MM16 - City Frights: Wolfen, Candyman, and the Urban Wilderness

[Note: these Movie Mindset Horrortober Season 1 episodes were already unlocked for free this year over on the Patreon feed, just adding them to the public feed to make them more widely available. To get every Movie Mindset episode, subscribe at patreon.com/chapotraphouse.] In this final episode of this year’s Ghoulvie Screamset, Will & Hesse take a look at Michael Wadleigh’s “Wolfen” (1981) and Bernard Rose’s “Candyman” (1992). Two films taking advantage of real urban environments the horrors of city life, from the intrusion of primordial natural evil in Wolfen, to manifesting the everyday horror of urban poverty in Candyman. Thanks for listening to our second outing of Movie Mindset! Will & Hesse will be back next year with a full season 2 of the series. Let us know if there's anything you're dying for us to cover, and stay watchin’ everybody.