Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsBusinessThe HX Podcast with Stacie Baird
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

Stacie Baird
BusinessEducation
The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird
Latest episode

200 episodes

  • The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

    The Hidden Cost of Bad Change Management: How Organizational Chaos Becomes Physiological Load

    03/10/2026 | 19 mins.
    For the first part of my career, I was in the thick of a Fortune 50 company, witnessing firsthand how massive organizational change affects everyone from senior leaders down to the individual. We've all been there: a restructure or a merger that makes perfect sense on paper but turns into pure chaos during execution. Communication breaks down, productivity drops, and suddenly, you're losing key people you can't afford to replace. Most leaders think they lose talent because the change was "hard," but I've learned it's actually the chaos and ambiguity that breaks people.
     
    In this episode, we're diving into the science of why prolonged uncertainty is a chronic stressor that builds up what we call Allostatic load—the psychological wear and tear that leads to burnout and talent loss. I'm sharing a framework to help you move from managing chaos to managing the human experience of change. We'll discuss the four non-negotiables: transparency, realistic timelines, supporting your "invisible labor" carriers, and building true psychological safety. It's time to stop breaking our best people and start building a change infrastructure that actually works.
    Stacie
    For more episodes, visit StacieBaird.com.
  • The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

    The Allostatic Bridge: Connecting Women's Health to Organizational Strategy

    03/03/2026 | 7 mins.
    Over our last few episodes, we've been deep-diving into the concept of allostatic load—that cumulative, physiological wear and tear our bodies endure under chronic, unresolved stress. We've looked at how this weight falls heavily on women, particularly through menopause and the invisible labor that keeps our families and communities running. But today, I'm naming a major stress generator that's likely happening right inside your organization, often without a formal name or a line item on your P&L: organizational change.
    Every restructure, leadership transition, or strategic pivot is a stressor for your team because it challenges the way they work and what they believe. When change is managed poorly—with vague emails, shifting timelines, and zero psychological safety—it transforms from a transition into a chronic stress factor. This uncertainty is absorbed by your "unofficial change managers," the people already holding the emotional infrastructure of your culture together. Join me as we reframe change management not just as a communication strategy, but as a critical health infrastructure.
    Stacie
    For more episodes, visit StacieBaird.com.
  • The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

    The 30-Day Allostatic Load Audit: What to Do Monday Morning

    02/24/2026 | 12 mins.
    If you've listened to Episodes 1 and 2, you know what allostatic load is and why it's costing your organization. Now it's time to stop learning and start acting.
    In this short, tactical follow-up episode, host Stacie gives HR leaders a concrete assignment: The 30-Day Allostatic Load Audit. Five questions. Data you already have access to. One report that will give you the credibility, the baseline, and the strategic positioning you need to walk into your CEO's office and say: we have a measurable workforce risk — and here's what we're going to do about it.

    This isn't another awareness episode. This is your assignment. Run the audit. Compile the findings. Take it to leadership. And if you want help turning that data into an actionable strategy, Stacie is available to speak at your next leadership event, run a workshop for your executive team, or consult directly with your organization.

    Under 10 minutes. Clear next steps. No more excuses.
     
    Stacie
    For more episodes, visit StacieBaird.com.
  • The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

    Redesigning Resilience: Why the Workplace is the Best Place for Health Intervention

    02/17/2026 | 27 mins.
    Hey humans, welcome back to the podcast. In our last episode, I introduced you to the concept of allostatic load—that cumulative wear and tear on our bodies from chronic, unresolved stress. Today, we're taking that conversation straight into the boardroom. I'm talking to the CEOs, CFOs, and HR leaders who might not realize that this invisible burden is already showing up in your P&L through productivity losses, healthcare claims, and the "quiet quitting" of your highest-performing talent. With an estimated $136B annual cost attributed to chronic illness in the US workforce, this isn't just a "soft" human issue; it's a hard business reality that we have the power to change.
     
    I'm sharing a tactical three-lever framework to help you look at organizational design as a health intervention. We'll dive into how to audit invisible labor, train managers to see performance dips as health signals, and redesign accommodation pathways to be proactive rather than reactive. It's time to stop asking our women to just be more resilient and start fixing the systems that accumulate the load in the first place. Join me as we explore how a proactive workforce strategy can become your greatest competitive advantage.
    Stacie
    More episodes at StacieBaird.com.
  • The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

    The Weight That Never Leaves — Introducing Allostatic Load

    02/11/2026 | 6 mins.
    You've heard of burnout. But what if the real crisis starts long before the breaking point?
    In this short opener, host Stacie introduces allostatic load — the scientific term for the cumulative "wear and tear" the body accumulates under chronic, unresolved stress. It's not a bad week. It's what happens when the body never fully recovers, and the nervous system learns to treat survival mode as its new normal.
    Research shows women carry a disproportionate allostatic burden — driven not just by biology, but by the invisible labor, emotional weight, and systemic pressures that don't clock out at 5pm. And for leaders and HR professionals, this matters: what often looks like a performance problem in your workforce may actually be a health signal hiding in plain sight.
    This episode opens a series that follows allostatic load where it leads — into autoimmune disease, hormonal disruption, ADHD, and what it truly costs women, leaders, and organizations when we keep misreading the signal.
    Under 5 minutes. But it might change how you see everything else.
    Stacie
    Origins of the Term
    The concept of allostasis — meaning "stability through change" — was first introduced by neurobiologist Peter Sterling and epidemiologist Joseph Eyer in 1988 to describe how the brain dynamically recalibrates internal physiological systems in anticipation of environmental demands, rather than simply reacting to them.
    Building on this foundation, neuroscientist Bruce McEwen and physiologist Eliot Stellar coined the term allostatic load in 1993, defining it as the cumulative physiological "wear and tear" the body experiences when allostatic systems are chronically activated, fail to shut off, or never perform normally. McEwen later described this as "the price of adaptation" — the physiological cost the body pays for sustained attempts to manage chronic stress.
    The Biological Cascade: What Happens in the Body
    When the brain perceives a stressor — real or anticipated — it activates two primary physiological systems: the sympathetic-adrenal-medullary (SAM) axis, which releases catecholamines (adrenaline, noradrenaline), and the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, which releases glucocorticoids, primarily cortisol.
    In the short term, these responses are adaptive and protective. However, under conditions of chronic, unresolved stress, this cascade remains activated. Over time, the brain and organ systems undergo measurable physiological changes:
    ↑  Elevated cortisol, epinephrine, and norepinephrine (neuroendocrine markers)
    ↑  Elevated inflammatory markers: C-reactive protein (CRP), interleukin-6 (IL-6), fibrinogen
    ↑  Dysregulated blood pressure, lipid levels, glycated hemoglobin (metabolic markers)
    ↓  DHEA (dehydroepiandrosterone) — the protective counterpart to cortisol
    A 2001 landmark study using the MacArthur Studies of Successful Aging demonstrated that higher allostatic load scores at baseline were significantly associated with increased 7-year mortality risk and declines in both cognitive and physical functioning.
    A comprehensive 2020 systematic review of 267 studies confirmed that allostatic load and allostatic overload are robustly associated with poorer physical and mental health outcomes across a wide range of conditions.

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird

A weekly podcast focused on stories that demonstrate how defining our own human experience (HX) leads to elevating the same across teams, organizations, families and communities. Each week
Podcast website
BusinessEducationHealth & WellnessCareersManagementMental HealthSelf-Improvement

Listen to The HX Podcast with Stacie Baird, Right About Now - Legendary Business Advice and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.7.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/13/2026 - 7:27:47 AM
A company fromMADSACK