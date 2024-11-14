Episode 367: The Aloha Spirit (w/ special guest Lauren Oyler)
This week we're joined by writer Lauren Oyler to discuss her recent piece in Harper's about this year's RNC, which we then use as a pivot to talking about Trump's cabinet appointments so far. This episode also includes important information about the t-shirts you ordered, so stay tuned until the very end if you want to hear it.
Please read Lauren's article here: https://harpers.org/archive/2024/11/revenge-plot-lauren-oyler-republican-national-convention-gop-trump/
And support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty
--------
1:21:03
Episode 366: This Is How I Lose
Our long national nightmare is finally over. Wait...
Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillworkersparty
Buy Aaron's book: https://www.fantasticandimaginativeromances.com/
--------
1:20:04
Trillbillies Halloween Special 2024
Trillbillies Halloween Special 2024
--------
54:44
Episode 365: Please Don't Feed The Alligators
We made an honest attempt to do Ethicist: Election Edition, but it quickly devolved because of our poor grasp on ethics.
Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty
--------
1:31:49
Episode 364: Pot Committed (w/ special guest Noah Kulwin)
This week we welcome back Noah Kulwin, co-host and co-creator of the podcast Blowback, to discuss their latest season about Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge. We also discuss the nature of U.S. empire, the role of Zionism in American political ideology, the centrality of race to modernity, and the legacy of Anthony Blinken, among many other topics.
Please go check out Blowback here: https://blowback.show/
And support our show here: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty