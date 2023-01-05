Whatever your business conundrum, there’s a TED Talk for that—whether you want to learn how to land that promotion, set smart goals, undo injustice at work, or ... More
May the 4th Be With You: Introducing The Redemption of Jar Jar Binks
Love him or hate him, ever since his debut in Star Wars Episode 1, Jar Jar Binks has been one of the most divisive characters in movie history. And the backlash against him? It almost destroyed the man who played him. Host Dylan Marron goes back in time to learn what we got wrong about Jar Jar the first time around. Coming June 28 from the TED Audio Collective. Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts or visit tedtalks.social/3APozYi
5/4/2023
2:29
Are video calls the best we can do in the age of the metaverse? | Josephine Eyre
Remote work, while redefining the workplace landscape, seems stuck behind endless video conference calls that hinder free-flowing conversation and collaboration. In the 21st century, is that really the best we can do? Digital anthropologist Josephine Eyre makes the case for embracing the metaverse as an immersive meeting place that could help reignite creativity and communication. After the talk, TED Tech host Sherrell Dorsey shares thoughts on the future of big tech in the workplace. If you'd like to hear more ideas on how tech is transforming humanity, follow TED Tech wherever you're listening to this.
5/1/2023
16:59
The emotions behind your money habits | Robert A. Belle
This week we're revisiting a talk all about your money habits -- they reveal a lot about you: your hopes, fears, dreams and other deep personal truths you may not even be aware of, says accountant Robert A. Belle. He shares how taking stock of your transaction history can unlock surprisingly valuable insights about what drives you to spend (and save) -- and provides practical tips on how to perform an "emotional audit" of your expenses. Join our host Modupe Akinola after the talk to learn about another kind of audit that may help you take stock of your work time.
4/24/2023
13:43
How to recognize privilege and what to do with it if you have it | Mariam Veiszadeh
Depending on where you stand, you may see the status quo as a result of unearned privilege or a simple reflection of merit. Backed by research and personal stories, lawyer Mariam Veiszadeh offers a much-needed perspective shift on the water-downed DEI conversations in business today, calling for real change in workplace diversity and inclusion that routs out biases rather than replicating them. After the talk, Modupe dives deeper into accepting your own privilege and the positive changes that can bring.
4/17/2023
17:19
Fixable: Kelli - “How do I deal with a communication breakdown?"
Kelli is a nurse at a leading teaching hospital where communication issues are not only leading to resentment – they could also be affecting patient care. After hearing from Kelli about the larger problems at play in the healthcare space, Anne and Frances discuss the link between communication and transparency and guide Kelli into taking matters into her own hands. This is an episode of Fixable, another podcast from the TED Audio Collective. You can follow Fixable wherever you are listening to this.
