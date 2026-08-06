The award-winning Legal AF podcast, with Karen Friedman Agnifilo joined by Lisa Graves filling in for Michael Popok, provides searing commentary in real time on the biggest breaking legal and political stories. Together, they break down the escalating Senate confirmation battle over Todd Blanche, the incoming defamation lawsuit over the Reflecting Pool coverage against Fox, major new developments involving the filing by 35 former federal judges and Judge Williams, the states' fight at the Supreme Court over mail-in ballots, Judge Amit Mehta's sharp comments while dismissing January 6 indictments, the latest in the Wall Street Journal/Epstein litigation over a stay of discovery, and why Donald Trump appears to be backing down in his lawsuit against the BBC.



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