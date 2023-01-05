Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to FT News Briefing in the App
Listen to FT News Briefing in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsNews
FT News Briefing

FT News Briefing

Podcast FT News Briefing
Podcast FT News Briefing

FT News Briefing

Financial Times
add
A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday m... More
NewsDaily News
A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday m... More

Available Episodes

5 of 1228
  • US regional bank stocks still under pressure
    The rescue of First Republic this week has failed to stop a sell-off in regional bank shares, Apple experienced a big boost in demand in India driven by a surge in refurbished iPhone sales, and European banks are hoping to scoop up some of Credit Suisse’s business now that the lender has been bought by UBS. Mentioned in this podcast:First Republic rescue fails to arrest slide in US regional bank sharesRefurbished iPhones boost Apple’s share of Indian marketDeutsche Bank plans to beef up investment bank advisory teamIcahn group’s shares tumble after attack by short seller HindenburgThe FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    8:57
  • Jamie Dimon’s big win
    Chinese initial public offerings have raised more than five times as much money as those in the US this year, and Germany’s lawmakers are set to pass immigration reforms to address a worsening skills shortage. Plus, the FT’s Brooke Masters unpacks the deal for First Republic and what’s in it for JPMorgan.Mentioned in this podcast:China dominates global IPO market as Wall Street fails to reboundJPMorgan to acquire First Republic’s deposits as US regulators step inGermany looks to immigration reform to arrest worsening skills shortageThe FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/2/2023
    10:54
  • First Republic in limbo
    At least three large banks have submitted bids to buy all or parts of First Republic, the US is urging South Korea not to fill China’s semiconductor shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chips, and Iran’s statistics authorities have kept inflation data under wraps for the last two months. Plus, mining companies are willing to go to the bottom of the ocean for rare and precious resources.  Mentioned in this podcast:JPMorgan, Citizens and PNC submit bids for First RepublicUS urges South Korea not to fill China shortfalls if Beijing bans Micron chipsIran keeps inflation data under wraps‘Playing with fire’: the countdown to mining the deep seas for critical mineralsThe FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/1/2023
    10:25
  • Big Tech props up US stocks
    Russia’s stock market has climbed to its highest level in more than a year, European commercial real estate deals hit an 11-year-low last quarter, and Big Tech continues to prop up the US stock market.Mentioned in this podcast:Russian stock market hits year high as trapped investors have nowhere else to goTraditional investors are learning it’s tricky to be pickyEuropean commercial real estate dealmaking falls to 11-year lowThe FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    9:23
  • The Magic Kingdom goes to war
    Walt Disney sued Florida governor Ron DeSantis over the state’s ‘retaliation’ for the company’s stance on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, UK regulators have blocked Microsoft’s $75bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and the FT’s Harriet Agnew explains why conservative UK pension funds are leading start-ups to look for capital in different countries. Mentioned in this podcast:US growth set to have cooled in first quarter as Fed pushed rates higherWalt Disney sues Ron DeSantis over ‘retaliation’ for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ stanceActivision blasts UK as ‘closed for business’ after regulator blocks $75bn Microsoft dealBritain’s ‘capitalism without capital’: the pension funds that shun riskThe FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/27/2023
    8:49

More News podcasts

About FT News Briefing

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to FT News Briefing, CNN 5 Things and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

FT News Briefing

FT News Briefing

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

FT News Briefing: Podcasts in Family