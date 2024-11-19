The Majority Report with Sam Seder

Powered by RND
Sam Seder
Entertaining Daily Politics, Award Winning Long-Form Interviews and Irreverent, Independent Analysis. For more info see Majority.FM
NewsPoliticsSociety & Culture

  • 2372 - What Will Education Look Like Under Trump? w/ Josh Cowen
    Happy Monday! Sam and Emma speak with Josh Cowen, professor of education policy at Michigan State University, to discuss his recent book The Privateers: How Billionaires Created a Culture War and Sold School Vouchers. First, Sam and Emma run through updates on Trump’s agenda of military-backed mass deportations, the Gaetz report, Trump’s cabinet confirmations, the GOP’s bill to kill nonprofits, labor action among Michigan nurses, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, starvation and genocide in Gaza, and Rudy Giuliani’s financial woes, also watching Morning Joe and Mika Brzezinski fast-track their capitulation to the Trump regime. Professor Josh Cowen then joins, diving right into the concept of school choice and the purpose of the voucher system, outlining how vouchers seek to make public dollars for education available for private tuition, supposedly to allow parents their choice of educational pathway for their child, before tackling exactly why this system fails to meet that goal, with private schools’ vastly increased ability to discriminate against students (via admissions or otherwise) meaning it becomes more “school’s choice” than “parent’s choice,” while the flood of money into private education markets under voucher systems, alongside the lack of transparency required for these private institutions, spurs the development of “subprime” providers who take this money in return for a significantly worse education that our public schools. Expanding on this, Josh walks Sam through the evolution of this parental rights’/school choice movement, beginning with the perfect storm of Milton Freedman’s desire to completely undermine the public school system in the US and the anti-segregationist backlash to Brown v. the Board of Education, and continuing through the growing prevalence of Christian Nationalist attacks on public education that we see today, exploring how reactionary forces bolster the drive to kill public education. After touching on the major financial impact the voucher program has had on public education, with a negative impact on its return end, Cowen wraps up by looking to the future of government-run-and-funded education under a Trump presidency, including the likelihood that he will actually dismantle the Department of Education, and why, despite the GOP’s electoral success, the voucher agenda has seen overwhelming backlash from voters. And in the Fun Half: Sam and Emma unpack Trump’s potential attack on social security before diving deep into RFK’s ongoing acquiescence to the Trump regime to the point of… publicly ingesting seed oils?!?! They also touch on the developing capitulation of the Senate to let Trump bypass them with his cabinet appointments and parse through the direct relationship between news consumption and support for Harris as they unpack the utter messaging and campaign failures by the Democratic Party, with a highlight on the misleading interests of the consultant class on the Biden/Harris campaign agendas. They also watch Rep. Jayapal nail the election post-mortem, and have some fun reflecting on the evolution of one Jackson Hinkle with a caller, plus, your calls and IMs! Follow Josh on Twitter here: https://x.com/joshcowenmsu Check out Josh's book here: https://hep.gse.harvard.edu/9781682539101/the-privateers/ Check out today’s sponsors: Cozy Earth: Wrap the Ones You Love in Luxury with Cozy Earth. Visit https://cozyearth.com/MAJORITYREPORT and use my exclusive 40% off code MAJORITYREPORT to give the gift of luxury this holiday season. That’s https://cozyearth.com/MAJORITYREPORT. If you get a post-purchase survey, say you heard about Cozy Earth from The Majority Report with Sam Seder podcast! Givewell:  If you’ve never used GiveWell to donate, you can have your donation matched up to 100 DOLLARS before the end of the year or as long as matching funds last. To claim your match, go to https://Givewell.org and pick PODCAST and enter The Majority Report with Sam Seder at checkout. Make sure they know that you heard about GiveWell from The Majority Report with Sam Seder to get your donation matched. Again, that’s https://Givewell.org to donate or find out more. Sunset Lake CBD: The folks over at Sunset Lake have kicked off their Black Friday sale. Right now, you can save 30% sitewide when you head to https://SunsetLakeCBD.com and use code FRIDAY. Follow the Majority Report crew on Twitter: @SamSeder @EmmaVigeland @MattLech @BradKAlsop Check out Matt’s show, Left Reckoning, on Youtube, and subscribe on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/leftreckoning Check out Matt Binder’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/mattbinder Subscribe to Brandon’s show The Discourse on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/ExpandTheDiscourse Check out Ava Raiza's music here! https://avaraiza.bandcamp.com/ The Majority Report with Sam Seder - https://majorityreportradio.com/
