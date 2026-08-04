Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
322 episodes
What we're getting wrong about teens and tech | Candice Odgers | Your Body on Tech08/04/2026 | 54 mins.Trigger warning - this episode contains mention of suicide and severe depression.
For years, the warning has been: smartphones are destroying a generation. But developmental psychologist Candice Odgers says that decades of data on teens tells a different story — violence, alcohol use and pregnancy are at historic lows, and research shows social media may not actually be the culprit for mental health problems. Hear her analysis of what’s really troubling kids these days, and why banning them from online spaces may make things worse. And stick around after her talk for a deep dive conversation with our guest host for the week, author and podcaster Manoush Zomorodi, into the ideas she shared on stage and beyond.
This is episode two of a seven-part series airing this week on TED Talks Daily, where Manoush — and the seven speakers she curated for TED2026 — explore how you can live a healthier life in our high-tech era.
To hear more from Manoush, listen to TED Radio Hour wherever you get your podcasts. Check out her new book, Body Electric, to learn more about the hidden health costs of the digital age.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Shoshana's Summer Playlist (1/5): How to stop feeling tired all the time with Dr. Alexandra Crosswell07/30/2026 | 40 mins.Why do we feel exhausted all the time? We’ll get through the workday, collapse on the couch, scroll for a while, and go to bed… but wake up still feeling depleted. In this episode, Shoshana seeks to understand the concept of“deep rest.” She speaks to psychologist Dr. Alexandra Crosswell on the role stress plays in our daily lives and what safety has to do with bodily repair and restoration.
Talk featured
What’s the best position to sleep in? | Rachel Marie E. Salas
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Shoshana's Summer Playlist (2/5): What happens to your brain without any social contact? with Dr. Vivek Murthy07/30/2026 | 38 mins.In this episode, Shoshana invites Dr. Vivek Murthy, the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States, to discuss the ongoing loneliness epidemic.
After the interview, Shoshana shares a TED-Ed talk from Terry Kupers, "What happens to your brain without social contact?" Everyone needs time to themselves, and peaceful solitude has stress-relieving benefits. But when being alone is forced upon you, the effects can be surprisingly extensive. And though different people experience distinct effects, symptoms tend to become more severe and persistent the longer they're isolated. So, how exactly does isolation affect your body and brain? Terry Kupers investigates. [Directed by Camille Bovey, narrated by Addison Anderson, music by Stephen LaRosa].
tid156465tid
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- When has healthcare advice become so complicated? And how should we be thinking about long-term wellness? Zeke Emanuel is an oncologist and bioethnicist whose latest book, Eat Your Ice Cream, might sound paradoxical against modern health trends and wellness noise. Zeke joins Shoshana to discuss what healthy aging looks like and why it’s never too late to practice health habits.
Talk featured
TED-Ed: The 3 best predictors of how well you’ll age | Juulia Jylhava
tid163157tid
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Shoshana's Summer Playlist (4/5): Your gut’s guide to a happier microbiome | Megan Rossi07/30/2026 | 25 mins.In this episode, Shoshana sits down with Dr. Megan Rossi, aka The Gut Health Doctor. As a leading scientist, registered dietitian, and nutritionist, Dr. Rossi reveals the crucial link between digestion and general health. She debunks common myths about the microbes that help (or harm) us, and shares accessible, evidence-based nutrition strategies to help you transform your diet for a happier, balanced gut microbiome.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Rooted in Wellness with Mona SharmaAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About TED Health
What does exercise do to your brain? Can psychedelics treat depression? From smart daily habits to new medical breakthroughs, welcome to TED Health, with host Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider. TED speakers answer questions you never even knew you had, and share ideas you won't hear anywhere else, all around how we can live healthier lives.Follow Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider on Instagram at @shoshanamd and LinkedIn at @shoshanaungerleidermd Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to TED Health, Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ? and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
TED Health
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
TED Health: Podcasts in Family