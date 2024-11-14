Episode 367: The Aloha Spirit (w/ special guest Lauren Oyler)

This week we're joined by writer Lauren Oyler to discuss her recent piece in Harper's about this year's RNC, which we then use as a pivot to talking about Trump's cabinet appointments so far. This episode also includes important information about the t-shirts you ordered, so stay tuned until the very end if you want to hear it. Please read Lauren's article here: https://harpers.org/archive/2024/11/revenge-plot-lauren-oyler-republican-national-convention-gop-trump/ And support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty