This Doesn't Happen to People Like Me

Show will launch on 3/3/2024. Please SUBSCRIBE to get updates when each episode drops. If you like the show, please review it, rate it, and tell your friends. An Ad-Free version of the show is available via a Sword and Scale +PLUS subscription at any tier level. You can find out more at swordandscale.com.
--------
1:26
Preview
Show will launch on 3/3/2024. Please SUBSCRIBE to get updates when each episode drops. If you like the show, please review it, rate it, and tell your friends. An Ad-Free version of the show is available via a Sword and Scale +PLUS subscription at any tier level. You can find out more at swordandscale.com.
Show will launch on 3/3/2024.Please SUBSCRIBE to get updates when each episode drops. If you like the show, please review it, rate it, and tell your friends.An Ad-Free version of the show is available via a Sword and Scale +PLUS subscription at any tier level. You can find out more at swordandscale.com.