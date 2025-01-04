A Response to Shawn Ryan and the interview of Sam Shoemate
Shawn Ryan did an interview with Sam Shoemate earlier today and it was so jaw dropping I immediately invited back on FBI whistleblower Steve Friend to see what he thought of the credibility of the claims. I highly recommend you watch both interviews including my episode from last night that gives the backgroud to the Las Vegas and New Orleans attacks from January 1st. This story is nuts. Follow Steve here: https://x.com/RealStevefriend
1:21:15
Everything we know about the Vegas and NOLA attacks so far
The New Year started off...well, badly. I spent the past 24 hours diving into these events to give you a quick rundown on what I think is happening and who could be behind it. I promise you you'll hear things here you haven't heard anywhere else.
1:06:02
MAGA Flips On Elon and Vivek
For the past 48 hours there has been a civil war in the newly founded MAGA/MAHA/libertarian coalition over immigration. It was bound to happen eventually but this actually highlighted an important area of disagreement. Also, Top and I hash out our differences over his war with Tim Pool. Welcome back, NDS! You know it'll be a great one as usual. Top: https://x.com/TopLobsta Raven: https://x.com/DavidLCorbo
1:45:36
Sam Tripoli and Nephilim Death Squad: Psyop Rundown
Rumors are circulating that Timcast is set to be acquired by the Daily Wire. Today I had on Sam Tripoli along with the NDS boys to discuss what that could mean for the alternative media space. Oh...plus all the other crazy news stories of the past month. This was a great one. Follow them here... Sam: https://x.com/samtripoli Top: https://x.com/TopLobsta Raven: https://x.com/DavidLCorbo
1:33:32
USS Liberty Survivors on the Candace Owens Interview Fallout
A few days ago, Phil Tourney joined Candace Owens for an interview which set the internet ablaze. Today I invited both he and another survivor on to discuss the events of that fateful day. This story is mind-blowing. Please watch and share. If you want to support the survivors: https://ussliberty.org/