (AI) and how it relates to both the deity Moloch and the genie's lamp. Original video: https://youtu.be/ssGKniyIUGk ---------------------- Timestamps: 00:00:00 - Coming up next... 00:00:28 - Intro music 00:00:53 - Introduction 00:01:35 - Can't stop, won't stop 00:05:12 - A desire to die 00:07:01 - Working to its own birth 00:09:21 - The genie's lamp 00:14:01 - Identification ---------------------- 💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com 🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau 🗣 Join The Symbolic World Community for discussions about symbolism: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe 🔒 BECOME A PATRON Website: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/pageauvideos 📱 SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheSymbolicWorld Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pageaujonathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.pageau Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/ My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson.
    5/24/2023
    18:02
  • 287 - Richard Rohlin - Universal History: The Symbolism Of Nationalism
    In one of our most important Universal History episodes yet, Richard Rohlin takes us through the origin of nationalism, what nations are, what they need to exist, and where they come from. How do these narratives about identity fit into what we have been calling Universal History? And how can we properly participate in the world around us? -AMBORIA KICKSTARTER: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/strangeowlgames/amboria-roleplaying-in-the-world-under-starlight -Support the Patreon for Richard Rohlin's project: https://www.patreon.com/strangeowlgames ------------------------- -Original video: https://youtu.be/XlG3QVlFpWc 💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com 🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau 🗣 Join The Symbolic World Community for discussions about symbolism: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe 🔒 BECOME A PATRON Website: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/pageauvideos 📱 SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheSymbolicWorld Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pageaujonathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.pageau Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/ My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson.
    5/16/2023
    1:16:38
  • 286 - Music and Pattern (Royal Northern College of Music Q&A)
    Many of you might have seen this Q&A on YouTube already. It's been on YouTube for a whole 6 months and we have made many clips from it, but since it's such a good discussion, I thought it would be a shame not to have it on the podcast too. Thank you to the Royal Northern College of Music for hosting the discussion. YouTube video: https://youtu.be/OutbtwqxZn0 --------------------------------- 💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com 🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau 🗣 Join The Symbolic World Community for discussions about symbolism: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe 🔒 BECOME A PATRON Website: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/pageauvideos 📱 SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/TheSymbolicWorld Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/pageaujonathan Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonathan.pageau Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/ My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson.
    5/11/2023
    1:50:20

About The Symbolic World

Jonathan Pageau looks at symbolism in all its forms, from its source in sacred stories and images to contemporary culture and ultimately how it shapes the world we encounter.
