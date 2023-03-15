Each episode of Why It Matters breaks down an issue that is shaping our world’s future. Join host Gabrielle Sierra as she speaks with the leaders and thinkers w... More
Available Episodes
5 of 73
A New Nuclear Age
Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the possibility of nuclear war felt like a problem of days past. Now, as great-power competition heats up, the potential for nuclear conflict seems higher than at any point in decades. How did the nuclear taboo fade, and what does nuclear proliferation mean for the United States?
Featured Guests:
J. Andrés Gannon (Stanton Nuclear Security Fellow, CFR)
Rupal N. Mehta (Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Nebraska-Lincoln)
For an episode transcript and show notes, visit us at https://www.cfr.org/podcasts/new-nuclear-age
5/11/2023
40:40
Army of Some: Recruiting Trouble for the All-Volunteer Force
All current U.S. military personnel have one thing in common: they volunteered. But falling recruitment has raised questions of national security, military readiness, and the health of U.S. society. Can the all-volunteer force handle a changing international security landscape?
Featured Guests:
Max Boot (Jeane J. Kirkpatrick Senior Fellow for National Security Studies, CFR)
Amy Bushatz (Director and Executive Editor, Military.com)
Colonel Timothy J. MacDonald (U.S. Army Fellow, CFR)
For an episode transcript and show notes, visit us at https://www.cfr.org/podcasts/army-some-recruiting-trouble-all-volunteer-force
4/26/2023
26:09
Silencing the Messenger: Global Threats to Press Freedom
Freedom of the press is under attack around the globe, but for journalists in Latin America in particular, reporting has become a matter of life and death. Populist leaders in the region have consolidated power and clamped down on press freedom, making the area the deadliest in the world for reporters. With anti-journalist sentiment on the rise, can a free and fair press prevail in an increasingly polarized world?
Featured Guests:
Neil Brandvold (Documentary Filmmaker and Photojournalist)
Jan-Albert Hootsen (Mexico Representative for the Committee to Protect Journalists)
Carin Zissis (Editor-in-Chief, AS/COA Online)
For an episode transcript and show notes, visit us at https://www.cfr.org/podcasts/silencing-messenger-global-threats-press-freedom
4/12/2023
30:07
What’s Cracking in the Arctic
As rising global temperatures thaw the ice at the North Pole of the planet, competition between nuclear-powered states threatens to heat up the Arctic Circle even further. An increasingly minable Arctic, which contains vast natural resources, has piqued the economic interests of oil-hungry great powers, even as the warmer climate jeopardizes Indigenous tribes. Here’s how the Arctic could become the next frontier of great-power competition.
Featured Guests:
Esther Brimmer (James H. Binger Senior Fellow in Global Governance, Council on Foreign Relations)
Captain Jeff Randall (U.S. Coast Guard Military Fellow, Council on Foreign Relations)
For an episode transcript and show notes, visit us at https://www.cfr.org/podcasts/whats-cracking-arctic
*Editor's Note: In a narration for this episode, the Why It Matters team mistakenly stated that Russia will chair the Arctic Council for the next two years. In fact, Russia’s tenure ends in May, 2023. As of this writing, the next chair, Norway, has not committed to restarting stalled cooperation.
3/29/2023
26:42
2023: What’s the Worst That Could Happen?
The world is entering a new era of great-power competition. As U.S. policymakers look ahead, it pays to know what global threats to anticipate. Every January, the Council on Foreign Relations publishes a survey that analyzes the conflicts most likely to occur in the twelve months ahead and rates their potential impact on the United States. But can the country prepare itself for mass immigration, cyberwarfare, and nuclear tensions while still cooperating with adversaries on global issues such as climate change?
Read the full 2023 Preventive Priorities Survey.
Check out the Center for Preventive Action’s Global Conflict Tracker.
Featured Guest:
Paul B. Stares (General John W. Vessey Senior Fellow for Conflict Prevention and Director of the Center for Preventive Action)
For an episode transcript and show notes, visit us at https://www.cfr.org/podcasts/2023-whats-worst-could-happen
Each episode of Why It Matters breaks down an issue that is shaping our world’s future. Join host Gabrielle Sierra as she speaks with the leaders and thinkers who are facing these questions head on. Fueled by the minds at the Council on Foreign Relations, Why It Matters brings some of the world’s most compelling stories home to you.