    1:15:07
  • 2371 - Elite Hubris, Harris' Loss, & Lessons For The Future w/ Astead Herndon
    It's Casual Friday! Sam speaks with Astead Herndon, national politics reporter at the New York Times and host of "The Run-Up" podcast, to break down a crazy first week post-election.  First, Sam runs through updates on the developing picture of Trump’s cabinet, the Stop Terror Financing Act, and CFPB and NLRB action, also touching on establishment responses to RFK’s nomination as HHS secretary and his dangerous take on vaccines. Astead Herndon then joins, diving right into the prevalent narrative of two deeply unpopular nominees that dominated the 2024 US presidential election, and why, in refusing to acknowledge their sides’ unpopularity (specifically when it came to the Biden Administration), Democrats and Harris completely failed to address the question of change in the eyes of the voters. Expanding on this, Herndon walks through the evolution of this overwhelming backlash to the Biden Administration, in particular, with his shocking decision to run for reelection in the wake of the 2022 midterms, committing the party to a vision of status-quo that voters had (visibly) been growing less and less content with, and gutting any opportunity – via primary or otherwise – to present or shape a new vision for what Democrats, and the Democratic nominee, were fighting for. After diving a little deeper into his research on the undecided, swing state voters that decided this election and making clear the obvious paths Democrats had to win them over, Astead and Sam explore another level of failed messaging on the part of the Democratic party, with rhetoric seeking to separate Trump from his GOP colleagues alongside ceding ground on the issues of crime and immigration allowed Trump to untether himself from the critiques of the former while claiming victory over the latter. Wrapping up, they tackle the particular arrogance that pushed the Democratic Party to ignore the myriad, obvious signs that a Biden-associated candidacy would be a non-starter for voters, and why they need to go back to the table and work on actually addressing voters’ concerns. And in the Fun Half: Sam dives a little deeper into some potential impacts of an RFK-led world of public health, watches Donald Trump grapple with the other-worldly annoyance that is Elon Musk, and listens to GOP Senators explain why Matt Gaetz just deserves a chance. Vivek Ramaswamy – unelected bureaucrat – rails against unelected bureaucrats, Mike Huckabee waxes about his commitment to Israel, and the MR Team discusses an already-beginning inversion of US public opinion by party. Sam has a message for the aliens, Leftist Big Pharma Plug gives some insights into insider feelings about a potential Trump/RFK-led world of public health, and Eric Weinstein has – get this – a batsh*t conspiracy, plus, your calls and IMs! Follow Astead on Twitter here: https://x.com/AsteadWH Check out Astead's work at the Times here: https://www.nytimes.com/by/astead-w-herndon Check out "The Run-Up" here: https://www.nytimes.com/column/election-run-up-podcast Check out today’s sponsors: HelloFresh: Get 10 FREE meals at https://HelloFresh.com/freemajority. Applied across 7 boxes, new subscribers only, varies by plan. That’s 10 free HelloFresh meals, just by going to https://HelloFresh.com/freemajority. Article: Article is offering you 50 dollars off your first purchase of 100 dollars or more.  To claim, visit https://Article.com/majority and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout.  That’s https://Article.com/majority for 50 dollars off your first purchase of 100 dollars or more. Sunset Lake CBD: Sunsetlakecbd is a majority employee owned farm in Vermont, producing 100% pesticide free CBD products. Use code Leftisbest and get 20% off at http://www.sunsetlakecbd.com. Follow the Majority Report crew on Twitter: @SamSeder @EmmaVigeland @MattLech @BradKAlsop Check out Matt’s show, Left Reckoning, on Youtube, and subscribe on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/leftreckoning Check out Matt Binder’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/mattbinder Subscribe to Brandon’s show The Discourse on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/ExpandTheDiscourse Check out Ava Raiza's music here! https://avaraiza.bandcamp.com/ The Majority Report with Sam Seder - https://majorityreportradio.com/
    1:27:36
  • 2370 - Gaetz Picked For AG; Climate Activism & Foreign Policy Under Trump w/ Jean Su, Sina Toossi
