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TED Health

TED
Health & Wellness
TED Health
Latest episode

322 episodes

  • TED Health

    What we're getting wrong about teens and tech | Candice Odgers | Your Body on Tech

    08/04/2026 | 54 mins.
    Trigger warning - this episode contains mention of suicide and severe depression.

    For years, the warning has been: smartphones are destroying a generation. But developmental psychologist Candice Odgers says that decades of data on teens tells a different story — violence, alcohol use and pregnancy are at historic lows, and research shows social media may not actually be the culprit for mental health problems. Hear her analysis of what’s really troubling kids these days, and why banning them from online spaces may make things worse. And stick around after her talk for a deep dive conversation with our guest host for the week, author and podcaster Manoush Zomorodi, into the ideas she shared on stage and beyond.

    This is episode two of a seven-part series airing this week on TED Talks Daily, where Manoush — and the seven speakers she curated for TED2026 — explore how you can live a healthier life in our high-tech era.

    To hear more from Manoush, listen to TED Radio Hour wherever you get your podcasts. Check out her new book, Body Electric, to learn more about the hidden health costs of the digital age.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Health

    Shoshana's Summer Playlist (1/5): How to stop feeling tired all the time with Dr. Alexandra Crosswell

    07/30/2026 | 40 mins.
    Why do we feel exhausted all the time? We’ll get through the workday, collapse on the couch, scroll for a while, and go to bed… but wake up still feeling depleted. In this episode, Shoshana seeks to understand the concept of“deep rest.” She speaks to psychologist Dr. Alexandra Crosswell on the role stress plays in our daily lives and what safety has to do with bodily repair and restoration.

    Talk featured
    What’s the best position to sleep in? | Rachel Marie E. Salas

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Health

    Shoshana's Summer Playlist (2/5): What happens to your brain without any social contact? with Dr. Vivek Murthy

    07/30/2026 | 38 mins.
    In this episode, Shoshana invites Dr. Vivek Murthy, the 19th and 21st Surgeon General of the United States, to discuss the ongoing loneliness epidemic.

    After the interview, Shoshana shares a TED-Ed talk from Terry Kupers, "What happens to your brain without social contact?" Everyone needs time to themselves, and peaceful solitude has stress-relieving benefits. But when being alone is forced upon you, the effects can be surprisingly extensive. And though different people experience distinct effects, symptoms tend to become more severe and persistent the longer they're isolated. So, how exactly does isolation affect your body and brain? Terry Kupers investigates. [Directed by Camille Bovey, narrated by Addison Anderson, music by Stephen LaRosa].

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    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Health

    Shoshana's Summer Playlist (3/5): The secrets to aging well with Zeke Emanuel

    07/30/2026 | 34 mins.
    When has healthcare advice become so complicated? And how should we be thinking about long-term wellness? Zeke Emanuel is an oncologist and bioethnicist whose latest book, Eat Your Ice Cream, might sound paradoxical against modern health trends and wellness noise. Zeke joins Shoshana to discuss what healthy aging looks like and why it’s never too late to practice health habits.

    Talk featured
    TED-Ed: The 3 best predictors of how well you’ll age | Juulia Jylhava

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    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • TED Health

    Shoshana's Summer Playlist (4/5): Your gut’s guide to a happier microbiome | Megan Rossi

    07/30/2026 | 25 mins.
    In this episode, Shoshana sits down with Dr. Megan Rossi, aka The Gut Health Doctor. As a leading scientist, registered dietitian, and nutritionist, Dr. Rossi reveals the crucial link between digestion and general health. She debunks common myths about the microbes that help (or harm) us, and shares accessible, evidence-based nutrition strategies to help you transform your diet for a happier, balanced gut microbiome.

    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About TED Health
What does exercise do to your brain? Can psychedelics treat depression? From smart daily habits to new medical breakthroughs, welcome to TED Health, with host Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider. TED speakers answer questions you never even knew you had, and share ideas you won't hear anywhere else, all around how we can live healthier lives.Follow Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider on Instagram at @shoshanamd and LinkedIn at @shoshanaungerleidermd Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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