US regional bank stocks still under pressure
The rescue of First Republic this week has failed to stop a sell-off in regional bank shares, Apple experienced a big boost in demand in India driven by a surge in refurbished iPhone sales, and European banks are hoping to scoop up some of Credit Suisse's business now that the lender has been bought by UBS. Mentioned in this podcast:First Republic rescue fails to arrest slide in US regional bank sharesRefurbished iPhones boost Apple's share of Indian marketDeutsche Bank plans to beef up investment bank advisory teamIcahn group's shares tumble after attack by short seller Hindenburg
5/3/2023
8:57
Jamie Dimon’s big win
Chinese initial public offerings have raised more than five times as much money as those in the US this year, and Germany's lawmakers are set to pass immigration reforms to address a worsening skills shortage. Plus, the FT's Brooke Masters unpacks the deal for First Republic and what's in it for JPMorgan.Mentioned in this podcast:China dominates global IPO market as Wall Street fails to reboundJPMorgan to acquire First Republic's deposits as US regulators step inGermany looks to immigration reform to arrest worsening skills shortage
5/2/2023
10:54
First Republic in limbo
At least three large banks have submitted bids to buy all or parts of First Republic, the US is urging South Korea not to fill China's semiconductor shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips, and Iran's statistics authorities have kept inflation data under wraps for the last two months. Plus, mining companies are willing to go to the bottom of the ocean for rare and precious resources. Mentioned in this podcast:JPMorgan, Citizens and PNC submit bids for First RepublicUS urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chipsIran keeps inflation data under wraps'Playing with fire': the countdown to mining the deep seas for critical minerals
5/1/2023
10:25
Big Tech props up US stocks
Russia's stock market has climbed to its highest level in more than a year, European commercial real estate deals hit an 11-year-low last quarter, and Big Tech continues to prop up the US stock market.Mentioned in this podcast:Russian stock market hits year high as trapped investors have nowhere else to goTraditional investors are learning it's tricky to be pickyEuropean commercial real estate dealmaking falls to 11-year low
4/28/2023
9:23
The Magic Kingdom goes to war
Walt Disney sued Florida governor Ron DeSantis over the state's 'retaliation' for the company's stance on 'Don't Say Gay' law, UK regulators have blocked Microsoft's $75bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the FT's Harriet Agnew explains why conservative UK pension funds are leading start-ups to look for capital in different countries. Mentioned in this podcast:US growth set to have cooled in first quarter as Fed pushed rates higherWalt Disney sues Ron DeSantis over 'retaliation' for 'Don't Say Gay' stanceActivision blasts UK as 'closed for business' after regulator blocks $75bn Microsoft dealBritain's 'capitalism without capital': the pension funds that shun risk