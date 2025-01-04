Everything we know about the Vegas and NOLA attacks so far

The New Year started off...well, badly. I spent the past 24 hours diving into these events to give you a quick rundown on what I think is happening and who could be behind it. I promise you you'll hear things here you haven't heard anywhere else. Today's show was brought to you by Monetary Metals. https://monetary-metals.com/lockdown/ to learn more. go to www.joincrowdhealth.com/ and use promo code LOCKDOWN at sign-up to get your first 3 months at just $99/per month Check out my show over on Fountain: https://www.fountain.fm/show/nUTYcMtl4yMuoKHljZWu Become a supporting member of Liberty Lockdown here!: https://libertylockdown.locals.com/ This is where I do monthly AMA's for supporting members only Super valuable stuff! Twitter: https://twitter.com/LibertyLockPod Pickup LL shirts over at https://www.toplobsta.com/products/ll-lakers?_pos=5&_sid=e7319ba4a&_ss=r&variant=40668064186434 NEW DESIGNS JUST DROPPED All links: https://www.libertylockdownpodcast.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/libertylockdown As always, if you leave a five star review on Apple Podcasts with your social media handle I'll read it on next weeks show (audio version only)! Love you long time Liberty Lockdown presents a variety of opinions, sometimes opposing and controversial. They are not representative of the host of the podcast. Guests are encouraged to express their opinions in a safe and equitable environment.