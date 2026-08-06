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470 episodes
470 - What Mockery of Masculinity Really Looks Like: Masters of the Universe VS The Odyssey08/06/2026 | 21 mins.In this video, I compare The Odyssey and Masters of the Universe to explore two very different visions of masculinity and heroism. While one reduces masculine strength to fantasy, insecurity, and mockery, the other confronts its dangers while still moving toward repentance, reconciliation, and the return home. The difference is not simply political. It is the difference between a story that despises the hero and one that seeks to restore him.
Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/
Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)
Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours
Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026
🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
-Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
-Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488
Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
- It's not hard to find your tribe. The real challenge today is not losing yourself within one. Luke Burgis and I discuss why we struggle as modern people to belong without losing ourselves, how technology fragments our desires, why family, friendship, and real communion are essential to becoming a person, and also the opposite, that to really connect with others you must be true to yourself.
YouTube version: https://youtu.be/bZfRs9TWSIg
Luke's book, The One and the Ninety-Nine: https://www.amazon.com/One-Ninety-Nine-Forging-Identity-Contagion-ebook/dp/B0FLYVP6WD
Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/
Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)
Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours
Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026
Timestamps:
00:00 – Coming up
02:38 – Introduction
02:52 – Luke Burgess and The One and the Ninety-Nine
03:19 – The tension between individuality and belonging
04:10 – The lost sheep, the one, and the many
06:30 – Why the modern self has become fragile
08:57 – When celebrating difference turns into isolation
10:50 – Why “selling out” no longer carries the same stigma
12:01 – Differentiation, imitation, and false individuality
12:55 – Choosing a vocation beyond market niches
15:18 – Symbolic World Summit in Oxford
17:31 – How technology reshapes the human person
18:02 – Social media as a source of mimetic desire
20:02 – Why online models become so powerful
20:48 – Technology, distraction, and the loss of strong desire
23:09 – Parasocial relationships and vicarious participation
24:42 – Can religious identity become another performance?
25:22 – Thin religion, online faith, and performative belonging
27:39 – Receiving an identity rather than inventing one
29:22 – Suffering, friction, and the consequences of the Fall
31:56 – Is it acceptable to “fake it until you make it” spiritually?
33:38 – False piety and performative religion
34:51 – The danger of the online “Orthobro”
36:16 – The family as a school of communion
38:32 – Differentiating yourself from your family
40:57 – Homogenization versus communion
41:09 – Teenage rebellion as hostile individuation
42:00 – Rebellion as a substitute rite of passage
43:51 – Why identity must serve something higher
45:43 – The family should not become an isolated unit
47:26 – Does it take a village to raise a child?
48:47 – When political identity is built through opposition
49:34 – Internal family systems and the divided self
52:23 – How algorithms feed fragmented parts of ourselves
53:21 – Monetizing anger and online performance
54:56 – What hope is there for young people?
55:47 – Give young people a name, not a niche
58:05 – Communities we cannot easily abandon
01:00:04 – Choosing deliberately what previous generations inherited naturally
01:02:25 – Friendship, commitment, and cultural renewal
01:04:03 – Final thoughts on individuation and communion
🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
-Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
-Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488
Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
468 - Universal History: Rohlin vs Pageau: The Problems With Nolan’s Odyssey07/30/2026 | 1h 14 mins.Deacon Seraphim Rohlin joins me for an emergency Universal History episode to debate Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. We discuss what the film gets right and where it misunderstands the ancient world.
YouTube version: https://youtu.be/lKIxTvWNDNw
Join us September 24–26, 2026 for a summit, hosted by Symbolic World in St Giles’, Oxford, United Kingdom at Pusey House: https://symbolicworldsummit.com/
Register now for the Universal History Masterclass: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
Price: $180 USD (Get 10% off if you're an Involved patron)
Course Length: 6 weeks, 12 hours
Live classes are on Wednesdays at 3-5 pm Eastern Time, starting August 5th through September 9th, 2026
🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
-Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
-Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488
Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
467 - Nolan’s The Odyssey Full Breakdown: The Post World War 2 Consensus Movie We Need07/21/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Spoiler alert. In this video, I offer a full symbolic breakdown of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, going through the entire film sequence by sequence to examine its use of trickery, guilt, hospitality, memory, and the return of the father. I explain that I think Nolan is deliberately unsettling both the left and the right, and why the story he tells is definitely a contemporary retelling, but ultimately more traditional than many viewers realize – and that’s exactly why it’s needed in our world right now.