    It's an EmMajority Report Thursday! Emma speaks with Jean Su, Energy Justice Director for the Center For Biological Diversity, to discuss her recent piece in the New Republic entitled "Trump’s Election Is a Disaster for the Climate—and an Opportunity." Then, she speaks with Sina Toossi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, to discuss Trump's cabinet appointments when it comes to foreign policy. First, Emma runs through updates on Trump’s pick of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General just before the release of his ethics report, the GOP’s Senate leadership fight, Mike Johnson’s plea to Trump, a Pennsylvania election recount for the Senate race, Elon’s grating personality, Biden’s gift to Trump, Russia’s escalation in the wake of the reelection of Donald Trump, the prosecution of Marine Le Pen, the NLRB, malpractice in the investigation of the death of Nex Benedict, New York’s congestion pricing, and the sale of Alex Jones’ InfoWars to the Onion, also briefly reflecting on the future of the Matt Gaetz nomination. Jean Su then joins, jumping right into the unfortunate timing of Trump’s reelection as the ever-insufficient COP29 environmental conference is held in fossil-fuel haven Azerbaijan, as she and Emma unpack the extreme limitations (largely pushed by the US) of the Paris Agreement, and why Trump’s plan to withdraw from the agreement might, in fact, open up an opportunity for the international community to explore greater economic, environmental, and energy alternatives on the global scale. After expanding on the myriad insufficiencies and clear western-centricity in the existing Paris Agreement, and the importance of giving countries in the global south – where the impact of the climate catastrophe is greatest – a greater role at the table, Su explores how the battle over climate change is shifting drastically from one between rich and poor nations to one between rich and poor people. Wrapping up, Julie and Emma tackle the lackluster progression to the climate transition in the US under the Biden Administration, and why pushing against capitalism is central to this fight moving forward. Next, Sina Toossi and Emma look to the developing picture of Trump’s cabinet in his upcoming administration, as neocons like Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, and Pete Hegseth are named to the supposedly-anti-war candidate’s office, before touching on the major role that radical Christian Zionists seem to play as well. After expanding on what a Christian Zionist administration would mean for the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Sina and Emma wrap up with the balance a Trump presidency would see between accelerating the development of a multipolar world order and wreaking mass chaos, disruption, and death, with a particular focus on Iran and the Middle East when it comes to that latter point. And in the Fun Half: Emma is joined by Brandon Sutton and Matt Binder as they bask in Alex Jones’ reaction to the Onion purchasing InfoWars at a bankruptcy auction, before diving deep into an NYT article that makes a few things clear, from the incomprehensible rationale to the evident existence of the shy Trump voter. They also talk with David from San Fran about the role of oil in Israel’s ongoing annexation of Gaza, parse through the absurd endeavor that has been Trump naming his cabinet picks (much to Mike Johnson’s chagrin), and discuss the future of green cards and immigration with Alex from California. Joe from Jersey unpacks the connection between anti-semitism and enthusiastic Zionism, plus, your calls and IMs! Follow Jean on Twitter here: https://x.com/ajeansu Check out Jean's piece here: https://https://newrepublic.com/article/188328/trump-climate-activists-next-four-yearsnewrepublic.com/article/188328/trump-climate-activists-next-four-years Follow Sina on Twitter here: https://x.com/SinaToossi Find out more about the Center for International Policy here: https://internationalpolicy.org/ Check out today’s sponsors: Shopify: Upgrade your business and get the same checkout as Alo uses. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial period at https://shopify.com/majority. Go to https://shopify.com/majority to upgrade your selling today.  Follow the Majority Report crew on Twitter: @SamSeder @EmmaVigeland @MattLech @BradKAlsop Check out Matt’s show, Left Reckoning, on Youtube, and subscribe on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/leftreckoning Check out Matt Binder’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/mattbinder Subscribe to Brandon’s show The Discourse on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/ExpandTheDiscourse Check out Ava Raiza's music here! https://avaraiza.bandcamp.com/ The Majority Report with Sam Seder - https://majorityreportradio.com/
    1:17:53
  • 2369 - Trump's Deportation Plans & Prepping For The Next 4 Years w/ Aaron Reichlin Melnick; Daniel Hunter
