As many head off for Thanksgiving after a disorienting month, our columnists tried to find anything in the world — in news and politics and their lives — to be grateful for. They had to dig deep, but they found gratitude for traditions forcing them toward normalcy, for the systems that work and for Matt Gaetz making Cameos instead of being the next attorney general.Subscribe to The Washington Post here.
--------
18:39
She’s the future. How does the government keep her?
As potential deep cuts to federal agencies dominate headlines, it’s more important than ever to understand the people who make the government run. In the final installment of our “Who is Government” series, comedian and filmmaker W. Kamau Bell delves into the antitrust division of the Justice Department and learns about the surprising ways it can help America live up to its promise.Watch Bell’s video or read his column here: The RookieAnd be sure to check out the rest of the “Who is government?” series.The Canary, by Michael LewisThe Sentinel, by Casey CepThe Searchers, by Dave EggersThe Number, by John LanchesterThe Cyber Sleuth, by Geraldine BrooksThe Equalizer, by Sarah Vowell
--------
10:37
RFK Jr. has some good ideas. It’s what makes him so dangerous.
People are justifiably alarmed at the prospect of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. being in charge of U.S. health policy. He amplifies conspiracy theories, is anti-vaccine and makes bizarre health claims that aren't backed up by evidence. But underneath his rhetoric, Kennedy has floated some interesting ideas, like limiting processed foods or banning pharmaceutical ads. Deputy Opinions editor Charles Lane talks with physician and columnist Leana Wen and editor Rob Gebelhoff about separating fact from fiction and what we should actually do to make America healthier.Read more from Leana Wen about Kennedy’s positions:“RFK Jr.’s views on fluoride aren’t as crazy as you might think” “The main reason RFK Jr. is unqualified to serve as HHS secretary”Subscribe to The Washington Post here.
--------
23:13
Trump 'Resistance' didn't work. What will?
Donald Trump’s election might feel like déjà vu. But America is in a different place than it was eight years ago. Contributing columnists Amanda Ripley, Matt Bai and Theodore Johnson talk through how they’re thinking about Trump’s second term, how to set boundaries between the personal and political, and what type of civic involvement is actually useful.
--------
24:25
This is bigger than any one mistake Harris made
Donald Trump won. But why? Were Americans really just mad about their grocery bill? Columnists Ruth Marcus, Dana Milbank and James Hohmann grapple with this election result as an “X-ray into our national soul.”Read more from Washington Post columnists:“No, the way to cope with a Trump win isn’t moving to Canada”“A big win for the Blow It Up Party, but what then?”Subscribe to The Washington Post here.
A little-known secret: Washington Post Opinions columnists like talking to one another. They don’t always agree, of course, but they are in almost constant conversation – testing their ideas, refining their thoughts and sometimes changing their minds. Now you can listen in on some of those conversations. Each week on “Impromptu,” Post columnists go beyond hot takes and have personal, candid conversations on the latest topics in news and culture that we can't stop thinking about. Listen in on the conversations that happen before the columns are written. New episodes every Wednesday.