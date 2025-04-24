Today's Headlines: A surprise ceasefire from Russia, a massive blackout bringing Spain and Portugal to a standstill, and the incredible rescue of Australia’s most famous runaway dachshund.
18:39
April 28, 2025
Today's Headlines: Heartbreak at a festival in Canada, a potential bailout for American farmers, and a rare piece of Titanic history that just fetched nearly $400,000.
17:25
Welcome to The Flyover Podcast
Introducing The Flyover Podcast—a podcast that goes beyond the coasts to bring you news from the heart of America. Each episode explores the most important and interesting stories of the day. If you’re looking for your daily dose of news with an unbiased, flyover-country perspective, tune in and subscribe.
