Chris Chatman invites Pickleball President Anne on the show to convince him and the crew that pickleball is, in fact, a real sport. Starring Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Gilroy, Neil Casey, and Jessica St. Clair.

When Dr. Sharon, a social media sociologist comes on the show, Chris has to defend his dated views on internet culture. Ike Barinholtz, Neil Casey, Lisa Gilroy, and Ashley Nicole Black as Dr. Sharon.

While Chris and The Professor are off on a desert retreat, Frankie talks with her safe space curator, Chevy Honda. Chevy wants Frankie to create some boundaries, but Frankie can't focus when Chris keeps calling in. Starring Ike Barinholtz, Neil Casey, Lisa Gilroy, and Ego Nwodim.

Busy Phillips joins Chris to enlighten his listeners on the importance of reproductive rights. Unfortunately, Chris derails the conversation, much to Busy's annoyance. Starring Ike Barinholtz, Neil Casey, Lisa Gilroy, and Busy Phillips.

Chris shares big news with his co-hosts, who can't seem to focus on this episode's guests: true crime podcasters Donna and Jobeth. Starring Ike Barinholtz, Neil Casey, Lisa Gilroy, Liz Cackowski, and Emily Spivey.

About The Chris Chatman Do-Over

In this improvised comedy podcast, Ike Barinholtz stars as controversial shock jock host Chris Chatman. Chatman’s hit podcast was canceled but he's listened, learned, and is back on the mic to finally win over a few female listeners. Or maybe even just one. In each episode, Chatman and his co-hosts Frankie (Lisa Gilroy) and the Professor (Neil Casey) unpack hot-button issues with expert guests but offend pretty much everyone in the process. Guest stars include Amy Poehler, Fred Armisen, Ashley Nicole Black, Carla Cackowski, Craig Cackowski, Liz Cackowski, Jessica St. Clair, E.R. Fightmaster, Ego Nwodim, Busy Philipps, Emily Spivey, and Alice Stanley Jr.