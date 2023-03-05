Funny Cuz It's True with Elyse Myers

One of My Faves: Stressing in My Flesh Suit (with Mike Birbiglia)

This week, we're revisiting my interview with Mike Birbiglia. He talks about his new Broadway show "The Old Man and The Pool," and how he makes a show about death and mortality funny. Mike gets into his creative process around joke writing, like how he got underneath the meaning behind a joke about his car accident and a drunk driver, and also tells me why he thinks performing comedy is like stripping. Please note, Funny Cuz It's True contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all listeners.