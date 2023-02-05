What does exercise do to your brain? Can psychedelics treat depression? From smart daily habits to new medical breakthroughs, welcome to TED Health, with host D... More
Available Episodes
5 of 137
Fixable: Kelli - “How do I deal with a communication breakdown?"
Kelli is a nurse at a leading teaching hospital where communication issues are not only leading to resentment – they could also be affecting patient care. After hearing from Kelli about the larger problems at play in the healthcare space, Anne and Frances discuss the link between communication and transparency and guide Kelli into taking matters into her own hands. This is an episode of Fixable, another podcast from the TED Audio Collective. You can follow Fixable wherever you are listening to this.
5/2/2023
28:06
The secret to a happy life -- lessons from 8 decades of research | Robert Waldinger
The happiest and healthiest people are those who have an abundance of warm connections with others, says psychiatrist Robert Waldinger, who leads the Harvard Study of Adult Development -- one of the longest-running studies of adult life ever conducted. Exploring the link between social bonds and quality of life, he shares insights into how to identify and strengthen the relationships that impact your well-being most. (This conversation, hosted by TED current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers, was part of an exclusive TED Membership event. Visit ted.com/membership to become a TED Member.) After the talk, Shoshana shares a surprising perspective shift that may boost your happiness.
4/25/2023
20:18
Where does your sense of self come from? A scientific look | Anil Ananthaswamy
Our memories and bodies give us clues about who we are, but what happens when this guidance shifts? In this mind-bending talk, science writer Anil Ananthaswamy shares how the experiences of "altered selves" -- resulting from schizophrenia, Alzheimer's, foreign limb syndrome or other conditions -- shed light on the constructed nature of identity. He breaks down where our sense of self comes from and invites us to challenge our assumptions about who we are, with the aim of building a better you and a better world.
4/18/2023
13:53
How puberty changes your brain | Shannon Odell
While we often talk about puberty's effect on the body, what gets overlooked are the fascinating changes that happen in the brain. Puberty, in fact, begins in the brain, and lasts as long as five years. And during this extended process, the brain undergoes its own transformation, thanks to estrogen and testosterone. Shannon Odell details what we know -- and still don't know -- about puberty. This TED-Ed lesson was directed by Biljana Labović, narrated by Alexandra Panzer and Adrian Dannatt, with music by Weston Fonger.
4/11/2023
6:00
Why you feel anxious socializing (and what to do about it) | Fallon Goodman
In crowds, at meetings, get-togethers with friends, everyday interactions: social anxiety can show up as an unwelcome guest at any time. But why? Psychologist Fallon Goodman digs into the source of social anxiety, setting the record straight about this common condition with practical solutions to help you feel the most authentically "you" while out and about. After the talk, mental health specialist Dr. Jessi Gold joins Shoshana in a sweeping conversation on social media’s impact on social anxiety and how we can best support ourselves and others.
What does exercise do to your brain? Can psychedelics treat depression? From smart daily habits to new medical breakthroughs, welcome to TED Health, with host Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider. TED speakers answer questions you never even knew you had, and share ideas you won't hear anywhere else, all around how we can live healthier lives.