Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsComedyTrillbilly Worker's Party
Listen to Trillbilly Worker's Party in the App
Listen to Trillbilly Worker's Party in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Trillbilly Worker's Party

Podcast Trillbilly Worker's Party
Trillbilly Worker's Party
Born to Party, Forced to Work
More
Comedy

Available Episodes

5 of 422
  • Episode 367: The Aloha Spirit (w/ special guest Lauren Oyler)
    This week we're joined by writer Lauren Oyler to discuss her recent piece in Harper's about this year's RNC, which we then use as a pivot to talking about Trump's cabinet appointments so far. This episode also includes important information about the t-shirts you ordered, so stay tuned until the very end if you want to hear it. Please read Lauren's article here: https://harpers.org/archive/2024/11/revenge-plot-lauren-oyler-republican-national-convention-gop-trump/ And support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty
    --------  
    1:21:03
  • Episode 366: This Is How I Lose
    Our long national nightmare is finally over. Wait... Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillworkersparty Buy Aaron's book: https://www.fantasticandimaginativeromances.com/
    --------  
    1:20:04
  • Trillbillies Halloween Special 2024
    Trillbillies Halloween Special 2024
    --------  
    54:44
  • Episode 365: Please Don't Feed The Alligators
    We made an honest attempt to do Ethicist: Election Edition, but it quickly devolved because of our poor grasp on ethics. Support us on Patreon: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty
    --------  
    1:31:49
  • Episode 364: Pot Committed (w/ special guest Noah Kulwin)
    This week we welcome back Noah Kulwin, co-host and co-creator of the podcast Blowback, to discuss their latest season about Cambodia and the Khmer Rouge. We also discuss the nature of U.S. empire, the role of Zionism in American political ideology, the centrality of race to modernity, and the legacy of Anthony Blinken, among many other topics. Please go check out Blowback here: https://blowback.show/ And support our show here: www.patreon.com/trillbillyworkersparty
    --------  
    1:26:00

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About Trillbilly Worker's Party

Born to Party, Forced to Work
Podcast website

Listen to Trillbilly Worker's Party, The Joe Rogan Experience and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:45:24 AM