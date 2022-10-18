Meeting the Monster

When Jorge Benvenuto sat down to write a letter to the family of the boy he’d shot to death as a teenager, he had no idea the chain of events that would follow. When he penned his apology alone in a prison cell, he never imagined that it would lead to him hugging the mother of that young man. Nor did he have any inkling about the many ways the letter would reverberate through his own life - and the lives of his family members. The Letter opened a pathway for the parents of Zachary Snarr to push for his release. The Letter team will follow and update with new episodes as developments happen.Get more information and photos on our website, theletterpodcast.com. Researched and reported by Amy DonaldsonWritten by Amy Donaldson and Andrea SmardonProduction and sound design by Andrea SmardonMixing by Trent Sell Special thanks to Nina Earnest, Becky Bruce, KellieAnn Halvorsen, Ryan Meeks, Ben Kuebrich, Josh Tilton and Dave Cawley. Main musical score composed by Allison Leyton BrownWith KSL Podcasts Executive Producer Sheryl WorsleyFor Lemonada Media, Executive Producers Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels WachsAnd Executive Producers Paul Anderson and Nick Panella with WorkHouse Media. The Letter is produced by KSL Podcasts and Lemonada Media in association with WorkHouse Media. Sponsors:The Letter is sponsored by Hunt a Killer, immersive mystery games where you get to be the detective. Get $10 off at huntakiller.com/theletter with code THELETTER.For a full list of current sponsors and discount codes for this and all other Lemonada series, you can visit lemonadamedia.com/sponsorsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.