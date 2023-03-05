Funny Cuz It's True with Elyse Myers

Hello, and welcome to my podcast. I first went viral on TikTok after telling the story of how I got stuck buying 100 tacos on a first date. Since then, it’s bee... More
Available Episodes
Getting Wise (with Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has done so many incredible things in her career and for me personally. Her character Elaine on Seinfeld has been my icon for style and hair since childhood. She tells me about her career from SNL to Veep, and why she can’t imagine being anything other than an actress. Among her many, many new projects is her podcast Wiser Than Me, where she’s getting wisdom from older women she deeply admires. Yeah, I can relate to being in that position.
5/3/2023
32:20
Taking My ADHD Meds (with Rainn Wilson)
I know Rainn Wilson best as Dwight Schrute from “The Office,” but I get to see a different side of him in our conversation. Rainn tells me how he knew acting was in his blood growing up, and how struggling with his mental health led him on a spiritual journey. He shares what he learned on this journey in his new book “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution.” Oh, and this will make sense later, but that tidbit about Stevie Nicks? Total myth. All in all, our chat feels like sipping tea in a velvet lounge chair with a good friend.
4/26/2023
36:13
One of My Faves: Stressing in My Flesh Suit (with Mike Birbiglia)
This week, we're revisiting my interview with Mike Birbiglia. He talks about his new Broadway show “The Old Man and The Pool,” and how he makes a show about death and mortality funny. Mike gets into his creative process around joke writing, like how he got underneath the meaning behind a joke about his car accident and a drunk driver, and also tells me why he thinks performing comedy is like stripping.
4/19/2023
42:10
Making Friends (with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata)
Are power best friends a thing? Like power couples, but for besties? If so, that’s Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata. They co-host the aptly named podcast “Best Friends with Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata.” They talk to me about coming up in the industry together, and a long-disputed fact about their friendship leads Nicole to embrace her identity as a doll collector. Plus, there’s all-around great friendship feels from two incredibly accomplished women.
4/12/2023
36:59
Making 2/3 of Your Dreams Come True (with Josh Johnson)
Listen, I talk to a lot of creative people on this show. But when I saw Josh Johnson’s Peacock special “Up Here Killing Myself” and listened to his mixtape “Elusive” I was like – this person is really thinking out of the box. Josh is not only a creative genius, he’s a writer for the Daily Show with Trevor Noah and a standup comedian. We talk about how comedy is the last step of healing and keeping our crafts timeless.
Hello, and welcome to my podcast. I first went viral on TikTok after telling the story of how I got stuck buying 100 tacos on a first date. Since then, it’s been a wild and crazy ride. I now have millions of eyeballs watching my videos on a daily basis (which is just a terrifying number of eyeballs, honestly).
Each week on my podcast Funny Cuz It’s True, I’ll be sitting down with my favorite creators, friends and comedians to find the stories that have stuck with them and changed their lives in small ways. Not so funny moments that have become funny over time. I want to know how they handled these situations and learned to laugh about them years later. How do they do it? Great question, I’d love to tell you (but you have to listen to find out).