YouTube version: https://youtu.be/ESIzQNfmAo4
Register for Universal History Masterclass during the month of July and get 15% off: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
🔗 Linktree: https://linktr.ee/jonathanpageau
🎧 Listen to and review The Symbolic World podcast:
-Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/0gI8bUwPtT3gkduHqNh6M5
-Apple podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-symbolic-world/id1386867488
Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
- Malcolm Guite is a poet and Anglican priest. He is a Life Fellow of Girton College, Cambridge and lives in Norfolk, England. He lectures widely in England and North America on Theology and Literature. His books include Sounding the Seasons; Seventy Sonnets for the Christian Year (Canterbury 2012). The Singing Bowl; Collected Poems (Canterbury 2013) and Parable and Paradox (Canterbury Press 2016) and Mariner: A Voyage with Samuel Taylor Coleridge (Hodder 2017) After Prayer (Canterbury Press 2019) and The Word Within the Words (DLT 2021) and Lifting The Veil, Square Halo, 2021.
In 2023 he was awarded the Archbishop Lanfranc Medal for Education and Scholarship by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
He is presently working on Merlin’s Isle: an Arthuriad a four volume epic poem on The Arthurian legends
He has a Youtube series called ‘A Spell in the Library’ at https://www.youtube.com/c/MalcolmGuitespell
YouTube version of this episode: https://youtu.be/E5En6DZTYFk
Galahad and the Holy Grail: https://store.rabbitroom.com/products/merlins-isle
Patrons of The Symbolic World can watch the 30 minute documentary here: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/premium-content/merlins-isle
Subscribe here if you’re not already a patron: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
Register for Universal History Masterclass during the month of July and get 15% off: https://www.thesymbolicworld.com/courses/universal-history-masterclass
🔓 Become a patron to support us and unlock exclusive monthly symbolism content: https://thesymbolicworld.com/subscribe
💻 Website and blog: http://www.thesymbolicworld.com
Timestamps:
00:00 – Coming up
01:29 – Introduction
03:05 – Malcolm Guite’s Calling as Priest and Poet
06:39 – Can the Imagination Be Dangerous?
09:27 – Imagination as the Organ of Meaning
11:58 – Fantasy, Escapism, and Enchantment
15:46 – Why Arthurian Stories Resist Modernization
19:57 – Galahad and the Grail
21:20 – What Arthurian Stories Reveal About Human Brokenness
23:27 – The Scope of Malcolm’s Arthurian Project
26:05 – The Dolorous Stroke and the Origin of the Wasteland
30:54 – “You Live in Just Such a World”
33:20 – The Wasteland as a Pattern of Reality
37:51 – Recovering the Christian Meaning of the Grail
40:44 – Universal History Masterclass
42:42 – Why Malcolm Chose the Ballad Form
44:59 – The Collapse of the Materialist Worldview
49:41 – Remembering Without Falling into Unreason
51:46 – Tradition as Active Remembrance
53:19 – Tradition as the Roots of a Living Tree
54:40 – How Irony Destroys Old Stories
57:56 – Daring to Be Naive Again
58:28 – The Four-Volume Arthurian Series
59:54 – Why the Beauty of the Book Matters
01:01:10 – Chivalry, Masculinity, and the Civilized Warrior
01:02:23 – Fellow Travelers in the Recovery of Meaning
Our website designers: https://www.resonancehq.io/
My intro was arranged and recorded by Matthew Wilkinson: https://matthewwilkinson.net/
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About The Symbolic World
Jonathan Pageau looks at symbolism in all its forms, from its source in sacred stories and images to contemporary culture and ultimately how it shapes the world we encounter.Podcast website
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