About Mocktails Or Messy

We've had a messy past and we'd liked to talk about. We're talking about the debauchery and the train wrecks 🤪 that led us to get out of the cycles we get stuck in 🙏 . Let's have happy 🥂 hour with mocktails, accompanied by traditional cocktails. Hosts, Ryan & Kelly explore the world of non-alcoholic innovative mocktail beverages and dive deep into finding the best brands on the market with a taste test to compare it to the real-deal cocktail. Kelly is a drinker and Ryan is a Mocktail'er. After a hiatus of 10 years these Ex's who couldn't stand each lived in different cities, now have reconnected back in their hometown. Kelly got married 💒 to Ryan's best friend, another Polish-American 🇵🇱 "Ryan" wtf. Now these untraditional friends Kelly & Ryan revisit college times, their messy 20's, pre & post children, describing the unforgettable moments such as troubles with the law. Now in their 30s, they blend past with present including Ryan's new journey of 5 months completely dry of everything. Ryan been taking a pause from the sauce + green. Kelly’s comedic escapades as a fun-loving mom continues to enjoys her wine 🍷 nights. They team up to get messy with their interviews indulging in drinks while laughing with drinkers and non-drinkers alike, all over some innovative Mocktails or even the real deal Cock 🍸 . Will you be drinking "Mocktails" OR "Messy" cocktail? No judgment either way Ryan the "Dry Bi Guy" wants to prove to the curious ones, that having a mocktail in a fancy glass + garnish 🍃 , you can get that "Placebo Effect Tipsy" feeling. Of course you would want to be accompanied by your wild, fun drinking friends such as Kelly the "Mistful 🚿 Mrs. Messy". Whether you’re sober-curious, a mindful drinker, a messy boozehound (no judgments) or just looking for a laugh, we’re here to get MESSY with a NEW happy 🍻 hour experience for everyone! So, grab a drink—alcoholic or Mock—and get ready for a wild, sexy, hilarious , yet mindful ride with “Mocktails Or Messy”! 🍸/🤪 Let's relive the good old or MESSY days.