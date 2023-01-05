Trump Gets CRUSHED by Jack Smith and TOO SCARED for Trial

Anchored by MT founder and civil rights lawyer, Ben Meiselas and national trial lawyer and strategist, Michael Popok, the top-rated news analysis podcast Legal AF is back for another hard-hitting look at the most consequential developments at the intersection of law and politics. On this week's edition, the anchors discuss: The historic testimony against Trump and others of Former Vice President Mike Pence before Jack Smith's grand jury as the DOJ wraps up its investigations and moves to an indictment phase; updates in the NY Attorney General civil fraud case against Trump, his children and executives, and whether Ivanka changing her counsel (again) means anything significant; Days 1 and 2 of the E Jean Carroll case against Trump, including whether the jury has made up its mind already; corruption and lack of ethics among the right wing of the Supreme Court coming to a head, with the Senate Democrats demanding that Chief Justice John Roberts appear, and him sending in a "note" instead, and so much more.