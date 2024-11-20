Trump’s Hush Money Win & FEMA’s Head Grilled | 11.20.24

Prosecutors in Trump's hush money case ask for a years-long delay, lawmakers grill FEMA's director, and the President-elect confirms that he will use the military to assist in deportations. Get the facts first with Morning Wire.