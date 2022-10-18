In August of 1996, longtime friends on the verge of adulthood - Zachary Snarr and Yvette Rodier - headed into the mountains a few miles from their Salt Lake Cit... More
4/12/2023
19:17
2/20/2023
10:09
Season One Bonus: Embracing Grief
Grief is often misunderstood, even by those experiencing it. Why do we think grief is something that will end or something that can be left in the past? Is closure a myth? And why does guilt often play a role in grieving? And how can our own fear cause even more pain and isolation for those we care about most?
The Letter host Amy Donaldson discusses these questions with grief therapist Claire Bidwell Smith (New Day) in a wide-ranging discussion about one of society’s most misunderstood topics. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
12/13/2022
25:30
Meeting the Monster
When Jorge Benvenuto sat down to write a letter to the family of the boy he'd shot to death as a teenager, he had no idea the chain of events that would follow. When he penned his apology alone in a prison cell, he never imagined that it would lead to him hugging the mother of that young man. Nor did he have any inkling about the many ways the letter would reverberate through his own life - and the lives of his family members. The Letter opened a pathway for the parents of Zachary Snarr to push for his release. The Letter team will follow and update with new episodes as developments happen.
10/18/2022
1:04:32
Delivered
This episode is a reminder that we’re all more connected than we realize. A woman named Lianne Bell agrees to do a favor for her mother and it ends up tying her to the Snarrs and Yvette in ways she never expected. Lianne delivers letters. Sy comes to Liane’s house. And in a room where the mother of the shooter once prayed for peace, Sy Snarr will find the miracle she’s been searching for since she lost her son. Get more information and photos on our website, theletterpodcast.com.
Researched and reported by Amy DonaldsonWritten by Amy Donaldson and Andrea SmardonProduction and sound design by Andrea SmardonMixing by Trent Sell Special thanks to Nina Earnest, Becky Bruce, KellieAnn Halvorsen, Ryan Meeks, Ben Kuebrich, Josh Tilton and Dave Cawley. Main musical score composed by Allison Leyton BrownWith KSL Podcasts Executive Producer Sheryl WorsleyFor Lemonada Media, Executive Producers Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels WachsAnd Executive Producers Paul Anderson and Nick Panella with WorkHouse Media. The Letter is produced by KSL Podcasts and Lemonada Media in association with WorkHouse Media.
In August of 1996, longtime friends on the verge of adulthood - Zachary Snarr and Yvette Rodier - headed into the mountains a few miles from their Salt Lake City homes, where they planned to spend the evening taking pictures of the rising full moon. But a 19-year-old stranger carrying a gun happened across them, changing dozens of lives with one fateful decision.
The crime sent shockwaves through the community that continued to reverberate long after the media turned its attention to other tragedies. But no one expected what came next - The Letter.
From KSL Podcasts (Cold), Lemonada Media (Believe Her) and Workhouse Media. The Letter is an 8-episode series, released weekly on Tuesdays.