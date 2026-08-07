Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
2194 episodes
- Weakened refining capacity in Russia and the Gulf is a boon to US refiners. Plus, the Trump administration’s decision to revoke legal protections for migrants could hurt the US economy, and Google is shifting control of its AI effort from London back to Silicon Valley.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Refining crunch keeps fuel prices high as crude retreats
Google shifts AI power back to Brin as DeepMind’s Hassabis steps aside
‘People are going to kill me’: Haitians fear deportation as US revokes protected status
Want to get in touch? Email us at podcasts@ft.com
Note: The FT does not use generative AI to voice its podcasts
The FT News Briefing is produced by Victoria Craig, Sonja Hutson, Saffeya Ahmed, and Katya Kumkova. Our editor is Marc Filippino. Our show is mixed by Sam Giovinco and Alex Higgins. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Lello, Peter Barber and David da Silva. Our intern is Cole van Miltenburg. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Flo Phillips is the FT’s global head of audio. The show’s theme music is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Iran said it reached an agreement with Oman on a route through the Strait of Hormuz, US Democrats hope to win control of Congress in the midterm elections and scammers are taking advantage of the disruption caused by the EU’s new crypto rules. Plus, the FT’s Joe Daniels explains how Ukrainian drone technology is helping cartels and guerillas in Colombia.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Iran says it has reached agreement with Oman on Strait of Hormuz shipping route
Progressive Democrat wins in Michigan in rebuke to party establishment
US midterm elections 2026: The FT’s guide
Scammers pose as watchdogs to prey on EU crypto rule changes
Colombian narcos’ quest for Ukrainian drone expertise
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis steps down in shake-up of AI lab
Credit: CNN
Want to get in touch? Email us at podcasts@ft.com
Note: The FT does not use generative AI to voice its podcasts
The FT News Briefing is produced by Victoria Craig, Sonja Hutson, Saffeya Ahmed, and Katya Kumkova. Our editor is Marc Filippino. Our show is mixed by Sam Giovinco and Alex Higgins. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Lello, Peter Barber and David da Silva. Our intern is Cole van Miltenburg. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Flo Phillips is the FT’s global head of audio. The show’s theme music is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- SpaceX surpassed analysts’ expectations in its debut earnings report, China is hunting for hundreds of billions of dollars in unpaid taxes and power cuts in Tunisia have provoked protests against President Kais Saied. Plus, the rise in US diesel prices is the latest blow to inflation-weary Americans ahead of November’s midterm elections.
Mentioned in this podcast:
SpaceX posts 92% rise in revenue in debut earnings report
China launches global tax hunt going back decades
Tunisia power cuts provoke protests against president
US diesel prices overtake Biden-era average in blow to Trump
Credit: Reuters
Want to get in touch? Email us at podcasts@ft.com
Note: The FT does not use generative AI to voice its podcasts
The FT News Briefing is produced by Victoria Craig, Sonja Hutson, Saffeya Ahmed, and Katya Kumkova. Our editor is Marc Filippino. Our show is mixed by Sam Giovinco and Alex Higgins. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Lello, Peter Barber and David da Silva. Our intern is Cole van Miltenburg. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Flo Phillips is the FT’s global head of audio. The show’s theme music is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Novo Nordisk’s CEO checks in on his first year at the helm, and Russia is quietly assembling a "shadow fleet" of ships to circumvent EU sanctions. Plus, we take a deep dive into a historic joint intervention in Japan’s currency.
Mentioned in this podcast:
‘Arrogance kills’: Novo chief injects risk-taking into Ozempic-maker
AstraZeneca investors raise concerns over mega-merger talks
Russia expands shadow LNG fleet ahead of EU ban
Team America: Yen police
Japan vows further yen intervention with US if needed
Listen to Unhedged on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts or Spotify.
Want to get in touch? Email us at podcasts@ft.com
Note: The FT does not use generative AI to voice its podcasts
The FT News Briefing is produced by Victoria Craig, Sonja Hutson, Saffeya Ahmed and Katya Kumkova. Our editor is Marc Filippino. Our show is mixed by Sam Giovinco and Alex Higgins. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Lello, Peter Barber and David da Silva. Our intern is Cole van Miltenburg. Special thanks to Nisha Patel. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Flo Phillips is the FT’s global head of audio. The show’s theme music is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- UK drugmaker AstraZeneca is in talks to combine with US rival Bristol Myers Squibb, and European governments will hold an online meeting to discuss Spain’s migrant crisis. Plus, wildfires and heatwaves in Europe have already cost more than €3bn this year.
Mentioned in this podcast:
AstraZeneca holds talks with Bristol Myers Squibb over $400bn tie-up
EU ministers to discuss Spain’s migrant crisis after Sánchez hits out over criticism
Europe’s fire costs mount to beyond €3bn, FT analysis shows
Hungary braced for power cuts amid extreme drought
Want to get in touch? Email us at podcasts@ft.com
Note: The FT does not use generative AI to voice its podcasts
The FT News Briefing is produced by Victoria Craig, Sonja Hutson, Saffeya Ahmed, Katya Kumkova, and Fiona Symon. Our editor is Marc Filippino. Our show is mixed by Sam Giovinco and Alex Higgins. Additional help from Gavin Kallmann, Michael Lello, Peter Barber and David da Silva. Our intern is Cole van Miltenburg. Our executive producer is Topher Forhecz. Flo Phillips is the FT’s global head of audio. The show’s theme music is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
More Daily News podcasts
- WSJ What’s NewsDaily News, News
- Global News PodcastDaily News, News
- NPR News NowDaily News, News
- Today, ExplainedDaily News, News
- The DailyDaily News, News
- Consider This from NPRDaily News, News, Society & Culture
- Armstrong & Getty On DemandDaily News, News, Society & Culture
- What A DayDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- The HeadlinesDaily News, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Up First from NPRDaily News, News
Trending Daily News podcasts
About FT News Briefing
A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
Listen to FT News Briefing, WSJ What’s News and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
FT News Briefing
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
FT News Briefing: Podcasts in Family