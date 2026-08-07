Iran said it reached an agreement with Oman on a route through the Strait of Hormuz, US Democrats hope to win control of Congress in the midterm elections and scammers are taking advantage of the disruption caused by the EU’s new crypto rules. Plus, the FT’s Joe Daniels explains how Ukrainian drone technology is helping cartels and guerillas in Colombia.



Mentioned in this podcast:

Iran says it has reached agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping route

Progressive Democrat wins in Michigan in rebuke to party establishment

US midterm elections 2026: The FT’s guide

Scammers pose as watchdogs to prey on EU crypto rule changes

Colombian narcos’ quest for Ukrainian drone expertise

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis steps down in shake-up of AI lab

Credit: CNN



Want to get in touch? Email us at podcasts@ft.com



Note: The FT does not use generative AI to voice its podcasts



The FT News Briefing is produced by Victoria Craig, Sonja Hutson, Saffeya Ahmed, and Katya Kumkova. Our editor is Marc Filippino. Our show is mixed by Sam Giovinco and Alex Higgins. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Lello, Peter Barber and David da Silva. Our intern is Cole van Miltenburg. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Flo Phillips is the FT’s global head of audio. The show’s theme music is by Metaphor Music.



Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.