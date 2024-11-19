886 - Cabinet Curiosity feat. Alex Nichols (11/18/24)
We review the various freaks, toadies, goons, and TV personalities that Trump has tapped to build his second cabinet, and speculate how much damage Vivek & Elon can actually do with their kids-table DOGE advisory board. We also discuss the coalescing view among the pundit class that the Democrats need to abandon their various activist groups, as espoused in today’s reading series by Adam Jentleson. Finally, a new (hopefully semi-regular) feature from Matt.
--------
1:16:38
884 - Pool Boys (11/11/24)
We start off with some Monkey News, then continue our post-mortem on the 2024 election. Does America have a Boy Crisis? Was $450k a day to put Kamala’s name on the Sphere worth it? How many votes did Queen Latifah swing? Are there sharks in the pool? Can Rebecca Solnit construct a metaphor to save her life? Will anyone learn anything from this boondoggle? We discuss.
--------
1:08:59
UNLOCKED: 883 - History Doesn’t Repeat Itself…But It Slimes (11/7/24)
We have always lived in The Zone. We take in the stunning re-election of Donald Trump, the manifest failure of Kamala Harris, Joe Biden and the entire Democratic party, and all of the myriad obungles that have brought us to this moment. This has happened before, it will happen again…Reasons to be scared, reasons for hope, and assurance that we’re still ready to ride with you all every day.
Unlocked from our Patreon for all to hear. To get every episode, subscribe at patreon.com/chapotraphouse.
--------
1:18:48
882 - Election Eve Live (11/5/24)
We’re joined by Charles, Alex & Andrew from Episode 1 for a night of Election-themed spoofs and goofs live at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles. Featuring the Dan Boeckner Christmas Time Players: Dan Boeckner, Nick Thorburn, Alex Fischel & Adam Halferty. And of course, a special visit from Santa.
--------
1:40:09
MM16 - City Frights: Wolfen, Candyman, and the Urban Wilderness
[Note: these Movie Mindset Horrortober Season 1 episodes were already unlocked for free this year over on the Patreon feed, just adding them to the public feed to make them more widely available. To get every Movie Mindset episode, subscribe at patreon.com/chapotraphouse.]
In this final episode of this year’s Ghoulvie Screamset, Will & Hesse take a look at Michael Wadleigh’s “Wolfen” (1981) and Bernard Rose’s “Candyman” (1992). Two films taking advantage of real urban environments the horrors of city life, from the intrusion of primordial natural evil in Wolfen, to manifesting the everyday horror of urban poverty in Candyman.
Thanks for listening to our second outing of Movie Mindset! Will & Hesse will be back next year with a full season 2 of the series. Let us know if there's anything you're dying for us to cover, and stay watchin’ everybody.