    Follow Aaron on Twitter here: https://x.com/reichlinmelnick Learn more about the American Immigration Council here: https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/ Check out Daniel's book here: https://www.amazon.com/What-Trump-Wins-Interactive-Pick-Your-Path/dp/B0D5WKSLMG Check out Daniel's piece entitled "10 ways to be prepared and grounded now that Trump has won": https://wagingnonviolence.org/2024/11/10-things-to-do-if-trump-wins/
    1:51:27
  • 2368 - Trump Supporters NeoConned
    It's News Day Tuesday! Sam and Emma break down the biggest headlines of the day. First, they run through updates on Trump’s neo-con pivot for his administration, Israel’s failure to meet a US deadline to boost aid to Gaza (and the unlikelihood of repercussions), calls to annex the West Bank, final tallies on the US Senate race, the GOP’s House majority, and civil unrest in Haiti, also touching on the importance of organizing in the wake of this election, and diving deep into Congress’ ongoing fight to pass the “Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act” which would set the stage for Trump to abuse any non-profit that acts against him. Next, they parse through some of Trump’s overwhelmingly hawkish, neo-conservative choices for his administration, including notorious supporters of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, respectively, Marco Rubio and Mike Waltz. They also touch on Trump’s ability to differentiate himself from the “establishment” GOP, despite wanting all of the same things, and tackle his über-concerning agenda against higher education in the US. They wrap up the free half with the importance of being militant about the lessons the Left (and Democrats) learn from this election, and discuss the future direction of the show. And in the Fun Half: Sam and Emma talk with Gilbert from California about what to expect from a GOP trifecta, unpack AOC’s Q-and-A with joint AOC-Trump voters, and explore Israel’s unsurprising response to the US election (more exuberant, unchecked violence). They also talk with RM Brown about his work with the Tim Pool Research Foundation, before doing their own deep dive into Sam’s Halloweekend appearance on Tim Pool, including Tim’s open acknowledgment of his refusal to do any research beyond reading a subheading. Kevin from Columbus touches on the “your body, my choice” trend, and the importance of community organizing, and the MR Team unpacks RFK’s wild pitch for a spot in the Trump administration, with some help from Kowalski from Nebraska, plus, your calls and IMs! Call the House switchboard at 202-224-3121, contact your Congressperson, and urge them to vote NO on House Res. 9495! Contact your Senators and urge them to support Sen. Sanders' Joint Resolutions of Disapproval on sending more arms to Israel! Call the Senate switchboard at 202-224-3121: https://act.newmode.net/action/ifnotnow/tell-your-senator-say-no-20-billion-weapons-israel Become a member at JoinTheMajorityReport.com: https://fans.fm/majority/join Follow us on TikTok here!: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorityreportfm Check us out on Twitch here!: https://www.twitch.tv/themajorityreport Find our Rumble stream here!: https://rumble.com/user/majorityrep ort Check out our alt YouTube channel here!: https://www.youtube.com/majorityreportlive Join Sam on the Nation Magazine Cruise! 7 days in December 2024!!: https://nationcruise.com/mr/ Check out StrikeAid here!; https://strikeaid.com/ Gift a Majority Report subscription here: https://fans.fm/majority/gift Subscribe to the ESVN YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/esvnshow Subscribe to the AMQuickie newsletter here: https://am-quickie.ghost.io/ Join the Majority Report Discord! http://majoritydiscord.com/ Get all your MR merch at our store: https://shop.majorityreportradio.com/ Get the free Majority Report App!: http://majority.fm/app Go to https://JustCoffee.coop and use coupon code majority to get 20% off your purchase! Check out today’s sponsors: Prolon: Right now, Prolon is offering The Majority Report with Sam Seder listeners 15% off their 5-day nutrition program. Go to https://ProlonLife.com/MAJORITY.  That’s ProlonLife.com/MAJORITY for this special offer. Henson Shaving: It’s time to say no to subscriptions and yes to a razor that’ll last you a lifetime. Visit https://hensonshaving.com/sam to pick the razor for you and use code SAM to get a free shave cream with your razor–just make sure to add it to your cart. Follow the Majority Report crew on Twitter: @SamSeder @EmmaVigeland @MattLech @BradKAlsop Check out Matt’s show, Left Reckoning, on Youtube, and subscribe on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/leftreckoning Check out Matt Binder’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/mattbinder Subscribe to Brandon’s show The Discourse on Patreon! https://www.patreon.com/ExpandTheDiscourse Check out Ava Raiza's music here! https://avaraiza.bandcamp.com/ The Majority Report with Sam Seder - https://majorityreportradio.com/
    1:16:21

