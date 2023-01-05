Hosted by MeidasTouch founder and civil rights lawyer, Ben Meiselas, national trial lawyer strategist, Michael Popok, and former Chief Assistant District Attorn... More
Available Episodes
Trump has WORST DAY in Court Yet as Jack Smith gets CLOSER
The midweek edition of the top rated legal and political podcast Legal AF is back for another hard-hitting look at the most consequential developments at the intersection of law and politics. On this special midweek’s edition, anchors national trial attorney Michael Popok and former top Manhattan DA prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo discuss: 1. Developments in the E Jean Carroll case against Trump, including Trump’s motion for mistrial and failure to appear in court; 2. Updates in the Manhattan DA’s prosecution of Trump, including whether the court will enter a gag order and limits on Trump’s ability to handle and comment on evidence; and 3. whether Jack Smith has already made certain charging/indictment decisions in his federal criminal investigation of Trump, and so much more.
5/4/2023
1:14:30
Trump files Desperate Motion in Federal Court and Gets INSTANT KARMA
Michael Popok of Legal AF reports on breaking news with Trump’s lawyers desperately filing an early motion for mistrial even before they are done cross examining E Jean Carroll in her suit against Trump, a motion so frivolous that the court already denied it.
5/2/2023
19:35
Right Wing Justices on Supreme Court Embroiled in MASSIVE Ethical Scandals
Michael Popok of Legal AF reports on the brewing ethical scandals on the US Supreme Court embroiling right wing Justices Gorsuch, Thomas, Alito, Kavanaugh, and Roberts, as the Chief Justice thumbs his nose at the Senate Judiciary and issues a watered down “ethical statement “ that most of them have already violated.
5/1/2023
21:32
Trump Gets CRUSHED by Jack Smith and TOO SCARED for Trial
Anchored by MT founder and civil rights lawyer, Ben Meiselas and national trial lawyer and strategist, Michael Popok, the top-rated news analysis podcast Legal AF is back for another hard-hitting look at the most consequential developments at the intersection of law and politics. On this week’s edition, the anchors discuss: The historic testimony against Trump and others of Former Vice President Mike Pence before Jack Smith’s grand jury as the DOJ wraps up its investigations and moves to an indictment phase; updates in the NY Attorney General civil fraud case against Trump, his children and executives, and whether Ivanka changing her counsel (again) means anything significant; Days 1 and 2 of the E Jean Carroll case against Trump, including whether the jury has made up its mind already; corruption and lack of ethics among the right wing of the Supreme Court coming to a head, with the Senate Democrats demanding that Chief Justice John Roberts appear, and him sending in a “note” instead, and so much more.
4/30/2023
1:35:15
Trump LAWYERS Getting CRUSHED and Jack Smith SOARS
The midweek edition of the top rated legal and political podcast Legal AF is back for another hard-hitting look at the most consequential developments at the intersection of law and politics. On this special midweek’s edition, anchors national trial attorney Michael Popok and former top Manhattan DA prosecutor Karen Friedman Agnifilo discuss: 1. Days 1 and 2 of the E Jean Carroll federal case against Donald Trump; 2. The revelations coming out of emails, texts, and secret recordings from the Dominion defamation case against Fox, now being used by class action lawyers against Fox, and by Jack Smith and his prosecutors against Trump, Giuliani and others, as Tucker Carlson is fired (a discussion joined by Anthony Davis of Five Minute News), and 3. an update on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her prosecution focusing on new evidence concerning stolen election data by Trump operatives and cooperating “fake elector” witnesses, and so much more.
Hosted by MeidasTouch founder and civil rights lawyer, Ben Meiselas, national trial lawyer strategist, Michael Popok, and former Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Legal AF (Legal Analysis Friends) is a hard-hitting, thought-provoking look at this week’s most compelling developments at the intersection of law and politics.
Executive Produced by Meidas Media Network. Enjoy new full-length episodes every Wednesday and Sunday and occasional shorter breaking legal news hits throughout the week.