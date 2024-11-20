Trump’s Hush Money Win & FEMA’s Head Grilled | 11.20.24
Prosecutors in Trump's hush money case ask for a years-long delay, lawmakers grill FEMA's director, and the President-elect confirms that he will use the military to assist in deportations.
Ukraine Strike Russia & Tren De Aragua Expands | Afternoon Update | 11.19.24
Ukraine Strike Russia & Tren De Aragua Expands | Afternoon Update | 11.19.24

Developing stories you need to know just in time for your drive home.
President Biden authorizes use of long range missiles against Russia, Pennsylvania Senate race goes to recount, and Laken Riley murder trial continues.
Developing stories you need to know just in time for your drive home.
Trump’s Appointment Pace & DoD’s Audit Failure | 11.18.24
Trump picks up the pace with his cabinet appointments, legacy media finds itself at a crossroads, and the department of defense fails its 7th audit in a row.
Trust in the media is at an all-time low. And there’s a reason—endless virtue signaling and manufactured outrage. Finally, there’s an alternative. Morning Wire is presented by Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief, John Bickley, and co-host Georgia Howe. Get daily coverage of the latest developments in politics, culture, education, sports, and more. Wake up with Morning Wire and get the facts first on the news you need to know.