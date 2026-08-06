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1872 episodes
- The award-winning Legal AF podcast, with Karen Friedman Agnifilo joined by Lisa Graves filling in for Michael Popok, provides searing commentary in real time on the biggest breaking legal and political stories. Together, they break down the escalating Senate confirmation battle over Todd Blanche, the incoming defamation lawsuit over the Reflecting Pool coverage against Fox, major new developments involving the filing by 35 former federal judges and Judge Williams, the states' fight at the Supreme Court over mail-in ballots, Judge Amit Mehta's sharp comments while dismissing January 6 indictments, the latest in the Wall Street Journal/Epstein litigation over a stay of discovery, and why Donald Trump appears to be backing down in his lawsuit against the BBC.
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Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
Cult Conversations: The Influence Continuum with Dr. Steve Hassan: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-influence-continuum-with-dr-steven-hassan
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
Majority 54: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/majority-54
On Democracy with FP Wellman: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/on-democracy-with-fpwellman
Uncovered: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/maga-uncovered
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- In breaking news, Attorney General nominee Todd Blanche has tried to pull a bait-and-switch on the American People, by announcing that he is NOT rescinding the super pardon/immunity from tax liability and criminal liability to Trump, his family, and his more than 400 companies, but that he believes he has the votes of MAGA Senators to be confirmed nonetheless. Popok explains how the obvious quid pro quo between Trump and Blanche over his nomination has always been Blanche giving Trump a free pass on his taxes for the last 10+ years as a condition of getting the nod, and Blanche is making good on his promise, as MAGA senators look the other way. The fight will continue on the Senate Floor and with Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats during tomorrow’s confirmation vote.
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Subscribe: @LegalAFMTN
Pre-order the new book from MeidasTouch, WTF America?!: The Way Out of This Hell and Back to Democracy, today: https://bit.ly/wtfamericayoutube
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Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
Cult Conversations: The Influence Continuum with Dr. Steve Hassan: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-influence-continuum-with-dr-steven-hassan
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
Majority 54: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/majority-54
On Democracy with FP Wellman: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/on-democracy-with-fpwellman
Uncovered: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/maga-uncovered
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- Popok, using his compliance expertise, does a deep dive into how Capitol One’s public disclosure that the Trump Family and there 300+ bank accounts were fired as customers for suspected “money laundering” or “terrorist financing” is the likely result of dozens of federally mandated “Suspicious Activity Reports” required by federal law, triggered by individual transactions in the Trump accounts, and reviewed by former law enforcement personnel and compliance experts, assisted by artificial intelligence audit software. It’s worse than even the Capitol One federal court filing makes out, and may also influence how Judge Altman (the same judge in Trump’s BBC case) handles issues around financial documents in the BBC defamation case as well.
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Subscribe: @LegalAFMTN
Pre-order the new book from MeidasTouch, WTF America?!: The Way Out of This Hell and Back to Democracy, today: https://bit.ly/wtfamericayoutube
Visit https://meidasplus.com for more!
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
Cult Conversations: The Influence Continuum with Dr. Steve Hassan: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-influence-continuum-with-dr-steven-hassan
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
Majority 54: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/majority-54
On Democracy with FP Wellman: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/on-democracy-with-fpwellman
Uncovered: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/maga-uncovered
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- Yet another reason Blanche is shedding votes at a high rate of speed is that he refuses to stand at a podium and protect sitting federal judges from violent attacks, and the silence of Blanche and Trump is deafening. Case in point the attacks on Judge Williams who issued her historic ruling cancelling out the Jan6 fund for bad faith. Popok interviewed 2 sitting federal judges, including Judge Esther Salas who’s son Daniel was murdered 6 months ago last July when someone came to her home to assassinate her and he answered the door for a pizza delivery, to discuss the role of the DOJ and Administration in threats agains the judiciary.
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Pre-order the new book from MeidasTouch, WTF America?!: The Way Out of This Hell and Back to Democracy, today: https://bit.ly/wtfamericayoutube
Visit https://meidasplus.com for more!
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
Cult Conversations: The Influence Continuum with Dr. Steve Hassan: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-influence-continuum-with-dr-steven-hassan
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
Majority 54: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/majority-54
On Democracy with FP Wellman: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/on-democracy-with-fpwellman
Uncovered: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/maga-uncovered
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- Todd Blanche’s nomination may be on the thinnest of ice, but that hasn’t stopped him from pissing off another Federal Chief Judge who he wants removed from a case about the firing of a US Attorney but won’t say the likely reason why (Hint: he’s an Obama appointee!). Popok provides analysis about the ongoing saga about the firing of US Attorney Roger Rogoff and Chief Judge Bastian’s new order reminding Blanche what an oath of office looks like.
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Pre-order the new book from MeidasTouch, WTF America?!: The Way Out of This Hell and Back to Democracy, today: https://bit.ly/wtfamericayoutube
Visit https://meidasplus.com for more!
Remember to subscribe to ALL the MeidasTouch Network Podcasts:
MeidasTouch: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/meidastouch-podcast
Legal AF: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/legal-af
MissTrial: https://meidasnews.com/tag/miss-trial
The PoliticsGirl Podcast: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-politicsgirl-podcast
Cult Conversations: The Influence Continuum with Dr. Steve Hassan: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-influence-continuum-with-dr-steven-hassan
The Weekend Show: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/the-weekend-show
The Ken Harbaugh Show: https://meidasnews.com/tag/the-ken-harbaugh-show
Majority 54: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/majority-54
On Democracy with FP Wellman: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/on-democracy-with-fpwellman
Uncovered: https://www.meidastouch.com/tag/maga-uncovered
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Legal AF by MeidasTouch
Hosted by MeidasTouch founder and civil rights lawyer, Ben Meiselas, national trial lawyer strategist, Michael Popok, and former Chief Assistant District Attorney of the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Legal AF (Legal Analysis Friends) is a hard-hitting, thought-provoking look at this week’s most compelling developments at the intersection of law and politics. Executive Produced by Meidas Media Network. Enjoy new full-length episodes every Wednesday and Sunday and occasional shorter breaking legal news hits throughout the week.Podcast website
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