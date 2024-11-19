The Majority Report with Sam Seder

2370 - Gaetz Picked For AG; Climate Activism & Foreign Policy Under Trump w/ Jean Su, Sina Toossi
It's an EmMajority Report Thursday! Emma speaks with Jean Su, Energy Justice Director for the Center For Biological Diversity, to discuss her recent piece in the New Republic entitled "Trump’s Election Is a Disaster for the Climate—and an Opportunity." Then, she speaks with Sina Toossi, senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, to discuss Trump's cabinet appointments when it comes to foreign policy. First, Emma runs through updates on Trump’s pick of Matt Gaetz for Attorney General just before the release of his ethics report, the GOP’s Senate leadership fight, Mike Johnson’s plea to Trump, a Pennsylvania election recount for the Senate race, Elon’s grating personality, Biden’s gift to Trump, Russia’s escalation in the wake of the reelection of Donald Trump, the prosecution of Marine Le Pen, the NLRB, malpractice in the investigation of the death of Nex Benedict, New York’s congestion pricing, and the sale of Alex Jones’ InfoWars to the Onion, also briefly reflecting on the future of the Matt Gaetz nomination. Jean Su then joins, jumping right into the unfortunate timing of Trump’s reelection as the ever-insufficient COP29 environmental conference is held in fossil-fuel haven Azerbaijan, as she and Emma unpack the extreme limitations (largely pushed by the US) of the Paris Agreement, and why Trump’s plan to withdraw from the agreement might, in fact, open up an opportunity for the international community to explore greater economic, environmental, and energy alternatives on the global scale. After expanding on the myriad insufficiencies and clear western-centricity in the existing Paris Agreement, and the importance of giving countries in the global south – where the impact of the climate catastrophe is greatest – a greater role at the table, Su explores how the battle over climate change is shifting drastically from one between rich and poor nations to one between rich and poor people. Wrapping up, Julie and Emma tackle the lackluster progression to the climate transition in the US under the Biden Administration, and why pushing against capitalism is central to this fight moving forward. Next, Sina Toossi and Emma look to the developing picture of Trump’s cabinet in his upcoming administration, as neocons like Marco Rubio, Mike Waltz, and Pete Hegseth are named to the supposedly-anti-war candidate’s office, before touching on the major role that radical Christian Zionists seem to play as well. After expanding on what a Christian Zionist administration would mean for the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Sina and Emma wrap up with the balance a Trump presidency would see between accelerating the development of a multipolar world order and wreaking mass chaos, disruption, and death, with a particular focus on Iran and the Middle East when it comes to that latter point. And in the Fun Half: Emma is joined by Brandon Sutton and Matt Binder as they bask in Alex Jones’ reaction to the Onion purchasing InfoWars at a bankruptcy auction, before diving deep into an NYT article that makes a few things clear, from the incomprehensible rationale to the evident existence of the shy Trump voter. They also talk with David from San Fran about the role of oil in Israel’s ongoing annexation of Gaza, parse through the absurd endeavor that has been Trump naming his cabinet picks (much to Mike Johnson’s chagrin), and discuss the future of green cards and immigration with Alex from California. Joe from Jersey unpacks the connection between anti-semitism and enthusiastic Zionism, plus, your calls and IMs! 