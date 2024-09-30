Powered by RND
The Washington Post
Every minute of your morning counts. Host Hannah Jewell takes you through the seven most important and interesting stories of the day, with the reporting and in...
  • Wednesday, November 20, 2024
    Wednesday briefing: Trump taps Dr. Oz and Linda McMahon; Russia and Ukraine; SpaceX Starship; snow forecast; Rafael Nadal; and moreRead today's briefing.If you're not a subscriber, click here to start.
    --------  
    8:39
  • Tuesday, November 19, 2024
    Tuesday briefing: Matt Gaetz allegations; Sean Duffy; Hong Kong democracy activists sentenced; atmospheric river; and moreRead today's briefing.If you're not a subscriber, click here to start.
    --------  
    8:26
  • Monday, November 18, 2024
    Monday briefing: Brendan Carr and Pete Hegseth; Ukraine weapons; Spirit Airlines; carrot recall; Airbnb’s gladiator event; and moreRead today's briefing.If you're not a subscriber, click here to start.
    --------  
    8:09
  • Friday, November 15, 2024
    Friday briefing: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Matt Gaetz; Tropical Storm Sara; the Onion; Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight; and moreRead today's briefing.If you're not a subscriber, click here to start.
    --------  
    10:23
  • Thursday, November 14, 2024
    Thursday briefing: Trump’s picks of Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard; House results; John Thune; Elon Musk; storm tracker; and moreRead today's briefing.
    --------  
    9:02

About The 7

Every minute of your morning counts. Host Hannah Jewell takes you through the seven most important and interesting stories of the day, with the reporting and insight of The Washington Post. Get caught up in just a few minutes every weekday at 7 a.m.
